Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
BBC
Headless body trial: Woman to be sentenced on TV for murder
A self-styled healer will be the first murderer to be sentenced in England and Wales on television after being found guilty of murdering her friend, whose headless body was dumped in Devon. Jemma Mitchell, 38, faces life behind bars for killing Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at the older woman's home...
BBC
'Devious' killer who decapitated friend must serve 34 years
A woman who murdered and decapitated her friend before putting her in a suitcase and dumping the body has been sentenced to life in jail. Jemma Mitchell will serve at least 34 years for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June 2021. Aggravating factors included that...
Woman Mauled To Death By Dogs Inside Home, Man Arrested: Police
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after the woman was reportedly killed by the dogs.
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
Family ‘wake up with bugs on their faces’ after battling infestation in council home for year
A family have said they are in “desperate” need of help after suffering a bed bug infestation for more than a year.Sharon Brookes said she had woken up with bed bugs on her face, while her teenage daughter and grandson once spent months sleeping on the floor in a bid to avoid the insects. The 52-year-old said she had tried getting rid of carpets and wallpaper but the bed bugs keep coming back. She claimed the local council has refused to rehouse the family of four to date. Ms Brookes, who lives with her husband, daughter and two-year-old grandson in...
Schoolboy, 11, named as gang ringleader who carried out 80 crimes including attacking female cop
A SCHOOLBOY has been named in Parliament as the ringleader of a gang who carried out 80 crimes including the attack on a female police officer. The 11-year-old is said to have been behind a spate of crimes in Blackpool over the last few weeks. The claim about the boy's...
Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out
When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
BBC
RSPCA rescues 96 'terrified' shih-tzus from Torquay home
A total of 96 shih-tzu dogs have been rescued from a breeding home. The RSPCA described the dogs as "flea-infested" and "matted with faeces" as a result of over-breeding when found in Torquay, Devon. It said the dogs were "absolutely terrified of people" since being rescued, but hoped it could...
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’
A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
‘Harrowing’ report reveals 45 babies died needlessly in one of NHS’ worst-ever maternity scandals
AT LEAST 45 babies died needlessly in one of the NHS’ worst ever maternity scandals, an inquiry revealed today. Decades of failings across East Kent Hospitals left dozens suffering 'unacceptably poor' care. Investigators said 45 baby deaths between 2009 and 2020 across the trust could have been avoided. Maternity...
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
Mother whose son collapsed into coma was told to wait EIGHT HOURS for an ambulance
A mother was told to wait eight hours for an ambulance after her son collapsed into a coma. Georgia Faith Johnson, 26, called 999 when her two-year-old son Tobias started suffering a seizure at their home in Cardiff. Little Tobias collapsed before his eyes began 'rolling to the back of...
British woman, 64, who collapsed and died on the shore in front of her partner after finishing a swim in 'rough and cold' sea in Sicily while on holiday is named
A British woman who collapsed and died on a beach in Sicily moments after she had finished a swim has been named as Deborah Hooper. Deborah, 64, was on holiday with retired accountant Andrew Ashman, 72, when she is thought to have suffered a cardiac arrest in rough seas. The...
Man beats dog with mop in ‘horrendous’ attack
A man has been convicted of punching and kicking his dog because it had soiled the floor of his flat.Adam Wardle, 23, was captured on CCTV attacking Bobby, a three-year-old mastiff cross, with a mop behind a bin store.The video shows Wardle dragging Bobby off the floor on its lead while punching it.He then drags Bobby next to the bin and stops as a pedestrian walks past.But once the passer-by disappears, Wardle continues to kick and hit Bobby with a mop.The attack left Bobby’s face, elbows and hocks bruised and it also suffered a cut on its left eye.Postal...
Fears grow for missing teenage girl, 14, who vanished three days ago from family home
Fears are growing for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been missing for almost three days. Kiara Millward, 14, was last seen when she left her family home in Southbourne, Bournemouth, Dorset, at 8pm on Sunday. She was wearing a dark hoodie with jogging bottoms and pink, black,...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
Comments / 1