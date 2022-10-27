Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan Daily
Op-Ed: Stop Ben Shapiro from Speaking at the University of Michigan
On Sept. 22, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Michigan announced they were inviting Ben Shapiro to speak at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School on Nov. 15th. Shapiro, a divisive political commentator, has based his entire career on promoting extremely anti-abortion, transphobic, Islamophobic, homophobic, racist and misogynistic views, which are commonly surface-level understandings of race and sociology. His opinions, which include blaming critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement for America’s demise, have furthered division and hate across the nation.
Michigan Daily
Midterms Matter
Many voters only focus on presidential elections when, in reality, it is state and local elections that have a larger impact on our daily lives. The importance of down-ballot elections is evident this year in Michigan, where voters will vote on everything from the governor to two of the University of Michigan Regents and a proposal to legalize abortion in Michigan. These elections are even more crucial given the dangerous anti-choice election deniers on the ballot for some of Michigan’s key elected positions. They are too important for young people to sit out, especially with important issues around abortion rights and preserving the integrity of our democratic institutions. That is why students need to use their voices and vote to play an active role in shaping the future that we want to see.
Michigan Daily
U-M alum launches Peervine to let students share information, connect after pandemic-marred years
The University of Michigan’s social media scene has no shortage of social forums. From YikYak to Reddit, these platforms have provided students an anonymous way to express their opinion on everything from mental health to philanthropic rushing. This fall, U-M alum Ish Baid launched Peervine, a new kind of social network intended to help enhance the student experience and student-to-student communication.
U-M cyberattack hits 33K patients
The personal information of about 33,850 Michigan Medicine patients was compromised through a phishing scheme that targeted employee emails, the Ann Arbor-based health system announced Thursday. Cyberattackers were able to get names, medical record numbers, addresses, dates of birth, diagnostic and treatment information and/or health insurance information of some of...
Michigan Daily
UMich computer science program restricts admission starting in fall 2023 as demand rises
All students who wish to major in computer science at the University of Michigan must now submit a major-specific application, according to a new policy from the University of Michigan’s Computer Science and Engineering Department. Prior to the policy, which will go into effect during the fall 2023 admissions...
3K-gallon spill of untreated sewage closes Washtenaw Community College campus
ANN ARBOR, MI - A spill of more than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewer water closed the Washtenaw Community College campus Wednesday afternoon, according to a WCC release. Facility workers identified the leak around 4 p.m., Oct. 26 and determined it came from a sanitary sewer line, the release states. The line was shut off and the leak was contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
Michigan Daily
Letter to the Editor: Suspend Donovan Edwards
As a University of Michigan graduate, former member of the Michigan Marching Band and a lifelong Wolverine fan, I am saddened by the retweet from Michigan running back Donovan Edwards’s account of a clip containing virulent antisemitism from Kanye West, with the caption “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.” There is no place at the University for racism and antisemitism.
Washtenaw Community College cancels classes for emergency infrastructure repairs
Washtenaw Community College is canceling on-campus events and classes today. According to a Facebook post from WCC, the closure is due to emergency infrastructure repairs.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper Sameerah ‘Creme’ Marrel, charged in $5 million fraud case, on the run
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sameerah Marrel, one of two Metro Detroit rappers charged with stealing more than $5 million from the United States IRS, is believed to be on the run after failing to appear for multiple court proceedings related to the case. Marrel and another woman, Noelle Brown, were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Backlog has Wayne County judges scheduling jury trials for 2024
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The backlog in the Wayne County court system is so behind that jury trials are being scheduled into 2024. “It has been a problem, obviously, taking care of the backlog but we are making progress now. The priority on those who have been in the Wayne County Jail,” Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny said.
Bookstore for University of Michigan students closing after 88 years in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - For nearly nine decades, a rite of passage for University of Michigan students was sifting through rows of textbooks in the basement of Ulrich’s Bookstore. Hundreds of thousands of students over the years with course guides in hands would walk among the shelves and leave with the heavy sack of books that would engulf them that semester.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County attorney found not guilty after client accused him of stealing $6.5 million
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A tax attorney from Oakland County who was accused of wiring $6.5 million of his client’s money to a Swiss bank account has been found not guilty of all charges. Jeffrey Freeman, a lawyer in Birmingham, was acquitted Tuesday (Oct. 25) on all counts. A...
Woman tied to Facebook live murder to be released on bond
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman who is one of six people charged in a conspiracy plot that resulted in the slaying of a man live on Facebook to settle an online beef is being released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. Martita Bonner waived her preliminary examination...
thelivingstonpost.com
This is the most fascinating school board election in Livingston County history. Here’s why.
For a variety of reasons, we are in the midst of the most fascinating school board election in Livingston County history. Back in the good old days, a couple decades ago or so, school board elections in Livingston County and Michigan were a much different animal. Back then, school board...
MLive.com
Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident
Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: CBIII to play senior year in Michigan, wants chance at Mr. Basketball
After spending two years on the West Coast, Chuck Bailey III is returning to Metro Detroit for his senior season on the local boys hardwood with Mr. Basketball on his mind and well within his sights. Bailey, a bulldog of a 6-foot-4 combo guard, broke out at the varsity level...
Opinion: I'm a queer Muslim. Dearborn schools pulling LGBTQ books puts kids in danger
Many parents can relate to the nervousness that arises when your toddler looks at you with big, curious eyes: Mommy, where did I come from?. My comfort zone is to stay big picture: You came from stars and our intention to build a family. My daughter looks at me, her...
Michigan Daily
Michigan defeats Michigan State, 29-7, reclaiming the Paul Bunyan trophy
Regardless of records or talent, the allure of hoisting the Paul Bunyan trophy and holding in-state bragging rights always brings out best efforts from each team. For all the talk of Michigan’s quest to reclaim the trophy and avenge last year’s defeat, the Spartans entered the Big House undaunted.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte police upset parolee arrested after chase with rap sheet allowed bond
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A high-speed pursuit of a parolee ended in Downtown Detroit last week, but it's what happened after officers arrested the driver, that has the Wyandotte Police Department fuming. "On the 23rd that's when he was arraigned in front of Magistrate Rodney Johnson and ultimately a...
