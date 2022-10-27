ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat

A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC

The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend

What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
BBC

Headless body trial: Woman to be sentenced on TV for murder

A self-styled healer will be the first murderer to be sentenced in England and Wales on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon. Jemma Mitchell, 38, faces life behind bars for killing Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at the older woman's home...
BBC

'Devious' killer who decapitated friend must serve 34 years

A woman who murdered and decapitated her friend before putting her in a suitcase and dumping the body has been sentenced to life in jail. Jemma Mitchell will serve at least 34 years for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June 2021. Aggravating factors included that...
The Independent

Family ‘wake up with bugs on their faces’ after battling infestation in council home for year

A family have said they are in “desperate” need of help after suffering a bed bug infestation for more than a year.Sharon Brookes said she had woken up with bed bugs on her face, while her teenage daughter and grandson once spent months sleeping on the floor in a bid to avoid the insects. The 52-year-old said she had tried getting rid of carpets and wallpaper but the bed bugs keep coming back. She claimed the local council has refused to rehouse the family of four to date. Ms Brookes, who lives with her husband, daughter and two-year-old grandson in...
Tyla

Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out

When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
BBC

RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home

A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’

A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
The Independent

Man beats dog with mop in ‘horrendous’ attack

A man has been convicted of punching and kicking his dog because it had soiled the floor of his flat.Adam Wardle, 23, was captured on CCTV attacking Bobby, a three-year-old mastiff cross, with a mop behind a bin store.The video shows Wardle dragging Bobby off the floor on its lead while punching it.He then drags Bobby next to the bin and stops as a pedestrian walks past.But once the passer-by disappears, Wardle continues to kick and hit Bobby with a mop.The attack left Bobby’s face, elbows and hocks bruised and it also suffered a cut on its left eye.Postal...

