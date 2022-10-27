Read full article on original website
Smithonian
Stunning Facial Reconstructions Resurrect a Trio of Medieval Scots
It all began with an accident. In 1957, workmen waterproofing the vault of a derelict medieval crypt in Whithorn, Scotland, stumbled onto three stone coffins. Over the next decade, excavations at the site unearthed dozens of graves containing ornate artifacts and human remains, including the bodies of clergy members and wealthy donors to the medieval priory. Now, a series of 3-D digital reconstructions is bringing the faces of three of these individuals to life.
BBC
Rare golden sword pommel acquired by Scottish museum
An "exceptionally rare" gold sword pommel discovered by a metal detectorist near Stirling has been acquired by National Museums Scotland. The pommel, which is about 1,300 years old, was found in 2019 and was declared to the Scottish Treasure Trove unit. The gold decoration which would have sat at the...
3,000-Year-Old Sarcophagus of King Ramses II’s Treasurer Found in Egypt
The huge granite sarcophagus of King Ramses II’s treasurer, Ptah-em-wia, was discovered by archaelogists at Saqqara, an ancient necropolis roughly 20 miles south of Cairo. The surface of the coffin was complete with inscriptions dedicated to the late treasurer, which helped researchers confirm identification. The inscriptions detailed his closeness to Ramses II and included emblems of deities such as the sky goddess Nut to protect the deceased. The burial chamber and sarcophagus, which have remained undisturbed for thousands of years, could provide a greater understanding of Egyptian rule after the death of King Tutankhamun. Ramses II is believed to have ruled during the...
Good News Network
2,000-Year-Old Roman Road Uncovered in British Field is Like No Other–And of ‘Global Importance’
Workmen have uncovered a suspected Roman road in a field dating back 2,000 years that could be the only one of its kind in Britain and of ‘world importance.’. Archeologists say the cobbled ford uncovered in Worcestershire could be the finest Roman example of its type in the UK. In fact, the only existing roads in such a state of preservation are found in Pompeii and Rome.
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Skeletons from Medieval Times Found Under a Department Store in Wales
Hundreds of skeletons dating back from the Medieval Times were found by archaeologists under a department store in Wales, United Kingdom, earlier in October. The establishment, which has been closed since 2013 after serving for over a century, is part of an ongoing renovation project when the unprecedented discovery was made.
Time travel ‘proof’ as ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs show helicopter and futuristic plane among snakes
ARCHAEOLOGY enthusiasts say they have "proof" time travel exists after claiming a helicopter and plane was found in Egyptian hieroglyphs. The image of the 3,000-year-old hieroglyphs found in Seti I's temple in Abydos, Egypt, appears to show a helicopter, a futuristic-looking aircraft and a plane, among insects and snakes. It's...
Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition
Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days
Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog
The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Ancient Roman 'refrigerator' discovered in military barrack with preserved bones: 'Shrouded in mystery'
Archaeologists have discovered and excavated an ancient Roman fridge from at a legionary fortress in Bulgaria. The old food container held preserved bones.
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
The Weather Channel
Ancient ‘Superhighway’ Full of Human and Animal Footprints from Different Eras Discovered At a UK Beach (PHOTOS)
When walking along a tranquil beach leaving behind footprints in the sand, have you ever wondered how many people may have walked the same paths, their tracks washed away by the waves? What if their footprints were preserved beneath the sands of time for thousands of years, only to reveal themselves out of nowhere?
Archaeologists claim that King Solomon's mines had nothing to do with gold or silver
Image of a painting called King SolomonCredit: file upload: James Steakley; Public Domain Image. King Solomon is the biblical king who ruled over Israel and Judah around 970 to 931 BCE.
Where Is the Spear That Killed Jesus?
Fresco by Fra Angelico, Dominican monastery at San Marco, Florence, showing the lance piercing the side of Jesus on the cross (c. 1440)Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. In religion, everyone uses their own intuition to make decisions. This also applies to the death of Jesus. Some say that he was killed from the loss of blood due to the crucifixion. Others have come to the conclusion that the spear which killed Jesus Christ has been kept hidden from the public because those who think it delivered the fatal blow view the relic as being full of evil. Jesus had been speared by a Roman soldier, according to John 19:34.
King Tutankhamun's Parents Were Blood Brother And Sister Because Of The Belief In A Pure Bloodline
Tutankhamun shares the fact that he is a product of inbreeding with Charles II of Spain, Queen Victoria, and Cleopatra. These individuals all had genetic disorders that resulted from 'keeping it in the family.' Inbreeding was common amongst royalty. [i]
Bones Discovered in Prehistoric Cemetery Could Belong To a Giant Race of Humans
In 1890, anthropologist Georges Vacher de Lapoug stumbled upon human bones of gigantic proportions while excavating an ancient cemetery in Castelnau, France. The discovery led him to believe that the bones belonged to one of the largest humans ever to exist on earth.
A 6 Foot American Soldier Was Forced to Spend 34 Days in a 4 Foot Trench as Punishment For a Daring Escape
Colonel George Grigsby McKnight was an American soldier who was shot down and imprisoned in North Vietnam for over 7 years. Initially, he was incarcerated in the infamous Hoa Lo Prison otherwise called the Hanoi Hilton in Vietnam by American POWs but was later transfered to another prison following a daring escape attempt.
Phys.org
Blue fibers found in teeth of ancient Mayans suggest sacrificial victims were gagged before being killed
A trio of researchers, two with California State University, Los Angeles, the other with the PaleoResearch Institute in Colorado, has found evidence of possible gagging of Mayan sacrificial victims prior to death. In their paper published in the International Journal of Osteoarchaeology, Amy Chan, James Brady and Linda Scott Cummings, describe their study of the dental calculus from teeth found in Belize's Midnight Terror Cave.
