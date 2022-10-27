Read full article on original website
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
UNC, NCSU students urge N.C. Supreme Court to allow breach-of-contract suit to proceed
Students from N.C. State University and UNC-Chapel Hill are asking the state Supreme Court to allow their breach-of-contract lawsuit to move forward. Students Joseph Lannan and Landry Kuehn seek refunds of student fees paid for services their schools failed to provide during COVID-19 campus shutdowns. Students from North Carolina’s flagship...
Perspective | ‘Appalling’ scores remind North Carolina not to waste a crisis
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona contributed to headline hyperventilation in characterizing the NAEP results for 2022 as “appalling, unacceptable.” The test-scores decline is indeed sobering, and yet it is a clanging call not for handwringing but for serious school-improvement work ahead in North Carolina and across the nation.
North Carolina running group helps start tough conversations, bring people together
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — What started as a one-time run to bring people together during a tough year, turned into a community of people from different backgrounds who have grown closer just by listening to each other. 2020 was the year of pandemic, politics, protests, and pain for many Americans. Tyrone Irby figured the reason […]
Fire ants, an amputated ear and a mouse eaten: Problems at NC nursing homes highlight concerns over annual inspection backlog
For months, WRAL Investigates covered the devastating impact the COVID pandemic had on the state’s nursing homes with the sick and elderly most at-risk to the virus. Months after the latest virus peak, nursing homes are still feeling the lasting impacts. State and local health departments are struggling to...
North Carolina voters surpass more than 1 million ballots cast in 2022 general election
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than one million North Carolina voters have cast ballots in the 2022 general election, according to the North Carolina State Board Of Elections. The voting number includes over 950,000 in-person early voters and more than 87,000 by-mail voters. Check out more information regarding N.C. ballots...
Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
21-Year-Old Hunter Downs Giant 695-Pound Black Bear in Western North Carolina
21-year-old, Caleb Henry, of Fines Creek, North Carolina, recently killed an absolutely massive black bear. On October 17, the opening day of bear season, he and his friend Lucas Teague took their bear dogs hunting in Haywood County. That day. Teague shot his first-ever bear—a 475-pound dandy. The next...
Active Aging Center would be 'one-stop-shop' for seniors, but commissioners have concerns
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners are considering a proposal for a state-of-the-art senior center in Asheville. The proposed Active Aging Center would be a place that offered multiple services that benefit seniors throughout the area. Stoney Blevins, the director of the county's health and human services...
North Carolina Named No. 1 State to Quit Your Job & Start a Business
Are you a business owner? If not, you may want to think about switching your career. A new study shows North Carolina is the best place to quit your job and start up a business. What business ideas do you have? There has been a list of states in the US that have been listed as the top states to quit your job and start your own business and that business becomes successful.
High voter turnout in North Carolina and an edge for Ted Budd likely, Marist Poll predicts
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The average registered voter in North Carolina says they definitely are going to vote in this election, that they will vote for Republican Ted Budd in the race for the U.S. Senate and that they have a strong belief that this election will be fair and square. These are the findings […]
‘Disturbing’ photos taken at cemetery link back to one of North Carolina’s greatest ghost stories
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Tragedy has a way of lingering, like the car crash that spurred the haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown or the construction accident that gave rise to the Little Red Man in Old Salem. But some tragedies leave a more powerful legacy, one that spans multiple towns or, in this […]
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
'Get everybody in North Carolina connected to high-speed internet' | Gov. Cooper visits Charlotte to push digital equity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are thousands of North Carolinians who don't have solid access to the internet. State leaders now coming up with ways to bridge those technology gaps. Gov. Roy Cooper visited Charlotte Wednesday to join Microsoft in highlighting digital equity initiatives in North Carolina. “More than a...
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ investigation into Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than two weeks after the president of a historically Black university said she was "outraged" about an Upstate traffic stop involving students and staff from her school, state lawmakers are calling for a federal investigation into the matter. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has also...
Junior Livestock Sale of Champions sets record at $212,500
RALEIGH – Junior winners in the N.C. State Fair livestock shows drew a record $212,500 for the top steers, barrows, lambs, goats and turkeys in the Junior Livestock Sale of Champions Oct. 23. “It is great to see our North Carolina companies show such strong support of our junior...
Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
