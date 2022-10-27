ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

By John Jenkins
 3 days ago

Florida State's defensive line has an opportunity to dominate on Saturday.

The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a much-needed bye week after losing three straight games. With a week to rest and heal the Seminoles will attempt to bounce back against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets are 3-4 and coming off a loss to Virginia last Saturday.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Let’s look at three key matchups that will play a part in determining the outcome this weekend.

1. Georgia Tech Running Game vs. FSU Defense

With the uncertainty of Yellow Jackets QB Jeff Sims' availability on Saturday, the 'Noles must key in on stopping the run. Running backs Hassan Hall and Dontae Smith average over five yards per carry. During the three-game slide, the Seminoles have given up over 165 yards on the ground per game. FSU looks to add a key component this weekend to bolster the front with redshirt junior Fabien Lovett potentially returning.

The Seminoles must do a better job of tackling and making the play in front of them. If Sims is available that will add another dimension to the running game for the Yellow Jackets. With or without Sims, the Seminoles' defense has to come out, stop the run and force them to make plays in the air.

2. Georgia Tech Secondary vs. FSU Receivers

The Yellow Jackets are giving up 215 yards per game through the air which is good enough for 47th in the nation. One of the biggest surprises this year for the 'Noles has been the consistency of the receiver room. The addition of transfer receivers Johnny Wilson, and Mycah Pittman along with the return of Ontaria Wilson have shown consistency for the first time in a while at this position.

GA Tech has generated nine interceptions so far this season with defensive back Lamiles Brooks leading the team with two. The passing attack for the Seminoles hasn’t been as efficient as it was to start the season partly due to facing better defenses as of late. It will be pivotal for the playmakers on the outside to make plays when given the opportunity and help open the rushing attack for the offense.

3. FSU Pass Rush vs. Georgia Tech Offensive Line

If FSU can contain the run game and force GA Tech into passing situations it will likely see positive results. The offensive line for the Yellow Jackets has been subpar this season, to say the least. Opponents have been able to reach the QB 26 total times this season. Florida State’s pass rush is led by defensive end Jared Verse. He is starting to return to form from an injury earlier in the season. Although his sack total currently sits at four, his presence and ability to get to the quarterback are noticeable. Defensive end Patrick Payton and Derrick McClendon have also shown strides in rushing the passer. With a struggling offensive line, I expect the Seminoles to pin their ears back and make life tough for the general on the other side.

Since the firing of Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins, they have won two of three with interim Head Coach Brent Key in command, GA Tech will look to make another statement in Tallahassee Saturday.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell, coordinators discuss Fabien Lovett's upcoming return

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

