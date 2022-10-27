Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Michigan defeats Michigan State, 29-7, reclaiming the Paul Bunyan trophy
Regardless of records or talent, the allure of hoisting the Paul Bunyan trophy and holding in-state bragging rights always brings out best efforts from each team. For all the talk of Michigan’s quest to reclaim the trophy and avenge last year’s defeat, the Spartans entered the Big House undaunted.
Michigan Daily
Power play carries Michigan over Western Michigan in OT thriller
KALAMAZOO, MI — In any rivalry game — even for an emerging one — emotional control can decide the game. That much proved true on Saturday as the No. 4 Michigan hockey team (7-1 overall) took on No. 17 Western Michigan (5-4), winning an emotional overtime affair, 6-5. The Wolverines’ ability to maximize their power play chances made up for issues at even strength, teeing up the opportunity for sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes to call game in overtime.
Michigan Daily
Luke Hughes breaks through against Western Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI — Heading into this offseason, the expectations for Luke Hughes’ sophomore season could’ve reached from Ann Arbor to New Jersey. After setting the Michigan hockey team’s freshman scoring record last season and choosing to return for another go-around, Hughes saw his name pinned near the top of nearly every Hobey Baker watchlist and season preview. Hughes was the man, and seemingly knew it.
Michigan Daily
Michigan struggles to keep up, falls to Ohio State in straight sets
Ball tempo — the set timing and speed — is fundamental to the success of a volleyball team’s offense. It determines how fast the attacker takes their approach and how quickly they make contact with the ball. It also impacts how fast the blockers move and how quickly the defense responds to an attack.
Michigan Daily
When Michigan takes on Michigan State, so much more than just the game will be at play
From the outside, this game may seem innocuous. Michigan, the No. 4 team in the nation and a program with national title aspirations, will host a 3-4 Michigan State team that is as inconsistent as it is flawed. A three-touchdown spread in favor of the Wolverines and the Spartans’ lack of success this season would tell you that you might not even need to watch the second half.
Michigan Daily
Jake Moody shows why he’s ‘Mr. Consistent’ in rivalry win
Back in September, graduate punter Brad Robbins was asked about kicker and fellow graduate Jake Moody. Robbins tagged Moody with a moniker:. Realistically, Moody’s consistency was already known. The reigning Lou Groza Award winner already had the hardware to say “he’s the best kicker,” and everything Moody did last year was the definition of consistency.
Michigan Daily
Letter to the Editor: Suspend Donovan Edwards
As a University of Michigan graduate, former member of the Michigan Marching Band and a lifelong Wolverine fan, I am saddened by the retweet from Michigan running back Donovan Edwards’s account of a clip containing virulent antisemitism from Kanye West, with the caption “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.” There is no place at the University for racism and antisemitism.
Michigan Daily
Midterms Matter
Many voters only focus on presidential elections when, in reality, it is state and local elections that have a larger impact on our daily lives. The importance of down-ballot elections is evident this year in Michigan, where voters will vote on everything from the governor to two of the University of Michigan Regents and a proposal to legalize abortion in Michigan. These elections are even more crucial given the dangerous anti-choice election deniers on the ballot for some of Michigan’s key elected positions. They are too important for young people to sit out, especially with important issues around abortion rights and preserving the integrity of our democratic institutions. That is why students need to use their voices and vote to play an active role in shaping the future that we want to see.
Michigan Daily
U-M alum launches Peervine to let students share information, connect after pandemic-marred years
The University of Michigan’s social media scene has no shortage of social forums. From YikYak to Reddit, these platforms have provided students an anonymous way to express their opinion on everything from mental health to philanthropic rushing. This fall, U-M alum Ish Baid launched Peervine, a new kind of social network intended to help enhance the student experience and student-to-student communication.
Michigan Daily
Op-Ed: Wasting away
Credited as the most educated city in the United States, Ann Arbor is home to over 50,000 students, exceptional professors and a top Environment and Sustainability School. With an educated populace of this caliber, it is no shock the University of Michigan has sustainability goals to help combat the irreversible global warming threshold we are set to pass by 2027. That said, the University’s waste sustainability goal of reducing waste sent to landfills by 40% by 2025 is shockingly lower than other top institutions. For example, Stanford University has a zero waste goal by 2030, meaning they want to reach a 90% waste diversion rate in just 10 years.
Michigan Daily
Op-Ed: Stop Ben Shapiro from Speaking at the University of Michigan
On Sept. 22, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Michigan announced they were inviting Ben Shapiro to speak at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School on Nov. 15th. Shapiro, a divisive political commentator, has based his entire career on promoting extremely anti-abortion, transphobic, Islamophobic, homophobic, racist and misogynistic views, which are commonly surface-level understandings of race and sociology. His opinions, which include blaming critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement for America’s demise, have furthered division and hate across the nation.
