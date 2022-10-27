ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMT

North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Dick J. Swenson

Dick J. Swenson, age 88 of Thompson, Iowa, died on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa. Funeral services for Dick Swenson will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 4th St. NE in Buffalo Center, Iowa, with Pastor Eric Hullstrom officiating. Burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, with military honors conducted by the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235 from Lake Mills.
THOMPSON, IA
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Pheasant Season Looking Good

Iowa hunters will be searching the countryside for pheasants starting next weekend. Nate Carr, a DNR conservation officer in Hamilton and Hardin counties, says all factors point to a good season ahead. Carr offers a few reminders for Iowa’s pheasant hunters, if they are brand new to the sport or...
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway

(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Winnebago County Burn Ban Lifted, Hancock County Ban Remains

Residents in Winnebago County can begin outdoor burning today, but Hancock County will have to wait until mid-November before they can start to do so. The Winnebago County Fire Chiefs made the announcement on Thursday but did so by cautioning those who intend to burn to be careful. Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson encourages everyone to be proactive during this very dry time.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Sheila L. Sperr

Sheila L. Sperr, 60, of Garner died Friday, October 28, 2022, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.
GARNER, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions

The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding. The Hartwood Inn, located at 1312 Gilbert St. in Charles City, was cited for 23 regulatory violations – an exceedingly large number for a hotel or motel – during an […] The post Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Shot fired near deputy in Floyd County results in pursuit, arrest

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - What began with a shot fired in the vicinity of a Floyd County deputy ended after a lengthy search in a cornfield. John Salocker, 39, of Nora Springs, is being held in the Floyd County Jail on felony charges following an incident Thursday night near 150th St. and Glass Ave. just north of Rudd.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

Kanawha Based Grain Dealer Files for Bankruptcy

A business based in Kanawha that has processed organic soybeans is filing for bankruptcy. Two and a half weeks ago, the Iowa Department of Agriculture suspended the grain dealer and warehouse licenses for Global Processing, Inc., which is based in Kanawha. According to a news release, the business didn’t have “sufficient funds” to cover checks written to producers delivering food-grade organic soybeans. The Des Moines Register cites court documents indicating the company owes $10-$50 million to somewhere between 100 and 200 creditors.
KANAWHA, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Warren R. Bruns

Warren R. Bruns, 61 of rural Hanlontown, died Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services for Warren will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 18508 East HWY 69, Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating.
HANLONTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Two people found dead in home, Fort Dodge police investigating

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people who were found unresponsive in a home Saturday morning. Officers with the Fort Dodge Police Department and medics with the Fort Dodge Fire Department responded to a report of two people unresponsive in a home around 8:59 a.m. in […]
FORT DODGE, IA
kiow.com

STATE XC CLASS 1A BOYS RESULTS: Justin Rygh brings home a medal

The Class 1A boys race at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge Friday morning resulted in hardware for the Lake Mills Bulldogs and junior Justin Rygh. While fellow Top of Iowa runners Gavin Grunhovd and Isaac Swenson finish in the top 40. Rygh fell behind early in the...
LAKE MILLS, IA
KIMT

Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
ALBERT LEA, MN
kiow.com

Heartland Museum to Hold a Craft Show

Heartland Museum is hosting their annual fall Craft Show on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Vendors will be set up in the community room at the museum (119 9 th St, Clarion). Sales hours are 9 am – 3 pm. Vendors include: Six Sisters Farm, Tupperware, Scentsy, Pampered Chef, and Crust & Crumb baked goods. Included in with the 21 vendors are craft items made with wood, crochet, sewing, tumblers, snow gloves, candles, shirts, home décor and more.
CLARION, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy