WLOS.com
Active Aging Center would be 'one-stop-shop' for seniors, but commissioners have concerns
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners are considering a proposal for a state-of-the-art senior center in Asheville. The proposed Active Aging Center would be a place that offered multiple services that benefit seniors throughout the area. Stoney Blevins, the director of the county's health and human services...
WLOS.com
Beer, gingerbread and everything in between. Mark these November events on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — November can feel like it's simply an extension of the Christmas/holiday season, and many events scheduled this month reflect that. But there are still some things for those not quite ready to hear "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on a loop for the next two months.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe considers $31.2M for school capital projects
Security, technology and a better place to play tennis: All are included among nearly $31.2 million in capital spending for local schools recommended by Buncombe County’s School Capital Fund Commission. The county Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on accepting those recommendations during its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1.
WLOS.com
Commission proposes $20.6 million in upgrades, repairs for Buncombe County Schools
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Millions of dollars in technology, security and infrastructure upgrades and repairs are recommended for Buncombe County Schools. The recommendations, made by the Buncombe County School Capital Fund Commission, are set to go before county commissioners at their meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. View the recommendations HERE.
asheville.com
The Fall Buncombe County Blood Drive is Set for Nov. 3rd
It’s that time of year! The Fall Buncombe County Employee Blood Drive is happening at Pack Memorial Library on Nov. 3, from 10:00 am to 2:45 pm. This year the drive is happening a little later, but there will still be all the fun. This blood drive is also...
Carolina Blends and Brews and Boos: Brevard Brewing
It's Brevard Brewing, a taproom that keeps choices simple, with a solid core of five beers plus a current seasonal brew.
tribpapers.com
Commissioners Split Over Senior Mall
Asheville – The Buncombe County Commissioners learned about plans for an active aging center concept at their recent briefing. The plans showed a great and spacious building, a 65,000 square-foot, $26 million structure with the essence of a heavenly airplane hangar. Asked by Commissioner Terri Wells, “Do we need something that fancy?” Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Stoney Blevins replied that the original plans first featured a fountain in the middle. Blevins said he immediately told the designers that wasn’t going to fly in Buncombe County. Besides being a “maintenance nightmare,” it would signal to taxpayers a degree of tone deafness in the fiscal responsibility department.
iheart.com
Boo Bash at the Asheville Outlets
Have a spooktacular time with you family at the annual Boo Bash Halloween event at the Asheville Outlets! There will be center-wide trick or treating, so children are encouraged to dress in costume and bring a goodie bag to fill. There will also be a live remote with iHeartRadio and a festive photo booth where you can get a free 4x6 photo (while supplies last).
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, NC
Tucked along southwestern North Carolina, Henderson County is home to a mixed bag of attractions. It’s located within the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, offering an array of outdoor adventures. The origins of Henderson County can be traced back to 1838, when it was named after a prestigious Chief Justice...
WLOS.com
Slain longtime educator who 'made a difference' remembered during celebration of life
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sylva community came together to honor the life of a mountain educator Saturday, Oct. 29. On Friday, Oct. 21, News 13 first reported about the murder of 68-year-old Lambert Wilson outside his Cherokee motel. According to Swain County Schools, Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the El Camino Motel he owned.
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
eatitandlikeit.com
36 Hours in Asheville
Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. I was invited to a wedding in Asheville recently and decided to use the opportunity to visit some family that had moved to that area during the 2020 shutdown. I’ve visited that city many many times, but it had been 3 or so years since I was last able to escape to the mountains.
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Fire officials say the Davis Creek Road wildfire near Candler is now 100% contained. The Forest Service will remain on the scene today to extinguish any remaining hot spots. The fire started Thursday and burned about 15 to 20 acres across a mountain off Davis Creek Road.
WLOS.com
Costumes, contests, candy: Fletcher's Halloween Carnival returns after 3-year hiatus
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Halloween is a few days away, but some in Fletcher got to celebrate a little early. Fletcher Parks and Recreation hosted its Halloween Carnival Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29 at Bill Moore Community Park, for the first time in a few years. "I like coming to...
focusnewspaper.com
Morganton’s Halloween Spooktacular, Oct. 31, 3-6PM
Morganton, NC – Join Downtown Morganton for Halloween Spooktacular & Trick-or-Treating on Monday, October 31st, from 3-6PM with special appearances by the Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters!. 3-5PM – Trick-or-Treat with spooky Downtown Merchants. A map of all participating locations is available at www.downtownmorganton.com. 3-6PM – Halloween Carnival on...
