Eagle County, CO

Quite the feet: Dump of snow makes early-season turns possible in Aspen and Snowmass

With nearly 2 feet of fresh snow on the mountains this week, you might already be scouting your line for some early-season turns. Aspen Skiing Co. spokesman Jeff Hanle says the white stuff at Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass Ski Area and Buttermilk Mountain is fair game for uphillers who want to chase fresh tracks right now.
ASPEN, CO
Friday, October 28

On today's newscast: Aspen city councilors have thrown their full support behind ballot question 2A, ski swap season continues with two more swaps tomorrow, this year's “Hallo-weekend” is a four-day long affair in the valley, the price of health insurance in Colorado is expected to rise next year, residential solar energy is increasing across the Mountain West, and more.
ASPEN, CO
The Denver Gazette

Winter returns: I-70 westbound closed after fatal accident

Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 was closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. They moved to closure to mile post 234, east of Dumont, to allow for detours and motorists to turn back east. As of 9:45 a.m., CSP reopened the left lane to allow vehicles...
COLORADO STATE
Local Newscast: October 27, 2022

On today's newscast: the Aspen and Roaring Fork School districts declared a 'snow day' for students, Aspen city councilor Rachel Richards has decided not to run again after 28 years in public office, Democrats for state and federal office were in Aspen yesterday, ESPN is selling the X Games to an investment group, an oil analyst predicts gas prices will soon drop in our region, and more.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Choral Society will honor Virgil and Jo Simon with new archive

Over the course of nearly four decades, Aspen Choral Society founding members Virgil and Jo Simon amassed an enormous collection of recordings, documents and business materials. Now, with the help of the Simon Family, the organization plans to digitize and organize the collection in time for the choir’s 50th anniversary...
ASPEN, CO

