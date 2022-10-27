Providence Academy girls soccer, Maddyn Greenway cruise past St. Cloud Cathedral in Class 1A state quarterfinal

MONTICELLO, Minn. — Providence Academy’s first goal came from an attack on its right side. Forward Maddyn Greenway drove the ball past St. Cloud Cathedral defenders to the byline where she squared the ball on the ground in front of goal to Avery Lampe, who needed one touch to put in in the back of the next.

Greenway ran to celebrate with Lampe, who yelled, “All you,” at the freshman forward before they hugged.

It wasn’t all Greenway Wednesday night, but it was close. She ran and drove past St. Cloud Cathedral defenders all night, dominating from the right wing in Providence Academy’s 6-1 win over St. Cloud Cathedral in the Class 1A state tournament quarterfinals. She finished with a hat trick and an assist, all in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Her first goal, and the Lions’ second, came when midfielder Tatum Janezich boxed out a St. Cloud Cathedral for the ball and flicked it to Greenway, who made a run behind a defender and shot it past the Crusaders keeper.

Greenway showed her speed on her second goal. The Crusaders turned it over near the halfway line and it fell to Greenway’s feet. She dibbled full speed at a Crusader centerback, but a pack peddling defender stood no chance as she breezed by her for an open shot, which she buried in the top right corner, just grazing the cross bar as it flew in.

Greenway’s third goal came off the other post, but this time she won the ball, had a defender on her back, flicked the ball behind her and turned and dribbled by another defender to drive into the box and bury a shot off into the bottom left corner, off the post and in. It was her ninth goal of the postseason, and 56 th of the season, according to stats submitted to MNsoccerhub, which puts her close to the MSHSL record book leading 60 goals in a season by Liz Woerle of Meadow Creek Christian in 2004.

St. Cloud Cathedral game planned for her. They moved center midfielder Hope Scheuller to a central defender position. Schueller is fast. Track 100-meter dash state-champion fast.

“She’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached,” St. Cloud Cathedral head coach Stephanie McGuinness said. “[Greenway] was a challenge for [Hope], and if that happens for us that’s a huge deal because [Hope] is insanely athletic.”

Greenway has been a challenge for everyone this season. So much so, that sometimes she attracts enough attention from defenders, that it leaves her teammates open to score.

“We’ve been working on a lot of different methods to go and score,” Providence Academy head coach Paul Cronin said. “We were seeing that tonight. The teams we’ve seen, they’ve known that [Greenway] has been able to score so many goals. We’ve really looked at multiple ways we can go at goal, and just break that congestion. They found that tonight.”

Lampe added two more goals as well. For a 6-1 win in a state semifinal. A huge win for a program that was 1-14-1 a year ago.

"It feels great. It really does,“ Cronin said. “When they came out tonight, I was a little surprised at the lack of nerve, how comfortable they are with each other. How much they’re just wanting to get out there and play the game.”

Providence Academy vs. St. Cloud Cathedral Class 1A state quarterfinal

All photos by Earl Ebensteiner