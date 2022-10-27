Read full article on original website
Eddie Craig
3d ago
this should not even be a question. parents also need to be arrested and barred from all schools.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
Huntsville High School evacuated because of bomb threat, school cleared
Huntsville High School said students and staff have been evacuated after a bomb threat.
Substitute teacher arrested, banned from Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools (DCS) says a substitute teacher was arrested in the parking lot of Austin Middle School Thursday afternoon.
WAFF
Students return to class at Huntsville High after brief threat investigation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students and staff at Huntsville High School were briefly evacuated from a campus building after a threat was received on Friday morning. Huntsville High School Principal Aaron King released the following statement:. Students and staff members at Huntsville High School are evacuating the building after the...
HCS: Huntsville High School student sets off chemical reaction in bathroom
Paramedics responded to the Huntsville High School Thursday after a student set off a chemical reaction in a bathroom.
WAFF
Act of vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An act of vandalism caused a chemical reaction in a restroom at Huntsville High School on Thursday. According to principal Aaron King, law enforcement and fire department officials are on scene at Huntsville High School. At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
Residency questions arise about House District 10 candidate
ALABAMA, USA — David Cole, a military veteran and physician running for the House District 10 seat in Madison County, doesn’t live within the District 10 boundaries, tax records and other documents reviewed by the Alabama Political Reporter appear to show. Additionally, questions have been raised about the validity of the home address Cole provided to elections officials when he filed to run.
WAFF
Increase in student, staff illness results in Friday school closures in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Schools will be closed on Friday in Lincoln County after an increase in student and staff illness across the district. The closure was announced on the Lincoln County Schools Facebook page shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Earlier this week, students at Austinville Elementary in...
WAFF
Refuge Church, Amelia’s Closet sponsor free diaper giveaway
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Refuge Church and Amelia’s Closet are sponsoring a free diaper giveaway this Saturday in Athens. Families that are in need can attend the drive-thru event starting at 9 a.m. at Refuge Church - Athens Campus, 1412 Lindsay Lane South. Each car will receive two packs...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Huntsville High School students, staff return to class after non-credible threat
Students and staff members at Huntsville High School were evacuated Friday morning in response to a threat that was called into the school. The Huntsville Police Department searched the school and determined the threat was not credible. Everyone was allowed to return to class.
Haunted Huntsville: The Hauntings at Helion Lodge #1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville is home to the oldest Masonic lodge in the State of Alabama and while this lodge is the local center for freemasons here in the area there are also rumors of this lodge -Helion Lodge #1- being haunted. If you're from Huntsville or have lived...
Halloween Day trial set for Huntsville triple murder
A Huntsville man accused in the shooting deaths of three people in 2018 is set to have a jury trial on October 31.
Lincoln County Schools to close Friday due to illness
As illnesses like the flu and RSV continue to spread across the Tennessee Valley, we have seen two "illness-related" school closings this week.
WAFF
12th annual Medication Take-Back event to take place
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - National Prescription Drug Take-Back day is Saturday, Oct. 29, and the community of Madison County is holding its own Medication-Take-Back event in the area. The purpose of the event is for anyone that has medications they do not need. If you are one of these people...
WAAY-TV
HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
Government Technology
Alabama Officials: Remote Learning Will Help with Flu Season
(TNS) — State health officials are predicting a particularly severe flu season, but local school officials say they are better equipped to deal with it after ramping up technology for remote instruction during the COVID pandemic. An outbreak of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at Austinville Elementary caused...
Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed
The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
Huntsville renters face eviction as emergency rental assistance funds dry up
Madison County residents are losing their homes while waiting for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance checks to come in the mail.
WAFF
Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened at the intersection of Basin St. and Bailey Cove Road. Out of the five minors involved only one was transported to the Huntsville Hospital...
Alabama: Death penalty sought against woman accused of drowning toddler
A Huntsville woman charged with capital murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter could face the death penalty, according to court records.
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Man assaults mother, sheriff's deputy Saturday
A Langston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he assaulted his mother and a sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Armstrong Rd around 1:15 p.m. Sims says the deputy found the suspect's mother hurt...
