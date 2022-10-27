A family have said they are in “desperate” need of help after suffering a bed bug infestation for more than a year.Sharon Brookes said she had woken up with bed bugs on her face, while her teenage daughter and grandson once spent months sleeping on the floor in a bid to avoid the insects. The 52-year-old said she had tried getting rid of carpets and wallpaper but the bed bugs keep coming back. She claimed the local council has refused to rehouse the family of four to date. Ms Brookes, who lives with her husband, daughter and two-year-old grandson in...

