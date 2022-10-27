ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Abortion access could hinge on state election results

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The online commercials in a state Senate race in some Raleigh, North Carolina, suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”. The Republican, Mark...
RALEIGH, NC
SFGate

Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Darryl Cousins counts three friends who have died of an overdose in the past two months. Some were folks he had used with years ago when he was in active addiction. Others he tried to help in his role as a counselor at several recovery houses in the East End.
RICHMOND, VA
SFGate

'Burn boss' arrest inflames Western land use tensions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

2 dead in Southern California shopping center stabbing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were fatally stabbed Thursday at a Los Angeles County shopping center and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. Deputies called to the scene shortly before noon in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, found a woman in the parking lot of the Destination O Eight Shopping Center. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man who had been stabbed at least once in another area of the parking lot died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
PALMDALE, CA
SFGate

Hawaii man accused of stealing dead baby's ID loses lawyer

HONOLULU (AP) — A former U.S. defense contractor in Hawaii accused with his wife of living for decades under stolen identities of dead babies will get a new attorney, a federal judge ruled Thursday. According to prosecutors, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of...
HAWAII STATE
SFGate

CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index.
CONNECTICUT STATE
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy