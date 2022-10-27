Read full article on original website
BBC
Family home infested with 'sewage', flies and rats
Two children had to leave their home after a blocked drain left their garden covered with "raw sewage" and flies and rats infested their rooms. Their mother Yaneysi Brito said when it rains, water falls near the electricity sockets in their home in New Cross. Their neighbour reported similar concerns.
BBC
Organ donor, 27, saves six people leaving 'incredible legacy'
This year a 16-year-old girl was able to celebrate her GCSE results and a little boy was able to cuddle his mum, thanks to Alex Newlove. The 27-year-old died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020 and as an organ donor he helped save the lives of six people.
BBC
The suffocating reality of life as a clothes hoarder
A self-proclaimed hoarder who has filled every available storage space in her flat with designer clothes is turning her life around. Laura Horton said her compulsion to buy high-end clothes was "suffocating". She said there was "a lot of shame" around hoarding and wants to challenge the stereotypical view of...
BBC
RAF Faldingworth: Plan for shelter to be part of heritage trail
A former RAF air raid shelter in Lincolnshire could be opened to the public as part of a heritage project. The concrete structure is the only surviving part of what was once the sick quarters at RAF Faldingworth, near Market Rasen. The shelter would have provided refuge for 50 men,...
A woman raised as white wanted to trace her ancestry. She discovered her father was Black and she was probably conceived at a swingers party.
After a DNA test, Christine Jacobsen learned at age 64 that her racial background was not what she thought it was.
Family ‘wake up with bugs on their faces’ after battling infestation in council home for year
A family have said they are in “desperate” need of help after suffering a bed bug infestation for more than a year.Sharon Brookes said she had woken up with bed bugs on her face, while her teenage daughter and grandson once spent months sleeping on the floor in a bid to avoid the insects. The 52-year-old said she had tried getting rid of carpets and wallpaper but the bed bugs keep coming back. She claimed the local council has refused to rehouse the family of four to date. Ms Brookes, who lives with her husband, daughter and two-year-old grandson in...
Woman finds the cremated remains of 13 people after winning the contents of two abandoned storage units
A WOMAN in Alabama has found the remains of over a dozen people after buying the contents of two abandoned storage units. Rebekah bought two storage units for $30 at a mobile storage facility. After winning the units and their contents she brought them home to Baldwin County, Alabama. She...
Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers
CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Just weeks before, however, she injured herself falling down stairs. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling […]
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
Mystery of how an urn containing the ashes of a man who was cremated in South Australia ended up on a Queensland beach
A mum on her morning beach walk picking up litter was shocked to find an urn containing the ashes of a man who died in 2014 more than 2,000km away. Chantal Clarke, 55, said she discovered George Esztergomy's urn in Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, in the wet sand near her home on Tuesday.
Passengers left stunned after boarding flight – only to find it completely empty
A MAN was stunned to find he was just one of three passengers on an entire flight - which still took off. Jak Scott was travelling with Jet2 from Edinburgh to Greece when he was told his flight would be nearly empty. Despite paying just £59 for his ticket, he...
Radio DJ Koray Alpergin named as victim found dead in woods after being ‘abducted with his girlfriend outside home’
A MAN who was found dead in woodland has been named as radio DJ Koray Alpergin, the owner of Bizim FM. Cops confirmed a body had been found near Loughton, Essex, on Saturday after reports a man and a woman were missing. Police have also arrested three men in Kent...
At least 25 dead in horror plunge as bus carrying wedding party plummets 1,600ft into mountain gorge in India
AT least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plummeted 1600ft into a mountain gorge in India. The large group were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district before the coach hurtled off the road in Pauri Garhwal. According to officials, at least 45 people were...
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
worldanimalnews.com
Heartbreaking News As 370 Dogs & Cats Die On Board Slaughterhouse Truck Headed For Brutal Meat Trade In China; Survivors Were Rescued
Chinese animal activists have released heartbreaking footage of dead and dying dogs and cats on a truck crammed with 1,408 animals being trafficked for the meat trade in China. Three hundred and seventy dogs and cats perished on board, or shortly after removal from, what activists are calling the “death...
Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer
A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
Grim new details emerge as it's revealed suitcases containing the bodies of children, 5, and 10, were moved just a year before their discovery in storage unit auction
More grisly details are emerging in the horrifying case of children's remains found in suitcases that spent four years sitting in New Zealand storage units. The remains of a boy and girl, aged five and 10, were only discovered after a unit's contents were online auctioned to a family earlier this year, who opened the suitcases at their home in August.
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun
Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
