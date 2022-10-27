Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students descend upon Kino Sports Complex for Southern Arizona Construction Career Days
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 2-3, students in southern Arizona will get a first-hand look at what it’s like to be in construction. The Southern Arizona Construction Career Days comes as there is a need for construction workers more than ever. According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity construction jobs in the U.S. took a massive dip in September 2020 and slowly have been rebounding since.
KOLD-TV
Gov. Ducey helps honor nun inspiring students at Phoenix school for 60 years
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey was one of many honored guests who showed up on the campus of Xavier College Prep Tuesday. They were there to celebrate the accomplishments of Sister Joan Fitzgerald, who has been guiding and inspiring young women at the private Catholic School for the past 60 years.
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
KOLD-TV
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As kids across the region dig through their candy bags on Halloween, homeowners say they still have a lot to spare thanks to just a few trick-or-treaters knocking at their doors. Terisa Kellywood, Marana Resident, said her family spent the entire month turning their...
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police Department working to hire officers as community experiences long response times
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staffing at Tucson Police Department has hit an all-time low, and community members are speaking out after they experienced long response times when calling 911. According to the Tucson Police Officers Association, TPD has around 720 officers and it is losing around 30 officers...
KOLD-TV
Second Sunnyside board member resigns in two months
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A second member of the Sunnyside Unified School District’s board has resigned, the district announced on Monday, Oct. 31. Matthew Taylor, the Sunnyside Governing Board’s clerk, has stepped down. Taylor’s departure comes nearly two months after former board member Lizette Nunez’s resignation....
KOLD-TV
Three juveniles hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three juveniles were hit by a vehicle near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. All...
KOLD-TV
Increase in young voters could have significant impact on election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This year, there are more young people voting than ever before and it could have a huge impact on the election. As a swing state, a lot of eyes are on Arizona for the general election next week and an increase in young voters going to the polls may help sway the vote in one party’s favor.
KOLD-TV
Marana student arrested for ‘concerning comments’ about weapons
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Marana High student was arrested early Tuesday, Nov. 1, after allegedly making “concerning comments about weapons” on campus the day before. The Marana Police Department said the student, who has not been identified, was charged with one count of disrupting an...
KOLD-TV
Recent attacks spark new calls for more oversight for Arizona State Hospital
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State Senator Nancy Barto is calling for a total overhaul and inspection of all Arizona State Hospital activities, the day after a group of patients reportedly assaulted three staff members before barricading themselves in a treatment room. “While the Arizona Department of Health Services claims this...
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona study finds connection between diabetes medications, multiple sclerosis
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A recent study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences discovered a link between diabetes medications and multiple sclerosis in older adults. Researchers say that those 45 and older whose Type 2 diabetes was treated with anti-hyperglycemic medications, which are meant to lower blood sugar levels, had an increased risk of multiple sclerosis. The study says this connection is particularly among women, while men have a slight increase, and those younger than 45 taking anti-hyperglycemic medication had a reduced risk for multiple sclerosis.
KOLD-TV
KOLD Noon Notebook: Medicare annual enrollment period
KOLD Noon Notebook: UnitedHealthcare Medicare Store. KOLD Noon Notebook: Medicare annual enrollment period. KOLD Noon Notebook: Medicare annual enrollment period. Noon Notebook: Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM MST. |. Noon Notebook: Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale. NOON NOTEBOOK: Felicia’s...
KOLD-TV
One seriously injured in wreck on Campbell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of a wreck that caused serious injuries on Monday evening Oct. 31. Officers said two vehicles collided on Campbell Avenue, on the south side, resulting in one person being seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Campbell...
KOLD-TV
Arizona State Hospital staff assaulted by patients; 3 taken into custody
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three patients at the Arizona State Hospital have been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff and barricading themselves Monday morning. According to an Arizona Department of Health Services spokesperson, the assault happened around 8:30 a.m. at the facility on 24th Street near Van Buren when the patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Hospital employees then contacted Phoenix police, who helped take the patients into custody.
KOLD-TV
Pima County offers higher pay as it still faces poll worker shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County still needs more Republican poll workers for next week’s general election. “121 vote centers are fully staffed,” Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning. “Eight vote centers need either one Republican or one Democrat to be fully staffed.”
KOLD-TV
Phoenix mother accused of faking child’s cancer uncovered as serial scammer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mother has been accused of fraud after pretending her baby had brain cancer to rip off donors on GoFundMe. Police said Monique Coria made out with thousands of dollars and spent donated cash on luxury items like a Gucci wallet and a $600 dollar blow dryer. Arizona’s Family has learned of two more fraudulent schemes allegedly carried out by Coria. Karissa Sanchez became friends with Coria in July of 2021. She said Coria told her that she worked for Live Nation ticket company and had the connection for cheap tickets. “She could get a discounted price,” Sanchez said. “She could get $800 dollar tickets for $300.”
KOLD-TV
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people died in a single-vehicle crash near Tucson International Airport early Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver, 19-year-old Jaen Soto Machado, and his female passenger, 20-year-old Yairelma Sarahi Holguin, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Personnel from...
KOLD-TV
Police arrest two after fight, shooting near Fourth Avenue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested two men after a fight and shooting that left another man injured early Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police responded to the area of North Fourth Avenue and East Ninth Street at about 1:15 a.m. and found one man suffering from gunshot trauma. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KOLD-TV
Man dies two weeks after crash at Kolb, Stella in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in mid-October has died, police said. According to the Tucson Police Department, 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash at South Kolb and East Stella roads on Oct. 13. The medical examiner’s office informed police on Oct. 28 that Jones had died.
KOLD-TV
Mother of missing ‘Baby Gabriel’ legally changes identity as case continues receiving attention
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a true crime case that’s gripped the Valley for more than 12 years — ‘Baby Gabriel’ went missing from Tempe just after Christmas in 2009. His mother, Elizabeth Johnson, first claimed she killed the baby, then said she gave him away to a couple at a park. He’s never been seen again, and this is still an open investigation, but now Elizabeth has taken new steps in court to try to make the story go away by changing her identity.
