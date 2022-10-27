Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Related
SFGate
Abortion access could hinge on state election results
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The online commercials in a state Senate race in some Raleigh, North Carolina, suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”. The Republican, Mark...
SFGate
As election nears, D.C.'s mayor looks ahead to an expected 3rd term
WASHINGTON - Muriel E. Bowser shows no false modesty when she talks about the prospect that she will soon be decisively reelected to lead her city for a rare third term as mayor - only an eager grin. "Isn't it remarkable? It's remarkable," she said of her expected mayoral victory...
Gavin Newsom is king of California, poll says
Brian Dahle is running into a brick wall against Gavin Newsom, a new poll says.
SFGate
Opioid overdose deaths nearly triple among Black Virginians
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Darryl Cousins counts three friends who have died of an overdose in the past two months. Some were folks he had used with years ago when he was in active addiction. Others he tried to help in his role as a counselor at several recovery houses in the East End.
SFGate
'Burn boss' arrest inflames Western land use tensions
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — When U.S. Forest Service personnel carried out a planned burn in a national forest in Oregon on Oct. 13, it wound up burning fencing that a local family, the Hollidays, uses to corral cattle. The crew returned six days later to restart the burn, but...
SFGate
2 dead in Southern California shopping center stabbing
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were fatally stabbed Thursday at a Los Angeles County shopping center and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. Deputies called to the scene shortly before noon in Palmdale, north of Los Angeles, found a woman in the parking lot of the Destination O Eight Shopping Center. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man who had been stabbed at least once in another area of the parking lot died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SFGate
Hawaii man accused of stealing dead baby's ID loses lawyer
HONOLULU (AP) — A former U.S. defense contractor in Hawaii accused with his wife of living for decades under stolen identities of dead babies will get a new attorney, a federal judge ruled Thursday. According to prosecutors, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of...
SFGate
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index.
SFGate
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous...
Comments / 0