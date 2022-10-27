Read full article on original website
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince William inherits this ‘unusual’ property as the Prince of Wales
King Charles’ eldest son, who is now the Prince of Wales and the 25th Duke of Cornwall, became the heir apparent when he ascended to the throne. Along with his title, Prince William also automatically inherited the Duchy of Cornwall. Dartmoor Prison. The Duchy of Cornwall was valued at...
BBC
Attacked owl rescued by fishing crew 100 miles out to sea
A long-eared owl shocked crew on board a fishing boat over 100 miles off the north coast of Scotland. The bird was rescued by a crew member who spotted it being attacked by seagulls. It suffered minor injuries but was cared for by the team on board Peterhead-registered Benarkle II...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
No one chooses to become an addict, says Catherine
The Princess of Wales has given her personal support to people struggling with addictions, telling them shame should not stop them getting help. "No one chooses to become an addict," said Catherine, Princess of Wales. Launching the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, the princess called for a more compassionate public...
BBC
Organ donor, 27, saves six people leaving 'incredible legacy'
This year a 16-year-old girl was able to celebrate her GCSE results and a little boy was able to cuddle his mum, thanks to Alex Newlove. The 27-year-old died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020 and as an organ donor he helped save the lives of six people.
Magical helpers, part 1
As autumn matures and nudges its way toward winter, I find myself once again up against the enormous “before snow flies” list. To be fair, snow has already flown, but the recent warming spell has been welcome as the farm prepares for winter. Many of these tasks are extremely low-tech, like cleaning barns, pulling out fencing or harvesting the last of the garden. It reminds me of the rhythms of pre-industrial life when all aspects of a family’s needs were made by hand. Imagine also...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
King Charles starts his day with sound of bagpipes for first time at London home
The dulcet tones of bagpipes may not be everyone's idea of a perfect awakening, but for King Charles it is part of a centuries-old morning ritual. Every day at 09:00 a lone piper plays a selection of songs below the monarch's window for 15 minutes, wherever they are in residence.
BBC
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
BBC
Wembley Point Woman pictured 18 years after death
An image of what an unidentified woman is thought to have looked like has been released - 18 years after her death. Known as the Wembley Point Woman, she was found dead in a river at the foot of the London building - now called the WEM Tower London - on 29 October 2004.
BBC
Dying dad's Scunthorpe Utd gift to daughter given to charity in error
A football jersey gifted to a girl by her father before he died from brain cancer has mistakenly been donated to charity. Sydney, 10, received the Scunthorpe United top for her eighth birthday. Married father-of-three Dave died on 6 November last year, aged 46. The family believe the shirt, which...
BBC
Police called to 'illegal rave' in Hambrook warehouse
Police have been called to what they describe as an illegal rave in a disused warehouse on the outskirts of Bristol. A number of vehicles started arriving on Old Gloucester Road in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Avon and Somerset Police attended and put road...
AOL Corp
King Charles' Wax Figure Smashed with Cake by Environmental Protestors at London Museum
King Charles III is at the center of the latest Just Stop Oil protest. On Monday morning, at least two people affiliated with the U.K. environmental coalition Just Stop Oil defaced the figure of the new King at Madame Tussauds London. As seen in a video shared on Twitter by...
BBC
Taunton animal shelter struggling with 'lockdown puppy' influx
A Taunton animal shelter has seen its waiting list soar as owners give up their pets in the face of rising bills. St Giles Animal Centre is currently full with a further 65 animals waiting for a place there. About half of the dogs in the shelter were bought during...
BBC
Families gather to celebrate Hindu New Year
Hindu New Year celebrations have been held across the West Midlands. The day falls after Diwali and at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple in Coventry, a mountain of food was laid out as an offering before prayers on Wednesday. The sweets and other dishes, prepared by the community, were...
architecturaldigest.com
King Charles III’s Love of Antiques Is Giving Him a PR Boost
We already knew that King Charles III has a deep love of historic architecture. And while his pointed criticism of all things modern over the years (such as his reference to a proposed addition to London’s National Gallery as a “monstrous carbuncle” in 1984) has always made him seem a bit ornery, his recent appearance on the BBC show The Repair Shop just might help repair his image.
