Tallahassee, FL

Game Preview: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

By Charleston Bowles
 3 days ago

The Seminoles are attempting to get back on track following three straight losses.

Game Introduction

Florida State (4-3) returns to action off its bye week against Georgia Tech (3-4), who has won two of its last three games and spoiled head coach Mike Norvell's Seminoles debut in the 2020 season opener.

The Seminoles began the regular season with four consecutive wins but dropped three straight games in their stretch against ranked opponents (Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson).

Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets are second in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Coastal division standings and control their own fate with a matchup with first-place No. 21 North Carolina on Nov. 19.

FSU leads the all-time series 14-11, but Georgia Tech has won two in a row (2015, 2020).

Kickoff is Oct. 29 at noon.

Seminole headlines

Lovett could be back in the fold

Earlier this week, Norvell hinted at the possible return of redshirt junior defensive tackle Fabien Lovett.

Lovett hasn't played since FSU's 24-23 victory over LSU in Week 1, where he had two tackles (one solo). He's a disruptive force inside that gives defensive coordinator Adam Fuller an experienced run-stopper who seemed poised to make a leap before suffering his injury.

If he does suit up, Lovett projects to make a sizeable impact whether he's on a snap count or not.

The re-emergence of veteran wide receivers

Redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis threw a season-high 42 attempts against Clemson two weeks ago, while also recording a season-high 14 carries and three touchdowns.

Travis clearly makes the offense go, but the Seminoles need other playmakers stepping up and taking the pressure off him. Georgia Tech's defense can be exploited and this week could serve as a bounce-back game for players like redshirt senior wide receiver Ontaria Wilson and redshirt junior wide receiver Mycah Pittman.

Georgia Tech allows 215.1 passing yards per game.

Burning questions

What is the status of Jeff Sims?

Georgia Tech sophomore quarterback Jeff Sims was injured in the 16-9 Virginia loss Oct. 20 and is questionable entering this week.

During the Yellow Jackets' two-game winning streak earlier this month, Sims tallied 329 passing yards, 176 rushing yards, four touchdowns while throwing zero interceptions.

In his collegiate debut, Sims helped anchor the Yellow Jackets' 16-13 win against Florida State on Sept. 12, 2020. In the win, the former Florida State commit threw for 277 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while also totaling 64 yards on 13 carries.

According to Kelly Quinlan, Sims practiced in full pads on Oct. 26 and is likely to play against the Seminoles.

Can Florida State's offense be effective in the first half?

In their two games against Clemson and Wake Forest, the Seminoles scored 21 combined first-half points.

In comparison, they had scored a combined 45 first-half points in back-to-back games against Louisville and Boston College earlier in the season.

The Yellow Jackets allow 26.3 points per game but allowed 21 (Ole Miss) and 14 (Clemson) first-half points in their two games against offenses similar to Florida State this season. There is a real chance for Norvell to build an early lead with a few scoring drives in the early part of the game.

Nonetheless, the bye week should have served as an opportunity for the 'Noles to tighten their offense up and work out issues we saw during the three-game losing skid.

Forecast

The Seminoles had an extra week of rest and preparation, which should create an advantage in the home matchup against Georgia Tech. Interim head coach Brent Key has the Yellow Jackets playing confident, but their offensive talent and big-play ability don't match up with FSU on that side of the field.

Florida State 41, Georgia Tech 23

The Holmes County High School football team will have a game with Sneads High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
