Here’s what’s going on at the Natcher Bridge
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive across the William H. Natcher Bridge often, it’s very likely you will soon notice crews working on the bridge. This work, however, isn’t the typical road work that happens on many Tri-State roads. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, officials are currently preparing to build a bridge deck […]
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
witzamfm.com
Delays and Supply Chain Problems Effect Jasper Project
Jasper- Downton Jasper continues their first quadrant construction. Workers have been on scene since the first week of June constructing the waterline and then moving onto the northeast quadrant in July. The original goal was to have two of the four quadrants completed by this Thanksgiving, but material shortages and delayed arrivals have pushed the beginning of quadrant two, which is the northwest portion, back to the beginning of 2023.
wevv.com
Crash involving semi shuts down intersection on Evansville's southeast side
Crews are currently working to clean up after a crash on the southeast side of Evansville. A witness at the scene of the crash told us that it happened at the intersection of Vann Avenue and Washington Avenue, and that a semi-truck and an SUV were involved. It's unclear at...
Large equipment transport in Henderson Co. delayed to next week
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson government officials say the delivery of a very, very large piece of equipment for the Pratt Paper project has been delayed. Officials say the traffic flow disruptions that are expected when the equipment is moved from the HC Riverport to the plant site off Kentucky 425 will likely occur […]
People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
14news.com
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
vincennespbs.org
Wind likely played a role in Monday house fire
The Steen Township Fire Department says wind played a major role in a Monday house fire. First City News spoke with the Steen Township Fire Department’s Chief Tim Smith. He says the state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the fire that destroyed a home in Wheatland.
14news.com
Police called to crash involving semi
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say there was a crash involving a semi. It happened late Friday morning at Vann and Washington. We’re told nobody was hurt.
14news.com
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
14news.com
Dispatch: No injuries after two crashes involving multiple vehicles on Epworth Rd.
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A lane of Epworth Road is back open after two accidents closed it down. According to dispatch, responders were dispatched to Epworth Road just south of State Road 66 near the Deaconess Gateway campus in Newburgh. Officials say the call came in around 7:08 p.m. Dispatch...
14news.com
Evansville man gifted with at-home wheelchair ramp following serious crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Aug. 27, a car sped through a stop sign, hitting Skip Chamberlain’s dump truck and flipping it on its side. Chamberlain’s dump truck hit a pole and he was rescued by first responders. After his story circulated on social media, an Evansville nonprofit...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Flying high: Dream career launched from Huntingburg Airport
Holland native Colin Smith assumed responsibilities as the new Seymor Airport manager in Seymor, Ind., earlier this week. The double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University is fulfilling his dreams of working in the aviation industry. He credits this past summer interning at the Huntingburg Regional Airport, working hand-in-hand with the airport staff for where he is at now.
wamwamfm.com
Martin County Council Cancels Meeting Over LIT Tax
The Martin County Council has decided to cancel the public meeting scheduled for tonight at Shoals. The purpose of the meeting was to consider adoption of a LIT Tax to help fund a county-run EMS service. A LIT tax is a local income tax that can be used by cities,...
wevv.com
Semi overturns in Perry County
Developing news out of Perry County, Indiana Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said the entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound at State Road 37 was closed around 4 a.m. due to an overturned semi. After about three hours, the sheriff's office said the wreck had been cleaned up and...
Mixed reaction to AES retiring coal units
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT)–AES Indiana announce plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants. The company says it plans to convert two coal units in Petersburg into natural gas by 2025. Environmentalists have been pushing this company to stop burning coal for years- calling the Petersburg plant a “super polluter.” “We are […]
wkms.org
Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group using newly constructed building to hold large donations
The Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group – founded in the wake of last December’s deadly tornado outbreak – recently celebrated the completion of a new storage building which will be used to store donations before they can be given to people impacted by the disaster. The...
14news.com
Couple celebrates 50th 5K race in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple celebrates the end of a racing journey in Newburgh Friday night. Paul and Kim Kasenow are hosting a pre-race party to celebrate the 50th state they will have ran a 5K in. At the pre-race party, the Kasenow’s will have shirts, medals, and the...
14news.com
Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Economic Development announced a new recruitment campaign on Friday. “Henderson, Your New Hometown” is a mostly digital campaign, hoping to get workers to move to Henderson. This comes after recent announcements from the city and county that several new businesses are coming to...
