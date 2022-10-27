Residents in Winnebago County can begin outdoor burning today, but Hancock County will have to wait until mid-November before they can start to do so. The Winnebago County Fire Chiefs made the announcement on Thursday but did so by cautioning those who intend to burn to be careful. Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson encourages everyone to be proactive during this very dry time.

