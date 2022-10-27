ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

(WGHP) — Flags in North Carolina will be at half-staff until sunset Friday to honor former NC Senator Stan Bingham. He died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham, a Winston-Salem native, served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

North Carolina now all ‘green’ on COVID-19 map

WASHINGTON (WITN) - For the first time, all of North Carolina is “green” on the COVID-19 map. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated map for the spread of the virus on Friday. It shows all 100 counties in low community spread for the virus.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
HARRISBURG, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Named No. 1 State to Quit Your Job & Start a Business

Are you a business owner? If not, you may want to think about switching your career. A new study shows North Carolina is the best place to quit your job and start up a business. What business ideas do you have? There has been a list of states in the US that have been listed as the top states to quit your job and start your own business and that business becomes successful.
TENNESSEE STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina

Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
bladenonline.com

Junior Livestock Sale of Champions sets record at $212,500

RALEIGH – Junior winners in the N.C. State Fair livestock shows drew a record $212,500 for the top steers, barrows, lambs, goats and turkeys in the Junior Livestock Sale of Champions Oct. 23. “It is great to see our North Carolina companies show such strong support of our junior...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
RALEIGH, NC

