104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Arsenal back on top but Saka limps off early in win over Forest
LONDON (Reuters) -Arsenal thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the Emirates on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League, but the win may have come at a cost after Bukayo Saka limped off midway through the first half. Saka’s replacement Reiss Nelson scored a brace to go with...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Mexico’s injured Corona to miss World Cup, says Sevilla boss Sampaoli
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Sevilla winger Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona will not recover from his ankle injury in time to play for Mexico at the World Cup, the LaLiga club’s coach Jorge Sampaoli has said. Corona, who has 71 caps for Mexico and has scored 10 goals,...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Chelsea’s Potter ready for mixed reception on return to Brighton
LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea manager Graham Potter returns to old club Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday admitting the timing of his mid-season switch was not ideal but the offer was too good to turn down. Potter will likely get a mixed reception from the Brighton crowd when he...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-AS Monaco seal 2-0 home win over Angers in Ligue 1
(Reuters) – Breel Embolo and Aleksandr Golovin scored in the second half as AS Monaco beat bottom side Angers 2-0 at home in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Monaco moved one spot up to sixth in the league standings on 24 points after 13 matches, three points adrift of the top four, while Angers stayed bottom on eight points.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Napoli look to continue club record winning streak
(Reuters) – Serie A leaders Napoli host Sassuolo on Saturday aiming to extend a club record run of 12 straight wins in all competitions after a 3-0 victory over Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday. They have also gone 15 domestic league games unbeaten, a run that started...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Danish soccer club Brondby receives offer from Global Football Holdings
(Reuters) – Danish soccer club Brondby IF said on Friday that The US investor group Global Football Holdings (GFH) have made a public offer to purchase shares in Brøndbyernes IF Fodbold A/S. The offer price will be DKK 0.55 ($0.0736) per share. Brøndbyernes I.F. Fodbold A/S engages in...
104.1 WIKY
Motor racing-Jack Doohan does dad Mick proud with F1 practice debut
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Australian Jack Doohan said he felt a lot of emotions after making his Formula One practice debut in Mexico on Friday, with proud father and motorcycling great Mick watching trackside. The 19-year-old F2 driver is a member of Alpine’s academy and seen as a possible...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Nagoya striker Swierczok handed four-year doping ban by AFC
(Reuters) – Nagoya Grampus striker Jakub Swierczok has been banned for four years by the Asian Football Confederation for a doping violation, the J1 League club announced. The Poland international was provisionally suspended in December after his A sample tested positive for an illegal substance, following Nagoya’s Asian Champions League quarter-final loss against Pohang Steelers from South Korea.
