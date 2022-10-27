Read full article on original website
Related
Town of Gypsum requests removal of Pride flag from Gypsum Recreation Center
In March, Mountain Recreation’s decision to fly Pride flags year-round at its three Eagle County facilities was initially met with some backlash, followed by a groundswell of support from local residents, nonprofits and community groups. The town of Gypsum requested this week that the Pride flag be removed from...
aspenpublicradio.org
Quite the feet: Dump of snow makes early-season turns possible in Aspen and Snowmass
With nearly 2 feet of fresh snow on the mountains this week, you might already be scouting your line for some early-season turns. Aspen Skiing Co. spokesman Jeff Hanle says the white stuff at Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass Ski Area and Buttermilk Mountain is fair game for uphillers who want to chase fresh tracks right now.
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
2 Colorado towns ranked most beautiful to visit in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top "small town gems" to visit in the United States.
KKTV
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday. Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.
aspenpublicradio.org
Friday, October 28
On today's newscast: Aspen city councilors have thrown their full support behind ballot question 2A, ski swap season continues with two more swaps tomorrow, this year's “Hallo-weekend” is a four-day long affair in the valley, the price of health insurance in Colorado is expected to rise next year, residential solar energy is increasing across the Mountain West, and more.
Colorado town named most ‘magical’ winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
Winter returns: I-70 westbound closed after fatal accident
Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 was closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. They moved to closure to mile post 234, east of Dumont, to allow for detours and motorists to turn back east. As of 9:45 a.m., CSP reopened the left lane to allow vehicles...
aspenpublicradio.org
Local Newscast: October 27, 2022
On today's newscast: the Aspen and Roaring Fork School districts declared a 'snow day' for students, Aspen city councilor Rachel Richards has decided not to run again after 28 years in public office, Democrats for state and federal office were in Aspen yesterday, ESPN is selling the X Games to an investment group, an oil analyst predicts gas prices will soon drop in our region, and more.
aspenpublicradio.org
Aspen Choral Society will honor Virgil and Jo Simon with new archive
Over the course of nearly four decades, Aspen Choral Society founding members Virgil and Jo Simon amassed an enormous collection of recordings, documents and business materials. Now, with the help of the Simon Family, the organization plans to digitize and organize the collection in time for the choir’s 50th anniversary...
Comments / 0