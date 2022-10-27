ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Georgia Tech players speak on FSU, Jordan Travis before matchup

By Charleston Bowles
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAkXn_0ioE8N7700

The Yellow Jackets are preparing for Travis' playmaking ability.

Georgia Tech (3-4) is entering the rebuild phase after firing head coach Geoff Collins on Sept. 26, but its on-field product is trending upward.

Since taking over, interim head coach Brent Key has won two of three games, including defeating then-ranked No. 24 Pittsburgh on Oct. 1.

Georgia Tech currently sits second in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Coastal division and has an opportunity to hand Florida State (4-3) its fourth consecutive loss this week.

Redshirt junior defensive back Zamari Walton ranks first on Georgia Tech's defense with five pass-breakups through seven games.

Walton played for Georgia Tech when they traveled to Doak Campbell Stadium and defeated the Seminoles 16-13 on Sept. 12, 2020. Walton said he's moved past the victory and is focused on this week, but admitted he enjoys playing in Tallahassee.

"I like playing at Florida State," Walton said. "The atmosphere, it wasn't as crazy obviously because of COVID. I'm excited to go down there this weekend, but obviously, we got the win and that's what we want to do this weekend."

Redshirt senior linebacker Ayinde Eley leads the Yellow Jackets in total tackles (71). He's also recorded 3.5 sacks and forced three fumbles, recovering two of them.

Eley said acknowledged the escapability of Florida State redshirt quarterback Jordan Travis and said the offense has weapons at each position.

"He likes to get out the pocket, he's real good out of pocket," Eley said. "He does a good job keeping his eyes downfield and throws a pretty good ball on the run. He's a good player, playmaker. They got a couple [of] playmakers over there."

Walton echoed the same message as Eley on Travis but said the Yellow Jackets' secondary isn't necessarily changing their gameplan, instead sticking with what they've been doing.

"They throw the ball a lot, so [we need to] just keep doing what we're doing and we should come [out] on top and be pretty successful," Walton said. "But I think that'll be fine, nothing that we hadn't seen, but he is a pretty good quarterback."

