ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Family home infested with 'sewage', flies and rats

Two children had to leave their home after a blocked drain left their garden covered with "raw sewage" and flies and rats infested their rooms. Their mother Yaneysi Brito said when it rains, water falls near the electricity sockets in their home in New Cross. Their neighbour reported similar concerns.
BBC

Organ donor, 27, saves six people leaving 'incredible legacy'

This year a 16-year-old girl was able to celebrate her GCSE results and a little boy was able to cuddle his mum, thanks to Alex Newlove. The 27-year-old died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020 and as an organ donor he helped save the lives of six people.
BBC

The suffocating reality of life as a clothes hoarder

A self-proclaimed hoarder who has filled every available storage space in her flat with designer clothes is turning her life around. Laura Horton said her compulsion to buy high-end clothes was "suffocating". She said there was "a lot of shame" around hoarding and wants to challenge the stereotypical view of...
BBC

RAF Faldingworth: Plan for shelter to be part of heritage trail

A former RAF air raid shelter in Lincolnshire could be opened to the public as part of a heritage project. The concrete structure is the only surviving part of what was once the sick quarters at RAF Faldingworth, near Market Rasen. The shelter would have provided refuge for 50 men,...
The Independent

Family ‘wake up with bugs on their faces’ after battling infestation in council home for year

A family have said they are in “desperate” need of help after suffering a bed bug infestation for more than a year.Sharon Brookes said she had woken up with bed bugs on her face, while her teenage daughter and grandson once spent months sleeping on the floor in a bid to avoid the insects. The 52-year-old said she had tried getting rid of carpets and wallpaper but the bed bugs keep coming back. She claimed the local council has refused to rehouse the family of four to date. Ms Brookes, who lives with her husband, daughter and two-year-old grandson in...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Just weeks before, however, she injured herself falling down stairs. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling […]
PARMA, OH
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Daily Mail

Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer

A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Grim new details emerge as it's revealed suitcases containing the bodies of children, 5, and 10, were moved just a year before their discovery in storage unit auction

More grisly details are emerging in the horrifying case of children's remains found in suitcases that spent four years sitting in New Zealand storage units. The remains of a boy and girl, aged five and 10, were only discovered after a unit's contents were online auctioned to a family earlier this year, who opened the suitcases at their home in August.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy