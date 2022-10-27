Read full article on original website
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mel Tucker Takes Backhanded Swing At Idiotic Michigan Fan
Michigan State players seen roughing up Michigan's Ja’Den McBurrows; Jim Harbaugh calls it assault
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Desmond Howard Has Surprising Admission About Michigan's Upcoming Game
saturdaytradition.com
University of Michigan Police release statement on incident involving Michigan State, Wolverines players in tunnel
Michigan, Michigan State football players have postgame altercation in tunnel
Look: Michigan Star Has 3-Word Message For Michigan State
Jim Harbaugh alleges Michigan players were 'assaulted' in postgame fight after win over Michigan State
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Why Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo was encouraged after Tennessee scrimmage
EAST LANSING — “Take me to another place, take me to another land. Make me forget all that hurts me. Let me understand your plan.”. The words of early-1990s hip hop group Arrested Development fit perfectly with the things Tom Izzo wanted to discover about his Michigan State basketball team in its closed scrimmage against the Volunteers on Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Sports World Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Fight Video
Larry Brown takes leave of absence from Memphis team
Larry Brown is taking a leave of absence from his role as the special adviser to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway because of a "minor medical issue."
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD Warde Manuel address postgame altercation following win vs. MSU
Michigan Daily
Ethan Edwards looking to rejoin team in stride
This past weekend for the No. 4 Michigan hockey team, a familiar face returned to the lineup. On Friday against Lake Superior State, sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards took the ice for the first time this season. A defensive stalwart last season, Edwards suffered a high ankle sprain that kept him sidelined for the opening month of play.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State unveils brilliant all-white uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Michigan
Michigan State football released its uniform combo in a Halloween-themed hype video for Week 9’s Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown with No. 4 Michigan. The Spartans are going with white helmets, jerseys, pants and cleats for an iced-out combo with green print for the in-state rivalry. The white helmet also features a nice Sparty logo in green outline that really stands out.
Michigan Daily
Jett Howard is more than just his family name
When freshman guard Jett Howard committed to the Michigan men’s basketball program a little over a year ago, he completed the Howard trio for the Wolverines. By now, everyone can tell you all about the Howard family. Juwan Howard — a Fab Five player, NBA star, and now in his fourth season as Michigan’s head coach — is Jett’s dad. And Jace Howard — now a junior guard and team captain — is Jett’s older brother. A trifecta of J names, the Howards seem to be taking over the Wolverines’ roster.
Detroit Pistons: NBA’s first Rookie Ladder may surprise you
One of the bright spots for the Detroit Pistons in this young season has been the play of their two rookies, as both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have gotten off to great starts. In fact, the 2022-23 rookie class has exploded onto the scene and looks a lot more talented and deeper than some people originally predicted.
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic knocks undefeated Durand out of playoffs
DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars are playing its best football when it matters most. With a stiff test on the road against undefeated 9-0 Durand, the Cougars pulled off a 28-21 upset to stay alive in the Division 6 playoffs. The Cougars will entertain Ovid-Elsie next week...
Scoop: Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks locks in Gators official visit
Although the Gators missed out on Cormani McClain, they are still in play for another five-star cornerback in the class of 2023. Desmond Ricks, who recently reclassified and is now the No. 2-ranked cornerback, has scheduled his official visit to the University of Florida. That multi-day visit in Gainesville is scheduled for Dec. 2, his mother told Gators Online on Sunday afternoon.
