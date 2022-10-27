Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs. The Sun entered the transformative sign of Scorpio over the weekend, just in time for us to embrace the spooky week ahead. An exciting energy is in the air, encouraging us to dig deep within our subconscious and power through the changes we need to make. Self-love affirmations are important to practice this week, as the partial solar eclipse Tuesday has the potential to throw your emotions off balance. Remember this is only a phase because sometimes we need a bit of shadow to fully appreciate the light.

6 DAYS AGO