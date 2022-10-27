Read full article on original website
Long COVID development influenced by older age, gender, but vaccination can counter risk
Long COVID is prevalent among older adults and women, but the risk of developing persistent COVID-19 symptoms can be lowered through vaccination, according to a new study published Thursday in JAMA Network Open. The World Health Organization defines long COVID as generally occurring three months after the onset of COVID-19,...
Enquire, Glennis, Sherpa merge into one large software company for long-term care
Enquire Solutions, Glennis Solutions and Sherpa have merged to form one large software company for long-term care operators, supported by an investment of an undisclosed amount from private equity firm Rubicon Technology Partners. The three software companies will continue to use their existing names until a new name is selected...
Optimizing hearing aid use can improve quality of life for older adults with dementia
Older adults with dementia may benefit from improving their hearing aid handling skills, according to the findings of a study newly published in JAMDA, The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine. Hearing impairment affects up to 90% of older adults living with dementia, and the combination of hearing impairment...
5-year, $6 million grant will create national center to expand direct care workforce
The US Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living, which includes the Administration on Aging, has awarded a five-year grant totaling more than $6 million to establish a national center to expand and strengthen the country’s direct care workforce. The initiative, according to the ACL,...
