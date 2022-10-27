Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Michigan in Color hosts its first annual Open MiC Night on the Diag
Lights, Camera, Action! As the sun started to set, crowds of students gathered on the Diag to watch their friends and peers light up the makeshift stage on the front steps of Hatcher Graduate Library. Students took the liberty of bringing their own blankets and snacks in preparation for the show. On Oct. 5, Michigan in Color hosted its first-ever annual Open MiC Night, a public event intended to showcase the talent of performers of Color on campus.
Michigan Daily
The Michigan women’s soccer team’s season in review
The Big Ten Tournament began its first round of play on Sunday night while the Michigan women’s soccer team (7-8-3 Overall, 2-6-2 Big Ten) watched from home on the couch, having finished 11th in the Big Ten. A season that started full of promise ended in shambles as a domino effect of woes sent the Wolverines’ postseason hopes crashing down.
Michigan Daily
Roster Breakdown: Dickinson leads team full of new faces
Last year, the Michigan men’s basketball team endured an up-and-down season that saw it go from a top-10 preseason favorite to a bubble team to an unlikely Sweet 16 squad. The Wolverines now enter this season full of fresh faces eager to take Michigan back to the top of the Big Ten and re-enter the national contender conversation. The team is unequivocally led by junior center Hunter Dickinson, the only returning starter from last season’s squad. But this roster lacks seven of its top nine scorers from last year. As Juwan Howard enters his fourth year as Michigan’s head coach, this is the most questions his roster has come into the season with.
Michigan Daily
Michigan ends season as Big Ten bottom feeders
The Michigan men’s soccer team has been repeatedly acquainted with the age-old adage of Murphy’s Law this season. That was evident on Sunday afternoon — when the Wolverines’ 3-2 loss to Penn State and Northwestern’s first conference win of the season, fueled by an 85th minute penalty kick, combined to keep Michigan out of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history.
Michigan Daily
Defend Black Voters Coalition calls out Michigan corporations’ political activity
On Oct. 17, Ann Arbor City Council voted 10-1 to pass a resolution directing the City Administrator to look into ways the city could take prospective vendors’ political views and activities into account during its procurement processes. The resolution came after an advocacy effort from Defend Black Voters Coalition, a Detroit-based social justice coalition including Detroit Action, MOSES Action, Michigan People’s Campaign, Mothering Justice Action Fund, Emergent Justice and Color of Change.
Michigan Daily
Michigan volleyball takes down Michigan State for 10th straight match
Rivalry week continued in Ann Arbor into Sunday when the Michigan volleyball team (14-8 overall, 5-7 Big Ten) took on Michigan State (10-13, 1-11) at the Crisler Center. The Wolverines’ win streak against the Spartans extended to 10 straight wins over the past five years. Michigan relied on defensive plays both at the net and in the back row to extend this streak.
Michigan Daily
Michigan men’s cross country matches expectations at Big Ten Championships
The Big Ten Championships at the U-M Golf Course last Friday could’ve been the Wolverines’ penultimate race as the season approaches its end. The No. 29 Michigan men’s cross country team faced No. 9 Wisconsin and the rest of the conference at the Wolverines’ home course. Michigan understood the importance of this race, especially with the NCAA Cross Country Championships looming.
Michigan Daily
Michigan women’s cross country exceeds seed but falls short at Big Ten Championships
Most teams would be satisfied with a second place finish in a conference championship, but it wasn’t enough for the No. 26 Michigan women’s cross country team. The Wolverines scored 86 points for a second place finish in the Big Ten, following only No. 23 Michigan State. Michigan...
Michigan Daily
Moyle’s leadership integral to team success
The game-winning goal was just the cherry on top for fifth-year forward Nolan Moyle. On Friday against Western Michigan, the Broncos’ third period power-play goal tied the game and left the Wolverines searching for a spark — anything, to galvanize their presence. A back-and-forth race, momentum had shifted in Western’s favor. That is, until Moyle stepped in.
Michigan Daily
Why end-of-life paperwork is important even for young college students
This past June, two Phi Gamma Delta fraternity brothers at the University of Missouri were charged in the hazing of 19-year-old Danny Santulli. On Oct. 20, 2021, the then-freshman pledge had been forced to drink a liter of vodka in addition to being funnel-fed a beer. He arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest, and experienced brain damage so severe that he currently lives wheelchair bound, blind and unable to communicate.
Michigan Daily
To get the pieces to fit, Howard is sticking to the script
Five true freshmen. Two transfers. A first-time sophomore. A team manager turned walk-on. The No. 22 Michigan men’s basketball team’s enormous roster turnover is extensive — the Wolverines’ roster looks completely different from that of last year. But one thing that hasn’t changed is how Michigan coach Juwan Howard handles his team’s pre-season preparation.
Michigan Daily
‘Go Blue Forever’: Ulrich’s closes for good after 88 years in Ann Arbor
On Monday at 2 p.m., Ulrich’s shut its doors for the last time. For 88 years, Ulrich’s was the go-to place for University of Michigan students in need of textbooks, school supplies and campus memorabilia. Located at the corner of South University and East University Avenues, the Ann Arbor small business has a history dating back to 1934. Now, the shelves are vacant, empty cardboard boxes are scattered around the floor and the bookstore’s final customers have taken home the last heavily-discounted remnants of a literary empire.
Michigan Daily
Luke Schoonmaker filling Erick All’s shoes with ease
Entering the 2022 season, the Michigan football team seemed poised to tout a two-headed monster at tight end. Seniors Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker each returned after posting productive campaigns in 2021 and serving as the backbone of the Wolverines’ passing game. Three games into this season, though, that...
Michigan Daily
Michigan lands at No. 5 in first College Football Playoff poll
Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff committee released its first poll of the year. The Michigan football team found itself at No. 5, one slot below its ranking in the AP poll. Of course, the No. 5 ranking doesn’t mean much yet. Last year, the Wolverines started on the outside...
Michigan Daily
UMich students discuss possibility of campus hauntings on Halloween
It’s finally Halloween, which means students at the University of Michigan have spent the weekend celebrating a Wolverine victory over the Spartan football team, watching Disney’s new “Hocus Pocus” sequel and telling spooky stories. As it turns out, some of those chilling tales may have taken place across the University of Michigan campus.
