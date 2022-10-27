ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 14

Eddie Craig
3d ago

this should not even be a question. parents also need to be arrested and barred from all schools.

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Students return to class at Huntsville High after brief threat investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students and staff at Huntsville High School were briefly evacuated from a campus building after a threat was received on Friday morning. Huntsville High School Principal Aaron King released the following statement:. Students and staff members at Huntsville High School are evacuating the building after the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Act of vandalism causes chemical reaction at Huntsville High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An act of vandalism caused a chemical reaction in a restroom at Huntsville High School on Thursday. According to principal Aaron King, law enforcement and fire department officials are on scene at Huntsville High School. At this time, there are no indications that any hazardous chemicals were released into the air.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Residency questions arise about House District 10 candidate

ALABAMA, USA — David Cole, a military veteran and physician running for the House District 10 seat in Madison County, doesn’t live within the District 10 boundaries, tax records and other documents reviewed by the Alabama Political Reporter appear to show. Additionally, questions have been raised about the validity of the home address Cole provided to elections officials when he filed to run.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Refuge Church, Amelia’s Closet sponsor free diaper giveaway

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Refuge Church and Amelia’s Closet are sponsoring a free diaper giveaway this Saturday in Athens. Families that are in need can attend the drive-thru event starting at 9 a.m. at Refuge Church - Athens Campus, 1412 Lindsay Lane South. Each car will receive two packs...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

12th annual Medication Take-Back event to take place

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - National Prescription Drug Take-Back day is Saturday, Oct. 29, and the community of Madison County is holding its own Medication-Take-Back event in the area. The purpose of the event is for anyone that has medications they do not need. If you are one of these people...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Government Technology

Alabama Officials: Remote Learning Will Help with Flu Season

(TNS) — State health officials are predicting a particularly severe flu season, but local school officials say they are better equipped to deal with it after ramping up technology for remote instruction during the COVID pandemic. An outbreak of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at Austinville Elementary caused...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed

The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Five minors involved in single-vehicle wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five minors were involved in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:34 p.m. on Friday. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the wreck happened at the intersection of Basin St. and Bailey Cove Road. Out of the five minors involved only one was transported to the Huntsville Hospital...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy