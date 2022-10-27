ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Op-Ed: Stop Ben Shapiro from Speaking at the University of Michigan

On Sept. 22, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Michigan announced they were inviting Ben Shapiro to speak at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School on Nov. 15th. Shapiro, a divisive political commentator, has based his entire career on promoting extremely anti-abortion, transphobic, Islamophobic, homophobic, racist and misogynistic views, which are commonly surface-level understandings of race and sociology. His opinions, which include blaming critical race theory and the Black Lives Matter movement for America’s demise, have furthered division and hate across the nation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Midterms Matter

Many voters only focus on presidential elections when, in reality, it is state and local elections that have a larger impact on our daily lives. The importance of down-ballot elections is evident this year in Michigan, where voters will vote on everything from the governor to two of the University of Michigan Regents and a proposal to legalize abortion in Michigan. These elections are even more crucial given the dangerous anti-choice election deniers on the ballot for some of Michigan’s key elected positions. They are too important for young people to sit out, especially with important issues around abortion rights and preserving the integrity of our democratic institutions. That is why students need to use their voices and vote to play an active role in shaping the future that we want to see.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

U-M alum launches Peervine to let students share information, connect after pandemic-marred years

The University of Michigan’s social media scene has no shortage of social forums. From YikYak to Reddit, these platforms have provided students an anonymous way to express their opinion on everything from mental health to philanthropic rushing. This fall, U-M alum Ish Baid launched Peervine, a new kind of social network intended to help enhance the student experience and student-to-student communication.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

U-M cyberattack hits 33K patients

The personal information of about 33,850 Michigan Medicine patients was compromised through a phishing scheme that targeted employee emails, the Ann Arbor-based health system announced Thursday. Cyberattackers were able to get names, medical record numbers, addresses, dates of birth, diagnostic and treatment information and/or health insurance information of some of...
The Ann Arbor News

3K-gallon spill of untreated sewage closes Washtenaw Community College campus

ANN ARBOR, MI - A spill of more than 3,000 gallons of untreated sewer water closed the Washtenaw Community College campus Wednesday afternoon, according to a WCC release. Facility workers identified the leak around 4 p.m., Oct. 26 and determined it came from a sanitary sewer line, the release states. The line was shut off and the leak was contained by 6 p.m. Wednesday, the release states.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Letter to the Editor: Suspend Donovan Edwards

As a University of Michigan graduate, former member of the Michigan Marching Band and a lifelong Wolverine fan, I am saddened by the retweet from Michigan running back Donovan Edwards’s account of a clip containing virulent antisemitism from Kanye West, with the caption “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.” There is no place at the University for racism and antisemitism.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Backlog has Wayne County judges scheduling jury trials for 2024

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The backlog in the Wayne County court system is so behind that jury trials are being scheduled into 2024. “It has been a problem, obviously, taking care of the backlog but we are making progress now. The priority on those who have been in the Wayne County Jail,” Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny said.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident

Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
Detroit News

Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'

A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan defeats Michigan State, 29-7, reclaiming the Paul Bunyan trophy

Regardless of records or talent, the allure of hoisting the Paul Bunyan trophy and holding in-state bragging rights always brings out best efforts from each team. For all the talk of Michigan’s quest to reclaim the trophy and avenge last year’s defeat, the Spartans entered the Big House undaunted.
Ann Arbor, MI

