In His Own Words: Harsin on Auburn's fourth straight loss
AUBURN, Alabama — Bryan Harsin now owns a loss to every other team in the SEC West in less than two seasons, as Auburn fell to Arkansas for the first time since 2015 with a 41-27 home loss Saturday afternoon. Here's everything Auburn's head coach, who has now lost eight of his last nine SEC games, said after the loss to the Razorbacks.
Arkansas 41, Auburn 27: Five Questions 'Answered'
The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 5-3 (2-3 SEC) with a 41-27 victory over the Auburn Tigers (3-5, 1-4 SEC) inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn (Ala.). The win snapped the Hogs' six-game losing streak against the Tigers and was the first road victory for Arkansas in the series since 2012. The...
Harsin, Shenker say effort and preparation hurting Tigers in losing streak
AUBURN, Alabama—After eight games in his first season with the Auburn Tigers, Bryan Harsin had his football team at 6-2 overall with wins over LSU, Arkansas and Ole Miss to his credit. Since that time the TIgers have three wins in the last 13 games with Mercer, San Jose State and Missouri the only victims.
Arkansas falls at Texas in charity exhibition, 90-60
No. 10 Arkansas dropped a charity exhibition to the No. 12 Texas Longhorns on Saturday from the brand new Moody Center in Austin (Texas), 90-60. Jordan Walsh led the Hogs in scoring with 14 points. He was joined by fellow freshman Nick Smith Jr., who finished with 12, as the only other Arkansas player to reach double-figures on the day.
Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results
Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
