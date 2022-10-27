Read full article on original website
Related
wamwamfm.com
Martin County Council Cancels Meeting Over LIT Tax
The Martin County Council has decided to cancel the public meeting scheduled for tonight at Shoals. The purpose of the meeting was to consider adoption of a LIT Tax to help fund a county-run EMS service. A LIT tax is a local income tax that can be used by cities,...
Here’s what’s going on at the Natcher Bridge
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive across the William H. Natcher Bridge often, it’s very likely you will soon notice crews working on the bridge. This work, however, isn’t the typical road work that happens on many Tri-State roads. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, officials are currently preparing to build a bridge deck […]
14news.com
Spencer County Sheriff candidates discuss platforms
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As part of our ongoing election coverage, 14 News sat down with Spencer County Sheriff candidates Kelli Reinke and Sherri Heichelbech. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. This comes after Reinke made history as the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County.
vincennespbs.org
New VPD officer sworn in
The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Flying high: Dream career launched from Huntingburg Airport
Holland native Colin Smith assumed responsibilities as the new Seymor Airport manager in Seymor, Ind., earlier this week. The double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University is fulfilling his dreams of working in the aviation industry. He credits this past summer interning at the Huntingburg Regional Airport, working hand-in-hand with the airport staff for where he is at now.
EPD plans to have building near pump station
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department is planning to have a small building on the riverfront to use for storage.
wdrb.com
'Witches Castle' | Southern Indiana property famed for urban legends up for sale
Mistletoe Falls is located off Upper River Road near the Lewis and Clark Bridge. It's a peaceful riverside plot in Utica with crumbling stone structures, but it's also the also of many morbid myths.
Mixed reaction to AES retiring coal units
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT)–AES Indiana announce plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants. The company says it plans to convert two coal units in Petersburg into natural gas by 2025. Environmentalists have been pushing this company to stop burning coal for years- calling the Petersburg plant a “super polluter.” “We are […]
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
14news.com
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
wamwamfm.com
DCH Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon
Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.
wevv.com
Semi overturns in Perry County
Developing news out of Perry County, Indiana Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said the entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound at State Road 37 was closed around 4 a.m. due to an overturned semi. After about three hours, the sheriff's office said the wreck had been cleaned up and...
14news.com
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
WTHI
Building collapses in downtown Loogootee
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a building collapse in Loogootee. It happened Friday afternoon at Greenwell Hardware on Mill Street. The sheriff's office has not released much information about the collapse. The Martin County Ambulance service said on it's Facebook page no one was...
VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
TRAFFIC ALERT: US 41 down to one lane in Gibson County
GISBON CO,. Ind. (WEHT) – Northbound US 41/440 N just north of Patoka is down to one lane due to a semi in the ditch. Wreckers will be in the area for the next few hours pulling the semi out. Slow down and use caution while driving through the area.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Blaine Laughlin, 33, of Odon, was arrested on 2 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $3,500 and bond was posted. Jason Sturgeon, 48, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted.
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
wevv.com
French Lick Springs Hotel to hold tree lighting
The French Lick Springs Hotel will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony on November 19th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year's show includes the lighting at 7 p.m., a fireworks display, and a special projection light show on the front of the hotel. The festivities will continue after...
Comments / 0