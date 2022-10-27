Read full article on original website
New VPD officer sworn in
The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
EPD plans to have building near pump station
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department is planning to have a small building on the riverfront to use for storage.
People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
'Witches Castle' | Southern Indiana property famed for urban legends up for sale
Mistletoe Falls is located off Upper River Road near the Lewis and Clark Bridge. It's a peaceful riverside plot in Utica with crumbling stone structures, but it's also the also of many morbid myths.
Spencer County Sheriff candidates discuss platforms
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As part of our ongoing election coverage, 14 News sat down with Spencer County Sheriff candidates Kelli Reinke and Sherri Heichelbech. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. This comes after Reinke made history as the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County.
Moreland Park hosts 5K event in Erica Owen’s memory
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the family of Erica Owen will hold a 5K run and walk to benefit OASIS Women’s Shelter and a nursing scholarship created in Owen’s honor. Owen was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 2018. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. at Moreland Park...
Parks Department Wants To Hear From Public
The Evansville Parks Department is hosting an open house to get public comment on the parks master plan. The event will be today from 4pm to 7pm at CK Newsome Center. The Parks Department is updating its five-year plan and is interested in hearing from parks users for what programs they’d like to have happen.
Hours set for trick-or-treating in downtown Henderson
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are inviting the community to a family-friendly trick-or-treating event this Halloween. The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says trick-or-treating will take place in downtown Henderson on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The trick-or-treating offering has taken place in the city's downtown for...
Renovations slated to begin at Greek’s Candy Store building on Thurs.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A renovation project in Princeton is officially underway. 14 News reported last year about a plan to renovate the old Greek’s Candy Store. According to the Downtown Princeton Indiana Facebook page, city officials held a launch event to commemorate the beginning of the construction on the building, which is slated to start on Thursday.
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
Helping His Hands holds fundraiser
Dozens of people showed up in support of a Vincennes organization. Helping His Hands held its annual fundraiser banquet Thursday night at the Highland Woods Community Center. In addition to dinner, attendees got a chance to bid on fun items at auctions from a variety of vendors and organizations. The...
VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
Impact 100 awarding grants in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday in Owensboro, several grants will be awarded during the annual Impact 100 meeting. It’s at 4:30 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Officials say there will be two Residual Grant award winners and one NextGen Grant Award Winner. That’s more...
Henderson Leadership Initiative welcomes new cohort soon
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Leadership Initiative is working to both impact the community and economy. HLI is a cohort of community leaders working to develop the skills necessary to influence the community and propel their careers for the betterment of the city. Bob Lawson, an HLI Class of...
Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Economic Development announced a new recruitment campaign on Friday. “Henderson, Your New Hometown” is a mostly digital campaign, hoping to get workers to move to Henderson. This comes after recent announcements from the city and county that several new businesses are coming to...
Here’s what’s going on at the Natcher Bridge
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive across the William H. Natcher Bridge often, it’s very likely you will soon notice crews working on the bridge. This work, however, isn’t the typical road work that happens on many Tri-State roads. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, officials are currently preparing to build a bridge deck […]
Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group using newly constructed building to hold large donations
The Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group – founded in the wake of last December’s deadly tornado outbreak – recently celebrated the completion of a new storage building which will be used to store donations before they can be given to people impacted by the disaster. The...
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
Central City Police notes uptick in calls for suicide
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve recently noticed an increase in community calls for suicide. The police department says to reach out to those you know are in need. “If you know of anyone who needs help or has made any suicidal statements or attempts PLEASE reach out to […]
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
