Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIMT
North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
kiow.com
Dick J. Swenson
Dick J. Swenson, age 88 of Thompson, Iowa, died on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa. Funeral services for Dick Swenson will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 4th St. NE in Buffalo Center, Iowa, with Pastor Eric Hullstrom officiating. Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, with military honors conducted by the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235 from Lake Mills.
kiow.com
Progress Report on Construction of Large Wind Farm in North-Central Iowa
Officials say a large wind farm in north-central Iowa is on schedule to be complete in a few months. Denny Monge is the project engineer for the Great Pathfinder Wind project in Hamilton and Boone counties, where construction started this summer. Monge says construction of the tall turbines is almost...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Pheasant Season Looking Good
Iowa hunters will be searching the countryside for pheasants starting next weekend. Nate Carr, a DNR conservation officer in Hamilton and Hardin counties, says all factors point to a good season ahead. Carr offers a few reminders for Iowa’s pheasant hunters, if they are brand new to the sport or...
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
kiow.com
Winnebago County Burn Ban Lifted, Hancock County Ban Remains
Residents in Winnebago County can begin outdoor burning today, but Hancock County will have to wait until mid-November before they can start to do so. The Winnebago County Fire Chiefs made the announcement on Thursday but did so by cautioning those who intend to burn to be careful. Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson encourages everyone to be proactive during this very dry time.
kiow.com
Sheila L. Sperr
Sheila L. Sperr, 60, of Garner died Friday, October 28, 2022, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.
KIMT
1 injured after tractor-trailer rollover in Cerro Gordo Co.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - One man was hurt Thursday following a tractor-trailer rollover in rural Cerro Gordo Co. The sheriff’s office said it happened at 4:29 p.m. at 150th St. and Vine Ave. in Dougherty. Geoffrey Moore, of Mason City, was driving a Five Stop Coop trailer when...
Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions
The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding. The Hartwood Inn, located at 1312 Gilbert St. in Charles City, was cited for 23 regulatory violations – an exceedingly large number for a hotel or motel – during an […] The post Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Shot fired near deputy in Floyd County results in pursuit, arrest
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - What began with a shot fired in the vicinity of a Floyd County deputy ended after a lengthy search in a cornfield. John Salocker, 39, of Nora Springs, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on felony charges following an incident Thursday night near 150th St. and Glass Ave. just north of Rudd.
kiow.com
STATE XC CLASS 2A GIRLS AND BOYS RESULTS RESULTS: GHV and Forest City compete as a team, Nelson as an individual
Friday afternoon, the Forest City and GHV boys competed at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge. While Forest City standout Lili Nelson capped off her high school career with her third trip to state on the girls side. Team – Boys. GHV 9th 225:. 18 Connor Hammitt...
kiow.com
Kanawha Based Grain Dealer Files for Bankruptcy
A business based in Kanawha that has processed organic soybeans is filing for bankruptcy. Two and a half weeks ago, the Iowa Department of Agriculture suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses for Global Processing, Inc., which is based in Kanawha. According to a news release, the business didn’t have “sufficient funds” to cover checks written to producers delivering food-grade organic soybeans. The Des Moines Register cites court documents indicating the company owes $10-$50 million to somewhere between 100 and 200 creditors.
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
kiow.com
Warren R. Bruns
Warren R. Bruns, 61 of rural Hanlontown, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services for Warren will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 18508 East HWY 69, Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.
Two people found dead in home, Fort Dodge police investigating
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in […]
KIMT
Not guilty pleas from women connected to Freeborn County homicide investigation
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women arrested in connection with a Freeborn County homicide are set to stand trial. Ashley Marie Estrada, 34 of Albert Lea, and Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 25 of Albert Lea, are both charged with second-degree burglary. Freeborn County law enforcement says it searched a home...
kiow.com
STATE XC CLASS 1A BOYS RESULTS: Justin Rygh brings home a medal
The Class 1A boys race at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge Friday morning resulted in hardware for the Lake Mills Bulldogs and junior Justin Rygh. While fellow Top of Iowa runners Gavin Grunhovd and Isaac Swenson finish in the top 40. Rygh fell behind early in the...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
kiow.com
Heartland Museum to Hold a Craft Show
Heartland Museum is hosting their annual fall Craft Show on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Vendors will be set up in the community room at the museum (119 9 th St, Clarion). Sales hours are 9 am – 3 pm. Vendors include: Six Sisters Farm, Tupperware, Scentsy, Pampered Chef, and Crust & Crumb baked goods. Included in with the 21 vendors are craft items made with wood, crochet, sewing, tumblers, snow gloves, candles, shirts, home décor and more.
Comments / 0