Damian Lillard leaves Trail Blazers game with calf injury

Damian Lillard left Wednesday game against the Miami Heat and didn't return.

The Portland Trail Blazers All-Star appeared to sustain the injury while shooting a jump shot over Caleb Martin. He appeared to step on Martin's foot with his right foot, then grimaced after he landed from the jump shot.

He eventually left the game, and the Trail Blazers ruled him out with a calf strain. After the game, Lillard told reporters "it was probably just a strain" and that is calf "was a little bit tight" before the the game.

"It wasn't nothing I was overly concerned about, Lillard said. "I just knew that it didn't make sense to push through it for the fifth game of the season. Let's just get to the back and see. "If this was a playoff game, I would have played. It would have been tight and uncomfortable, but I would have played."

Lillard played in just 29 games last season as a lingering abdominal injury cost him the bulk of his season. He's off to a scorching start this season and averaged 33.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 40% from 3-point distance in a 4-0 start. Portland suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday in a 119-98 defeat to the Heat.

Lillard's timeline for a return isn't clear, but the Trail Blazers certainly hope this isn't an injury that lingers.