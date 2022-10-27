ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP men’s basketball continues to gear up for start of regular season

By Sam Guzman
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k7TA_0ioDxPLw00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball will begin their 2022-23 regular season on Nov. 7 when they travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns at the brand-new Moody Center.

Until then, the Miners are focused on figuring out what kind of team they’ll put out onto the hardwood. With a majority of the roster being brand new players to the program that has given them the challenge of trying to mix together. The Miners only return three players from last year’s squad.

“We are just trying to figure each other out,” said UTEP senior guard Shamar Givance. “It’s been like four months, so we are still trying to figure each other out and gel as quick as possible.”

So far in the practices UTEP has had, there are something that are already sticking out to head coach Joe Golding to fix as they approach the start of the regular season.

“The defense is ahead of the offense right now. We spent a lot of time on defense more than we have offensively. We have so many new pieces that we don’t want to put stuff in just to put it in. We just are trying to figure our team out to what fits us best,” said Golding. “I think our offense is a work in progress, it will be a work in progress probably through the first month of the season.”

UTEP will have less than two weeks to continue their preseason work. The Miners open up their 2022-23 campaign at Big 12 foe and 2022 NCAA second-round participant Texas on Nov. 7 at the Moody Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

UTEP’s Ruth Jerubet wins the title at the C-USA XC Championships

DENTON, Texas – UTEP’s Ruth Jerubet was crowned champion, Victor Kibiego captured silver, and the men’s squad produced four All-Conference USA performers with a second-place finish at the 2022 Conference USA Cross Country Championships TWU’s Pioneer Soccer Park on Saturday morning in Denton hosted by North Texas. “I am proud of both cross country squad’s performances today,” UTEP Head Coach Paul Ereng said. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP falls 24-13 to Middle Tennessee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP suffers a 24-13 loss to Middle Tennessee at the Sun Bowl on Saturday night. “We made more mistakes than them,” said Dimel. “They held our production down. We could’ve done things a lot better. Tough loss for us.” UTEP did not get off to a great start. The slow […]
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Basketball Names Multi-Team Event After Icon Jim Forbes

To honor one of the most legendary names in El Paso basketball history, the UTEP men's basketball program named its multi-team event during Thanksgiving week after Jim Forbes. The Jim Forbes Classic presented by Speaking Rock will be held from Nov. 23-25 at the Don Haskins Center with CSU Bakersfield, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Alcorn State coming to town. UTEP will face Alcorn State at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22, host CSU Bakersfield on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m., and close the week out against Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas announce home game times for 2023 season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas have announced the times for the 75 home games they will play in the 2023 season, which will mark their 10th season as a Minor League franchise. Their home slate begins at Southwest University Park at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 31 when the Chihuahuas host […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

12 of the wildest high school football stadiums in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas is known for its Friday night lights football and how much it appreciates the game of football. Stadiums around Texas are always filled with fans cheering on their teams and cross-town rivalries are taken seriously. Here’s a list of the wildest stadiums in Texas, that features the biggest, most expensive […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

UTEP ready for clash against Middle Tennessee at the Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP (4-4, 2-2 Conference USA) will aim to grab its fifth win of the season when they host Middle Tennessee (3-4, 0-3 Conference USA) at the Sun Bowl on Saturday night. UTEP is coming off 24-21 win over Florida Atlantic last Saturday. The Miners pulled back to a .500 winning […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 10, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week ten after two games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Pebble Hills 38 F Organ Mountain 3 F Eastlake 14 F Alamogordo 7 F Socorro 0 F Monahans […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Magic Johnson surprises EPISD student-athletes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Student-athletes from El Paso ISD schools were shocked when NBA superstar Earvin “Magic” Johnson arrived for a surprise visit at Andress High School’s Performing Arts Center. More than 310 boys and girls basketball players from all EPISD schools were on hand as part of an event organized by the district […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Zoot Suit rolls into UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th. “Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Rose, Kholod, and Calvillo set to return to Locomotive FC for 2023 season

EL PASO, Texas – October 26, 2022 – El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that midfielder Liam Rose, defender Artem Kholod, and midfielder Eric Calvillo will return for the 2023 season. Rose featured in 12 matches for El Paso after joining the club in May this year. Prior to joining Locomotive, the Australian midfielder played his professional career in his home country’s A-League where he made […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Canutillo ISD holds cook off for best menudo in district

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine which CISD cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD Menudo Cook Off was scheduled on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Canutillo High School cafeteria. The event featured menudo made by each of […]
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy