As autumn matures and nudges its way toward winter, I find myself once again up against the enormous “before snow flies” list. To be fair, snow has already flown, but the recent warming spell has been welcome as the farm prepares for winter. Many of these tasks are extremely low-tech, like cleaning barns, pulling out fencing or harvesting the last of the garden. It reminds me of the rhythms of pre-industrial life when all aspects of a family’s needs were made by hand. Imagine also...

8 MINUTES AGO