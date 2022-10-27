Arrow Senior Living plans Joint Commission assisted living accreditation for entire portfolio

Read full article on original website
Ursuline College aims to help fill worker shortage with new new degree programs for physician assistants, other healthcare workers
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Ursuline College plans to offer three new healthcare degrees in 2023, the college announced recently. The new areas of study include a physician assistant master’s degree program, an online bachelor’s program for registered respiratory therapists who have associate degrees, and an undergraduate degree program in nutrition and dietetics.
Take Back Day: Cleveland Clinic, UH collecting unused, expired prescription drugs
The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are teaming up to collect unused prescription drugs and over-the-county medications at drop-off spots across Northeast Ohio this Saturday.
Bratenahl Corning Drive residents fight for lost Lake Erie beach access
Two dozens homeowners living on Corning Drive in the Village of Bratenahl continue with what appears to be a long legal battle over Lake Erie beach access they believe was unfairly taken from them
Goodwill opens innovative donation center and computer store
CLEVELAND — Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio will open a new donation center and computer store on Friday, Oct. 28, in Bainbridge Township. In an interview with Spectrum News, Maureen Ater, vice president of marketing and development for the nonprofit organization, talked about why this type of store is considered "groundbreaking." She also explained what customers will find at the new location:
Richmond Heights’ failing salt storage bin leads to a request for help to Highland Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With the city’s road salt storage bin in disrepair, Richmond Heights is looking to neighbor Highland Heights for some help as the snow season approaches. Richmond Heights stores its salt in a bin at its service department headquarters at 26260 Chardonview Road. The bin, which...
Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain counties remain yellow for medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Oct. 27
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among the other yellow-classified Northeast Ohio counties were Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Lorain. Three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — improved to green, for low...
State of Ohio to demolish 825 dilapidated buildings, including more than 400 in Cuyahoga County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to "clear the way for new economic development," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state would be tearing down 825 "blighted and vacant" buildings across 30 counties. The funding for the demolitions comes from the governor's Building Demolition and Site Revitalization...
Westlake truck stop giant TravelCenters of America adds to national network
WESTLAKE, Ohio - TravelCenters of America Inc. expanded nationwide this year by adding travel centers and meals designed by Cleveland Clinic especially for professional truck drivers. The Westlake company, which operates mostly under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands, recently has opened four travel centers in Missouri,...
New Serpentini Collision Center proposed for Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Citing a need for more space, representatives for Serpentini Chevrolet presented, and ultimately received approval of, a preliminary plan for a new 50,000-square-foot Middleburg Heights collision center proposed for 6679 and 6689 Engle Road. The current Serpentini Collision Center in Berea will relocate from its...
Brook Park demolishes former Super 8 ‘nuisance’ hotel
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The former Super 8 by Wyndham hotel at 16644 Snow Road came down with a rumble Oct. 24, with Mayor Ed Orcutt taking the first swipe from inside the excavator cab. Orcutt initially pursued having the hotel shut down in 2020 when he served as Ward...
Ohio reports 11,663 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio reported 11,663 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,185,038, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 27. Ohio has an average of 165.1 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland doctor, who said vaccine makes people magnetic, under investigation
A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine makes people magnetic and may be connected to 5G towers is currently under investigation by the state medical board.
Five adults, four children displaced after camper fire in Elyria, fire chief says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Five adults are four children were displaced after a camper fire in Elyria, Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said in a release. No one was injured in the fire that happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday near Lake Avenue and Parkview Court, the release says. Fire officials received...
Cleveland Metroparks hoping to win support for property tax increase
Cleveland Metroparks is in the midst of a final push to win over voters in Cuyahoga County and part of Medina County.
‘This has become very frustrating’: Cleveland resident on her mail delivery problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team after having issues with her mail being delivered for more than a year. “I’m terrified to have anything sent to me by mail because I don’t trust the post office,” said Angela Bishop.
Secret Service motorcade draws attention on BW campus: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Anyone catching sight of a motorcade, which included two armored vehicles and a Berea police car, on the Baldwin Wallace University campus recently might have believed something extraordinary was afoot. In fact, there was no high-profile guest being ferried around in the bullet-proof vehicles. The mock motorcade,...
5 adults, 4 kids displaced after camper fire in Elyria
Five adults and four children are left without a home after a fire broke out in Elyria Saturday afternoon, firefighters reported.
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
Multiple people injured in 5-vehicle crash on Ohio 2 in Lorain County
BROWNHEIM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were seriously injured and two others, including a 2-year-old child, were hospitalized after a five-vehicle crash Thursday on Ohio 2 in Lorain County. The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at about 5:18 p.m. east of Vermilion Road. Traffic on Ohio 2...
Parma Heights to move forward with deer culling program in 2023
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — The deer population across Northeast Ohio has reached new heights. At this point, you’ve probably seen some in your neighborhood or almost hit one. National Data shows around 1.5 million car crashes involve deer each year. Here in Ohio, there have been 102,000 deer...
