Here’s what’s going on at the Natcher Bridge
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — If you drive across the William H. Natcher Bridge often, it’s very likely you will soon notice crews working on the bridge. This work, however, isn’t the typical road work that happens on many Tri-State roads. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, officials are currently preparing to build a bridge deck […]
Lane closures on Highway 41 start Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a lane of Highway 41 North is scheduled to close on Thursday night.
witzamfm.com
Delays and Supply Chain Problems Effect Jasper Project
Jasper- Downton Jasper continues their first quadrant construction. Workers have been on scene since the first week of June constructing the waterline and then moving onto the northeast quadrant in July. The original goal was to have two of the four quadrants completed by this Thanksgiving, but material shortages and delayed arrivals have pushed the beginning of quadrant two, which is the northwest portion, back to the beginning of 2023.
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Section of Oak Hill to be resurfaced Monday & Tuesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - County officials say the multi-lane section of Oak Hill Road from Lynch Road to approximately Elmridge Drive will be partially milled and resurfaced. The work is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Officials say the road will not be closed, but delays in...
cbs4indy.com
Showers headed to Indiana Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – A few rain showers will wrap up the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. It won’t bring much heavy rainfall, but it’s at least something to get some moisture across what has been a very dry landscape for Indiana this fall and summer.
Woolly Worms Have Arrived and They’re Predicting Southern Indiana’s 2022-23 Winter Weather
If you love a snowy winter, like me, you have probably been pretty pleased with recent winter 2022 predictions that have been published. All of them say that we are in for a hunker-down kind of winter. But, the Woolly worm has something different to say about what our winter will look and feel like.
wdrb.com
'Witches Castle' | Southern Indiana property famed for urban legends up for sale
Mistletoe Falls is located off Upper River Road near the Lewis and Clark Bridge. It's a peaceful riverside plot in Utica with crumbling stone structures, but it's also the also of many morbid myths.
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites November 2022
4 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Liberty Elementary School, 600 Pregel Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545. *This distribution is sponsored by The City of Mishawaka and will serve 300 households. Thursday, November 3, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 11a.m. – 1 p.m....
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
WTHI
Building collapses in downtown Loogootee
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a building collapse in Loogootee. It happened Friday afternoon at Greenwell Hardware on Mill Street. The sheriff's office has not released much information about the collapse. The Martin County Ambulance service said on it's Facebook page no one was...
14news.com
Lane of 41N to be closed Thursday in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - HMP&L will have the far right lane closed to traffic on Highway 41 Northbound, from the area north of Circle K to Stratman Road. It will be Thursday, October 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say crews will be clearing brush for utility work.
14news.com
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
14news.com
Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Flying high: Dream career launched from Huntingburg Airport
Holland native Colin Smith assumed responsibilities as the new Seymor Airport manager in Seymor, Ind., earlier this week. The double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University is fulfilling his dreams of working in the aviation industry. He credits this past summer interning at the Huntingburg Regional Airport, working hand-in-hand with the airport staff for where he is at now.
Mixed reaction to AES retiring coal units
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT)–AES Indiana announce plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants. The company says it plans to convert two coal units in Petersburg into natural gas by 2025. Environmentalists have been pushing this company to stop burning coal for years- calling the Petersburg plant a “super polluter.” “We are […]
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
vincennespbs.org
Wind likely played a role in Monday house fire
The Steen Township Fire Department says wind played a major role in a Monday house fire. First City News spoke with the Steen Township Fire Department’s Chief Tim Smith. He says the state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the fire that destroyed a home in Wheatland.
14news.com
Semi crash closes part of highway in Gibson Co. Wednesday morning
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say US 41/440N just north of Patoka was down to one lane starting around 6 a.m. Monday. They say there was a semi in the ditch. Crews were on scene for a few hours.
