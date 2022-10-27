ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight

Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

University of Michigan Police release statement on incident involving Michigan State, Wolverines players in tunnel

Tha annual rivalry showdown between Michigan and Michigan State took an ugly turn on Saturday, as a fight broke out in the tunnel afterwards. Following the Wolverines defeating the Spartans 29-7, multiple Michigan State players were seen on video fighting with what appeared to be a lone Michigan player. Speaking with the media later in the night, Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh went as far to say two of his players were “assaulted” during the altercation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Has 3-Word Message For Michigan State

Michigan running back Blake Corum had a blunt message for Michigan State players following last night's game. Members of the Spartans and Wolverines had a postgame incident in the tunnel, after which Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted" by their opponents. On Twitter after the fight,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Why Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo was encouraged after Tennessee scrimmage

EAST LANSING — “Take me to another place, take me to another land. Make me forget all that hurts me. Let me understand your plan.”. The words of early-1990s hip hop group Arrested Development fit perfectly with the things Tom Izzo wanted to discover about his Michigan State basketball team in its closed scrimmage against the Volunteers on Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Fight Video

Video has emerged of the postgame fight between Michigan and Michigan State players on Saturday night. The video appears to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on one Michigan player. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted" by Michigan State's players. One Wolverine player...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Ethan Edwards looking to rejoin team in stride

This past weekend for the No. 4 Michigan hockey team, a familiar face returned to the lineup. On Friday against Lake Superior State, sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards took the ice for the first time this season. A defensive stalwart last season, Edwards suffered a high ankle sprain that kept him sidelined for the opening month of play.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State unveils brilliant all-white uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Michigan

Michigan State football released its uniform combo in a Halloween-themed hype video for Week 9’s Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown with No. 4 Michigan. The Spartans are going with white helmets, jerseys, pants and cleats for an iced-out combo with green print for the in-state rivalry. The white helmet also features a nice Sparty logo in green outline that really stands out.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Jett Howard is more than just his family name

When freshman guard Jett Howard committed to the Michigan men’s basketball program a little over a year ago, he completed the Howard trio for the Wolverines. By now, everyone can tell you all about the Howard family. Juwan Howard — a Fab Five player, NBA star, and now in his fourth season as Michigan’s head coach — is Jett’s dad. And Jace Howard — now a junior guard and team captain — is Jett’s older brother. A trifecta of J names, the Howards seem to be taking over the Wolverines’ roster.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: NBA’s first Rookie Ladder may surprise you

One of the bright spots for the Detroit Pistons in this young season has been the play of their two rookies, as both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have gotten off to great starts. In fact, the 2022-23 rookie class has exploded onto the scene and looks a lot more talented and deeper than some people originally predicted.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Catholic knocks undefeated Durand out of playoffs

DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars are playing its best football when it matters most. With a stiff test on the road against undefeated 9-0 Durand, the Cougars pulled off a 28-21 upset to stay alive in the Division 6 playoffs. The Cougars will entertain Ovid-Elsie next week...
LANSING, MI
On3.com

Scoop: Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks locks in Gators official visit

Although the Gators missed out on Cormani McClain, they are still in play for another five-star cornerback in the class of 2023. Desmond Ricks, who recently reclassified and is now the No. 2-ranked cornerback, has scheduled his official visit to the University of Florida. That multi-day visit in Gainesville is scheduled for Dec. 2, his mother told Gators Online on Sunday afternoon.
GAINESVILLE, FL

