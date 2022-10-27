Read full article on original website
What is Web 2.5?
Is Web 2.5 the latest ‘crypto’ buzzword? On October 23, I attended Money 20/20 in Las Vegas. Money 20/20 is one of the world’s largest fintech conferences, and this year they had an entire track dedicated to “Web 2.5.”. Before the conference, I had heard the...
James Belding on CoinGeek Backstage: The Bitcoin ecosystem has really matured
For the longest time, blockchain has been a buzzword many companies have thrown into the mix to stay relevant and attract investment. However, in recent years, more enterprises, startups, and even governments are coming onboard. In an interview with CoinGeek Backstage, Tokenized Chief Executive Officer James Belding talked about this explosive growth and where the industry is heading.
Singapore mulls ban on virtual asset trading amid sweeping changes
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has stated that it will introduce new regulations to the country’s digital asset industry, which it says will ensure uniformity and protect investors. The city-state’s central bank made this known in a consultation paper released on Wednesday that came laden with several propositions....
Australia’s stance on BTC may have dire tax implications for investors: report
Australia’s federal budget has been made public, and upon closer examination, virtual currencies are explicitly mentioned in the text. According to the wording of the national budget, BTC will not be treated as foreign currency for taxation purposes, leaving investors in an unfavorable position. There was some confusion over...
Israel taps blockchain tech for digital asset trading platform
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), Israel’s sole trading platform for equities, has announced that it will be venturing into virtual currencies with the introduction of a platform for the trading of digital assets. The TASE trading platform will be built using blockchain technology, according to the stock exchange’s strategic...
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: Combat IQ shakes up martial arts space with Bitcoin technology
This week, Kurt Wuckert Jr. hosted Christian Giang, CTO and co-founder of Combat IQ. This is an exciting company focused on big data, machine learning, and using it to shake up the fight game. Introducing Christian Giang, Ph.D. and Combat IQ. Giang introduced himself as the founder of a startup,...
New Zealand agriculture contributed 50% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, an unusually high proportion by world standards. Dairy farming was responsible for about half of the 39.1 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂-eq) emitted, or 25% of all emissions. Addressing the problem of New Zealand’s agricultural emissions has mainly focused on technical fixes aimed at reducing methane and nitrous oxide produced by livestock and fertiliser and relying on voluntary agreements with the industry. But these measures may not result in substantial emissions reductions any time soon. Reductions of less than 1% are predicted according to one analysis...
UAE central bank completes CBDC pilot, eyes international usage for cross-border payments
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has announced the completion of “the world’s largest pilot” of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in collaboration with the central banks of four countries. According to a Reuters report, the multinational CBDC pilot was part of Project mBridge,...
