Smithonian

Stunning Facial Reconstructions Resurrect a Trio of Medieval Scots

It all began with an accident. In 1957, workmen waterproofing the vault of a derelict medieval crypt in Whithorn, Scotland, stumbled onto three stone coffins. Over the next decade, excavations at the site unearthed dozens of graves containing ornate artifacts and human remains, including the bodies of clergy members and wealthy donors to the medieval priory. Now, a series of 3-D digital reconstructions is bringing the faces of three of these individuals to life.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Rare golden sword pommel acquired by Scottish museum

An "exceptionally rare" gold sword pommel discovered by a metal detectorist near Stirling has been acquired by National Museums Scotland. The pommel, which is about 1,300 years old, was found in 2019 and was declared to the Scottish Treasure Trove unit. The gold decoration which would have sat at the...
ARTnews

3,000-Year-Old Sarcophagus of King Ramses II’s Treasurer Found in Egypt

The huge granite sarcophagus of King Ramses II’s treasurer, Ptah-em-wia, was discovered by archaelogists at Saqqara, an ancient necropolis roughly 20 miles south of Cairo. The surface of the coffin was complete with inscriptions dedicated to the late treasurer, which helped researchers confirm identification. The inscriptions detailed his closeness to Ramses II and included emblems of deities such as the sky goddess Nut to protect the deceased. The burial chamber and sarcophagus, which have remained undisturbed for thousands of years, could provide a greater understanding of Egyptian rule after the death of King Tutankhamun. Ramses II is believed to have ruled during the...
Good News Network

2,000-Year-Old Roman Road Uncovered in British Field is Like No Other–And of ‘Global Importance’

Workmen have uncovered a suspected Roman road in a field dating back 2,000 years that could be the only one of its kind in Britain and of ‘world importance.’. Archeologists say the cobbled ford uncovered in Worcestershire could be the finest Roman example of its type in the UK. In fact, the only existing roads in such a state of preservation are found in Pompeii and Rome.
natureworldnews.com

Hundreds of Skeletons from Medieval Times Found Under a Department Store in Wales

Hundreds of skeletons dating back from the Medieval Times were found by archaeologists under a department store in Wales, United Kingdom, earlier in October. The establishment, which has been closed since 2013 after serving for over a century, is part of an ongoing renovation project when the unprecedented discovery was made.
Daily Mail

Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition

Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
Ingram Atkinson

Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days

Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog

The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Andrei Tapalaga

Where Is the Spear That Killed Jesus?

Fresco by Fra Angelico, Dominican monastery at San Marco, Florence, showing the lance piercing the side of Jesus on the cross (c. 1440)Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. In religion, everyone uses their own intuition to make decisions. This also applies to the death of Jesus. Some say that he was killed from the loss of blood due to the crucifixion. Others have come to the conclusion that the spear which killed Jesus Christ has been kept hidden from the public because those who think it delivered the fatal blow view the relic as being full of evil. Jesus had been speared by a Roman soldier, according to John 19:34.
Phys.org

Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed

A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
COLORADO STATE

