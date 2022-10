Lupita Nyong’o was sharply suited for the Ebony Power 100 event in Los Angeles, where she was honored with the evening’s For the Culture Award alongside the cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Arriving at Milk Studios in Los Angeles for the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress wore a white suit by Ashlyn. Hailing from the brand’s Spring 2023 collection, Nyong’o’s ensemble featured a sharply lapeled blazer twisted around a silky black wrapped bodice. A pair of wide-leg white trousers completed the Micaela Erlanger-styled set, which gained a glamorous hint from sparkling diamond post earrings and rings. Her outfit was finished with...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO