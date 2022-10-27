ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan Daily

‘A Page of Madness’: taken to the stratosphere by the live score and narration

Some of my movie theater experiences far eclipse the movies themselves. My opinion of “Avengers: Endgame” was certainly better on opening day, surrounded by screaming fans, than it is now that the dust has settled over three years later. Sometimes the scale and spectacle of a film is uniquely suited for a theater environment — look at the visually and sonically breathtaking “Interstellar,” for example.
Michigan Daily

Don’t waste your time with ‘28 Days Haunted’

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the time of year for ghosts, witches, ghouls and midterms. Everyone loves a good freaky fall thrill, which is what Netflix attempts to provide in their new show “28 Days Haunted.” Tagged by Netflix as reality television and TV horror, “28 Days Haunted” makes a tragic attempt at combining ghost hunting with the usually lovable reality TV tropes of forced proximity and isolation. The result? The unbelievably corny display that is “28 Days Haunted.”

