Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo Teams Learn CIF-SS Playoff Fate
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. Only three Long Beach high school boys’ water polo teams learned where their playoff roads will begin on Saturday morning with the release of the CIF Southern Section’s boys’ water polo playoff brackets. As expected, Wilson was a top 20 team all season and has been placed in Division 1 while the other two Moore League schools Long Beach Poly and Millikan will compete in Division 2.
Football: Millikan Rolls Past Cabrillo
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. In its final tune-up before the start of the CIF Southern Section playoffs, Millikan sent another reminder that they are a force to be reckoned with on Friday night at Cabrillo.
CIF Girls’ Volleyball: Lakewood Pulls Out Five-Set Win Over Palos Verdes
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Both sides of the net had an eye toward the CIF State playoffs...
LIVE UPDATES: Lakewood vs. Palos Verdes, CIF Girls’ Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. We’ll have live score updates from Lakewood’s third and final match during pool play of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls’ volleyball playoffs. The Lancers are hosting Palos Verdes at 6 p.m. as both teams battle for seeding in the upcoming CIF State tournament.
VIDEO: LBCC vs Bakersfield Football
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has covered sports for multiple publications throughout Southern California.
PHOTOS: Lakewood vs. Compton, Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013.
Football: LBCC Wins Overtime Thriller With Bakersfield
The562’s coverage of Vikings athletics is sponsored in part by Long Beach City College. In a low-scoring game mistakes are amplified and every possession counts. That was no different Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium as Long Beach City College found themselves in a defensive slugfest against Bakersfield in a must-win game.
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly Football vs Jordan
History is on the line tonight for the Long Beach Poly football team as they celebrate Senior Night and host Jordan at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Jackrabbits have been on a historic run through the Moore League this year and could put their names in the record books this evening. Poly has outscored the league 259-6 so far this year, and if they post a fifth consecutive shutout tonight, they would tie for the fewest points allowed in Moore League history in a season with the 1973 Millikan Rams.
Football: Long Beach Poly Makes Moore League History With Jordan Shutout
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Jordan...
VIDEO: Moore League Girls’ Tennis Championship
The562’s coverage of Long Beach tennis is sponsored by the Long Beach State Tennis Boosters. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has covered sports...
Football: Lakewood Pulls Away From Compton, Clinches Postseason Bid
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. At the start of the fourth quarter on Friday night, Compton faced 2nd & Goal at the Lakewood 2-yard line. The Lancers were protecting a 28-20 lead, and would need to stop Compton’s running game on three consecutive plays, with little margin for error.
PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Cabrillo, Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. Millikan football is back in action after they enjoyed their Moore League bye week by giving back to the community. The Rams...
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 28
It’s another big night of high school football as week 10, the last week of the regular season, wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can include your scores throughout the night. Then check back later for photos and stories of OC games on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
LIVE UPDATES: CIF-SS Boys’ Water Polo Brackets Released
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. We’ll have the CIF Southern Section boys’ water polo playoff brackets when they’re released, sometime between 9-10 a.m. Tough draws for Long Beach Poly and Millikan in the CIF-SS Division 2...
Five-Star PF Ron Holland Includes UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 3
The Bruins will have to compete with Texas and Arkansas for the consensus top-12 player in the country.
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
Hazmat Team Responds to Anaheim Marriott For Fentanyl Removal | Anaheim
10.27.2022 | 8:06 PM | ANAHEIM – Detectives with Huntington Beach Police Department, Major Crimes Task Force followed a vehicle into the parking structure of the Anaheim Marriott where they took him into custody. When they took him into custody, a bag of Fentanyl was found. Police immediately closed...
Winning numbers drawn for $825M Powerball jackpot
Lottery fever is spreading across Los Angeles and the nation as the Powerball Lottery reaches another historic high. The winning numbers have been drawn on Saturday night — 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, 23 and the Power Play is 3X. The winner of Saturday’s lottery would receive a cash payout of $410.2 million if they […]
Southland Gas Prices Continue to Tumble
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 24th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.5 cents to $5.644.
New Restaurants in Huntington Beach
From essential morning pick-me-ups to decadent dinner spreads with Italian flair, there’s always a new restaurant to discover in Surf City USA®. This season, the city has welcomed an array of dining and drinking establishments introducing flavors from across the country and around the world. Try coffee beans sourced from Ethiopia, Detroit-style pizza, Mediterranean wines and so much more. If you’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest, here are six new restaurants and cafes you won’t want to miss in Huntington Beach.
