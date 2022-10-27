Last year, the Michigan men’s basketball team endured an up-and-down season that saw it go from a top-10 preseason favorite to a bubble team to an unlikely Sweet 16 squad. The Wolverines now enter this season full of fresh faces eager to take Michigan back to the top of the Big Ten and re-enter the national contender conversation. The team is unequivocally led by junior center Hunter Dickinson, the only returning starter from last season’s squad. But this roster lacks seven of its top nine scorers from last year. As Juwan Howard enters his fourth year as Michigan’s head coach, this is the most questions his roster has come into the season with.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO