New VPD officer sworn in
The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
Henderson launching new campaign to attract workers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Economic Development announced a new recruitment campaign on Friday. “Henderson, Your New Hometown” is a mostly digital campaign, hoping to get workers to move to Henderson. This comes after recent announcements from the city and county that several new businesses are coming to...
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg
Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
Spencer County Sheriff candidates discuss platforms
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As part of our ongoing election coverage, 14 News sat down with Spencer County Sheriff candidates Kelli Reinke and Sherri Heichelbech. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. This comes after Reinke made history as the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County.
EPD plans to have building near pump station
(WEHT) - The Evansville Police Department is planning to have a small building on the riverfront to use for storage.
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
McLean County Public Schools addresses rumors of threat at high school
Education officials in McLean County, Kentucky, are addressing rumors of a school threat. McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough issued a joint message with Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell, and said that the rumors were unsubstantiated. According to Supt. Burrough's statement, the rumors indicated that a threat was happening on Friday...
Impact 100 awarding grants in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday in Owensboro, several grants will be awarded during the annual Impact 100 meeting. It’s at 4:30 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Officials say there will be two Residual Grant award winners and one NextGen Grant Award Winner. That’s more...
Parks Department Wants To Hear From Public
The Evansville Parks Department is hosting an open house to get public comment on the parks master plan. The event will be today from 4pm to 7pm at CK Newsome Center. The Parks Department is updating its five-year plan and is interested in hearing from parks users for what programs they’d like to have happen.
People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
Hours set for trick-or-treating in downtown Henderson
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are inviting the community to a family-friendly trick-or-treating event this Halloween. The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says trick-or-treating will take place in downtown Henderson on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The trick-or-treating offering has taken place in the city's downtown for...
'Witches Castle' | Southern Indiana property famed for urban legends up for sale
Mistletoe Falls is located off Upper River Road near the Lewis and Clark Bridge. It's a peaceful riverside plot in Utica with crumbling stone structures, but it's also the also of many morbid myths.
Owensboro Radio Station Celebrates Local Businesses with Free Broadcasts
It's back and we are so excited. Townsquare Media Owensboro/Evansville is bringing back, for the third year in a row, our #WeLoveLocal campaign and we're again offering locally-owned small businesses in our area FREE one-hour remote broadcasts. This is something that we started during the COVID-19 pandemic and we've continued to do since. Here's how it came about.
Evansville’s vegan restaurant to stay open under new ownership
Flourish Plant-Based Eatery announced on social media on Thursday they are here to stay!
Law Enforcement Warns About Tax Scam
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam regarding tax warrants. One resident received a phone call about a judgement against their property. They were told that a letter would be sent to help them with their taxes. If you receive such a call, officials...
Officer Helps Deliver Baby Near Univ. of Southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind.--A woman had a child Wednesday morning near the University of Southern Indiana near the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The woman called 911 while on the way into Evansville, trying to make it to a hospital. A man was with her in the car. “I’m giving birth to a...
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
