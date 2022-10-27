Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Last Cruise-in of the year was big success for Carter County Car Club
ELIZABETHTON — Elk Avenue in Downtown Elizabethton was filled with cars on Saturday afternoon and the sidewalks were filled with trick or treaters as the Carter County Car Club combined a trunk or treat with its last cruise-in of the season. It was a perfect storm. The afternoon was...
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the Country
The Food truck industry has been booming over the last five years. The industry has outpaced the broader food service industry during this period. Food truck providers are operators that prepare and serve a broad range of cuisine, from mobile kitchens on city streets and parking lots to parks and events. Bristol, Virginia, and Johnson City have even established food truck parks.
Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications
Over 30,000 applications were submitted for Virginia’s first elk hunt lottery, generating more than half a million dollars, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Gray Anderson, director of the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division, said the department received 31,951 applications to participate in the inaugural Elk Management Zone hunt between Oct. 8 and 14. […] The post Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Kingsport Times-News
City prepares itself for snow
KINGSPORT — The city has more than 5,000 tons of salt and 12,000 gallons of salt brine on hand as winter approaches, Kingsport officials said. “We had a very mild winter last year, so we’re fairly well stocked for this year,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said.
What to look out for when riding along the Virginia Creeper Trail
(WJHL) — Virginia’s 34.3-mile-long Creeper Trail winds through Abingdon and extends through Damascus all the way to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area at the Virginia and North Carolina border. The trail attracts nature enthusiasts, cyclists, runners and walkers alike with its scenic features and dozens of trestles and bridges. The Creeper Trail is owned […]
Kingsport Times-News
Brighter Horizons Youth Center receives $2,500 donation following presentation
ROGERSVILLE — The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center received a $2,500 donation from the Appalachian Federal Credit Union after the director spoke at the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce breakfast about what the YMCA and the center do for the community. Director Sherry Mefford spoke to the members of...
Kingsport Times-News
My … blue … Highway not blue for Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP — What do you do when your music festival almost doubles the size of your town’s population, seals the deal on a house sale and convinces the headline act to agree on stage to return next year?. In Big Stone Gap’s case, they are planning...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff’s deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard on Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence on July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Americans Are Moving Away From Cities To Get The Most Affordable Price
Johnson City, TN, nabbed the number one spot on the latest quarterly Wall Street Journal / Realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index. Johnson City, TN, boasts an average home price of $379,000 – about 11% less than the national median. Most of the top 10 markets were primarily in the...
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Fall at Bays Mountain
Mother Nature is really showing off this fall at Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport. The scenery was even more spectacular than usual during a Saturday, Oct. 22, visit.
harlanenterprise.net
County approves bid on truck
During the regular meeting for October, the Harlan County Fiscal Court accepted a bid from an Ohio company for a Mack truck the court had put up for bid. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the magistrates up to speed on the specifics of the process. “The auction ended on...
WDBJ7.com
New tech business opens in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va. Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business. Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One...
Hawkins County kitten made full recovery after leg sawed off; found forever home
MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An orange tabby cat who lost his front leg in June gained a forever home months later after his caretaker made the decision to keep him. Dustin the cat is named after the Hawkins County deputy who rescued him after finding the kitten with a severed front leg. Workers at […]
Virginia Business
ABC license spikes biz in Norton
Participants in Southwest Virginia’s fourth High Knob Outdoor Fest rode mountain bikes, hiked nature trails and floated down the Clinch River, but many also sipped beer and wine in Norton’s new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). The DORA designation from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority lets adult...
woay.com
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting several food giveaways this week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is hosting several food giveaways this week across West Virginia. The giveaways start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last. Today Mountaineer Food Bank will be in McDowell County in War at A New...
Government Technology
Bitcoin Mining Company Sets Up in Rural Virginia County
(TNS) — Ribbon-cutting for a bitcoin mining company that is locating in the Bluestone Business and Technology Park in Tazewell County was held Tuesday morning. Blackstone Data Services, LLC will provide data center hosting, server and node maintenance, and cryptocurrency mining container assess manufacturing to benefit a three-state area.
993thex.com
Morristown-based candy company to open location at Johnson City Mall
A Morristown-based candy company announced on Tuesday it will soon open a new location in the Mall at Johnson City. Sweeter Than Sweet Candy Company says over social media it plans to open the site in November. Sweeter than Sweet is a candy store that offers seasonal favorites, specialty sodas,...
iheart.com
Watch: Ghost Pushes Crawling Toddler?
A couple in Tennessee fear that their home could be haunted following an eerie incident wherein their toddler was seemingly shoved by an unseen force. The unsettling event reportedly occurred earlier this month in the city of Elizabethton as Chris Geisler was keeping an eye on their son Gavin while his partner, Ashley Scott, was out grocery shopping. The normally routine bit of babysitting took a weird turn when he was watching the tot crawl along the floor and then saw the youngster suddenly lurch forward for no apparent reason. Gavin's reaction made the motion all the more odd as he immediately looked back as if to see what had just pushed him.
Kingsport Times-News
Town Branch Bluegrass Band to perform at Carter Family Fold
HILTONS — Town Branch Bluegrass Band will bring bluegrass and country tunes to the Carter Family Fold this weekend. The band will return to the Carter Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
Kingsport Times-News
Unemployment at a record low in Sullivan County
Unemployment levels are historically low in Sullivan County, the lowest they have been at least since 2008, state records show. “It’s the lowest that I can recall,” said Clay Walker, CEO for NETWORKS, the economic development arm of Sullivan County and its municipalities.
