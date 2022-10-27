ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Providence Academy girls soccer, Maddyn Greenway cruise past St. Cloud Cathedral in Class 1A state quarterfinal

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dBhS_0ioDz9dD00

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Providence Academy’s first goal came from an attack on its right side. Forward Maddyn Greenway drove the ball past St. Cloud Cathedral defenders to the byline where she squared the ball on the ground in front of goal to Avery Lampe, who needed one touch to put in in the back of the next.

Greenway ran to celebrate with Lampe, who yelled, “All you,” at the freshman forward before they hugged.

It wasn’t all Greenway Wednesday night, but it was close. She ran and drove past St. Cloud Cathedral defenders all night, dominating from the right wing in Providence Academy’s 6-1 win over St. Cloud Cathedral in the Class 1A state tournament quarterfinals. She finished with a hat trick and an assist, all in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Her first goal, and the Lions’ second, came when midfielder Tatum Janezich boxed out a St. Cloud Cathedral for the ball and flicked it to Greenway, who made a run behind a defender and shot it past the Crusaders keeper.

Greenway showed her speed on her second goal. The Crusaders turned it over near the halfway line and it fell to Greenway’s feet. She dibbled full speed at a Crusader centerback, but a pack peddling defender stood no chance as she breezed by her for an open shot, which she buried in the top right corner, just grazing the cross bar as it flew in.

Greenway’s third goal came off the other post, but this time she won the ball, had a defender on her back, flicked the ball behind her and turned and dribbled by another defender to drive into the box and bury a shot off into the bottom left corner, off the post and in. It was her ninth goal of the postseason, and 56 th of the season, according to stats submitted to MNsoccerhub, which puts her close to the MSHSL record book leading 60 goals in a season by Liz Woerle of Meadow Creek Christian in 2004.

St. Cloud Cathedral game planned for her. They moved center midfielder Hope Scheuller to a central defender position. Schueller is fast. Track 100-meter dash state-champion fast.

“She’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached,” St. Cloud Cathedral head coach Stephanie McGuinness said. “[Greenway] was a challenge for [Hope], and if that happens for us that’s a huge deal because [Hope] is insanely athletic.”

Greenway has been a challenge for everyone this season. So much so, that sometimes she attracts enough attention from defenders, that it leaves her teammates open to score.

“We’ve been working on a lot of different methods to go and score,” Providence Academy head coach Paul Cronin said. “We were seeing that tonight. The teams we’ve seen, they’ve known that [Greenway] has been able to score so many goals. We’ve really looked at multiple ways we can go at goal, and just break that congestion. They found that tonight.”

Lampe added two more goals as well. For a 6-1 win in a state semifinal. A huge win for a program that was 1-14-1 a year ago.

"It feels great. It really does,“ Cronin said. “When they came out tonight, I was a little surprised at the lack of nerve, how comfortable they are with each other. How much they’re just wanting to get out there and play the game.”

Providence Academy vs. St. Cloud Cathedral Class 1A state quarterfinal

All photos by Earl Ebensteiner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvGPs_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TC8ae_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a7lcr_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R3wcv_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1NhN_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NBmIN_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Q6RJ_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXtY2_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mt2o_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215ZRI_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhMtd_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfEcS_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqPQ9_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhJAL_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lURvT_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCh2H_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGknW_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNtfe_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaO3e_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaB9S_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyRdh_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtTFz_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ii2NO_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mVOOW_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdwBy_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xV2o9_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRBtN_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpnaO_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070Hav_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmVTm_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEWE4_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460cSO_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30C2Ks_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DO72R_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vu8ER_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TukCI_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOAU8_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGQ95_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GDio_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujmwA_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxzaS_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9GcC_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Om67_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EQZU_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37RJCr_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EyyE4_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oouH_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080jum_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfEvv_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQVnB_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0Tmc_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RG8GL_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOWhA_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOpYQ_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmJeI_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dq0qZ_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AD2bK_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZ4F7_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGoGw_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHz5k_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Fu5E_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKZk3_0ioDz9dD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TW2jz_0ioDz9dD00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy