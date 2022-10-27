ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Harsin, Shenker say effort and preparation hurting Tigers in losing streak

AUBURN, Alabama—After eight games in his first season with the Auburn Tigers, Bryan Harsin had his football team at 6-2 overall with wins over LSU, Arkansas and Ole Miss to his credit. Since that time the TIgers have three wins in the last 13 games with Mercer, San Jose State and Missouri the only victims.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Arkansas 41, Auburn 27: Five Questions 'Answered'

The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 5-3 (2-3 SEC) with a 41-27 victory over the Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn (Ala.). The win snapped the Hogs' six-game losing streak against the Tigers and was the first road victory for Arkansas in the series since 2012. The...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn fans not thrilled with reported new AD hire on social media

Auburn may have found its new athletic director. He might not get the warmest welcome on The Plains, though. It’s being reported that AU is nearing a deal with Mississippi State AD John Cohen to take the same position at Auburn. On social media, Auburn fans aren’t exactly thrilled by the hire.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face

Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
AUBURN, AL
thecomeback.com

Auburn fans blast Bryan Harsin after loss to Arkansas

The Auburn Tigers have had some real struggles thus far this season, losing each of their last three conference games. Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks was much of the same for Auburn, which has led to Tigers fans offering some brutal critiques of head coach Bryan Harsin. Arkansas...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Mississippi State Athletics: John Cohen steps out on Auburn job

Former Mississippi State athletic director, John Cohen has been hired as the new athletic director at Auburn University. Well, those who are reading this could have several different emotions. I’m sure some of you are happy and think that Cohen never did enough for Mississippi State University. I’m sure others are sad to see Cohen leave and believe he brought in the best coaches he could get at Mississippi State. Either way, it has now become official. John Cohen is headed to the plains of Auburn, Alabama, and has taken the job of athletic director at Auburn University.
STARKVILLE, MS
95.3 The Bear

Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach

Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Montgomery principal Bryan Cutter wins $25,000 ‘Oscar’ of teaching

Montgomery’s Principal Bryan Cutter is the newest Alabama educator to win the Milken Educator Award, called the “Oscar of teaching.”. At a schoolwide assembly Wednesday morning that Cutter helped organize, officials surprised him by making him the guest of honor and presenting him with a $25,000 check. The announcement is kept a closely guarded secret, adding to the excitement.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama receiving next major industrial addition

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— The governor’s office announced on Thursday that Hyundai Mobis plans to invest $205 million to open a new plant in Montgomery which will open at least 400 new jobs. The plant will produce EV battery modules and once at full production, the 450,000-square-foot facility will...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Four arrested in connection to catalytic convertor thefts

The Tallassee Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested four individuals for breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Brandon Childers, Brandon Thomas, Mary Alison Ward and Alexandra Harris were arrested on John Street Monday. Sign up for Tribune Newsletters. “They were witnessed attempting to cut a catalytic converter off of a...
TALLASSEE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy