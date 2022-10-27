ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court weighs blocking group from surveilling Arizona ballot drop boxes amid intimidation complaints

By Peter Weber
A federal judge in Arizona said Wednesday he hopes to decide by Friday whether to block members of a group called Clean Elections USA from keeping watch outside outdoor ballot drop boxes, sometimes armed and masked, filming people dropping off their ballots. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Monday that he's stepping up security around the drop boxes after a series of incidents over the weekend, including complaints about two armed, masked men in tactical gear hanging around a drop box in Mesa.

Some of the drop box watchers film people dropping off their ballots and photograph their license plates, and some lurkers have covered up their own license plates.

"Every day I'm dedicating a considerable amount of resources just to give people confidence that they can cast a vote safely, and that is absurd," Penzone said at a news conference , adding that he's referred two potentially criminal incidents to prosecutors. The conspiracy-fueled effort to monitor drop boxes is pulling resources from his department's criminal investigations, Penzone added. "But we'll come and we'll babysit polling sites because people have to misbehave if that's what we have to do to protect democracy."

U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi is weighing a lawsuit against Clean Elections USA from the advocacy groups Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and Voto Latino. The League of Women Voters filed a similar voter intimidation suit Tuesday against Clean Elections and two groups, Lions of Liberty and the Yavapai County Preparedness Team, that are associated with the far-right anti-government Oath Keepers organization.

The drop box watching is apparently being fueled by right-wing election denial conspiracy theories laid out in the discredited film and book 2000 Mules . Officials in both parties have asked the groups monitoring the drop boxes to refrain from intimidating voters.

"Uninformed vigilantes outside Maricopa County's drop boxes are not increasing election integrity," Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer and Bill Gates, chairman of the county board of supervisors — both Republicans — said in a joint statement. "Instead they are leading to voter intimidation complaints." Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who is running for governor and whose Phoenix campaign offices was burgled this week, said she is looking in to six cases of potential voter intimidation.

The Week

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' office burglarized

Law enforcement in Arizona is investigating a break-in at the campaign offices of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Arizona, CNN reports. Hobbs is in the final weeks of her midterm campaign in a tight race against Republican Kari Lake.  Phoenix police said they "learned that items were taken from the property sometime during the night" after responding to a call Tuesday afternoon about a burglar. A suspect has not been identified, and investigators are combing CCTV footage for evidence, per The New York Times.  Hobbs' campaign manager Nicole DeMont responded to the news in a statement, saying...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

Prison reform is on the midterm ballot

The U.S. abolished slavery and involuntary servitude over 150 years ago. Still, a loophole in the responsible amendment has allowed another type of slavery to increase in some states — forced labor in the prison system. This midterm season, five states will be voting on bills to amend the language in their laws that permits forced labor as a criminal punishment.  Here is what you need to know about how having forced labor on midterm ballots could affect the movement for prison reform: Why are some prisons allowed to use forced labor as punishment? The 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution outlaws slavery...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Week

Mark Meadows must testify in 2020 election investigation, judge rules

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been ordered by a South Carolina judge to testify before a jury in Atlanta for an investigation into efforts to reverse the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reports.   Meadows had reportedly been avoiding appearing before the special grand jury investigating Georgia election interference, writes The New York Times. The inquiry examines "the multistate, coordinated efforts to influence the results of the Nov. 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere," according to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. She filed a petition to subpoena Meadows back in August, which was approved on Wednesday by South Carolina Circuit Court Judge...
ATLANTA, GA
The Week

Men found guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Three men were found guilty Wednesday of terrorism-based charges related to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) in the leadup to the 2020 election. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were each convicted of supplying "material support" to a terrorist organization. The trio were members of a Michigan-based militia group known as the Wolverine Watchmen, The Associated Press reported. They were additionally convicted of gun crimes and gang affiliation charges.  Prosecutors alleged the men "engaged in the planning and training for an operation to attack the state Capitol building and kidnap government officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer," according to a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Week

Obama heading to battleground states as midterms approach

With Election Day right around the corner, Democrats have sent former President Barack Obama on the campaign trail to battleground states, The Washington Post reports. He plans to support Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) on Friday and then travel to Michigan and Wisconsin, reports the Washington Examiner.  The move by Democrats comes as many races become closer than anticipated, with some pundits even anticipating a "red wave." Obama continues to be a popular figure among Democrats, and there is hope that his endorsement give candidates an important boost.  Georgia has been a state of concern for Dems for a...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Week

GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel mocks Fetterman, Biden speaking abilities

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was a guest on conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt's radio show Thursday, and she and Hewitt agreed that only desperate Democratic candidates would invite President Biden to campaign on their behalf. They were specifically pointing at Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman's Philadelphia rally Friday with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez facing federal criminal investigation

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) is under federal criminal investigation in Manhattan, a spokesman for the senator confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday. "Sen. Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported on today, however he does not know the scope of the investigation," Michael Soliman, an adviser to Menendez, said in a statement. "As always, should any official inquires be made, the senator is available to provide any assistance that is requested of him or his office." Menendez became a senator in 2006, and is up for re-election in 2024. In 2015, Menendez was indicted on federal corruption charges, accused of illegally accepting favors from a Florida ophthalmologist, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in political contributions. When jurors couldn't reach a unanimous verdict, the case ended in a mistrial, and federal prosecutors decided in 2018 not to retry Menendez.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Week

Independent candidate drops out of Pennsylvania Senate race, endorses Fetterman

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) has picked up a new endorsement in his Senate race — and it's coming from his independent opponent. A Fox News survey conducted in late September showed Everett Stern, an independent write-in candidate, polling at around 3 percent. It's a close race between Fetterman and the Republican nominee, Mehmet Oz, and Stern announced on Tuesday he is dropping out of the contest as to not be a "spoiler" and take votes away from Fetterman. Democracy is at risk, Stern tweeted, and he's endorsing Fetterman because "the Democrats must win. PA must be blue." Speaking to NBC News, Stern said he wants to "make sure democracy doesn't fail," and he doesn't want voters to "waste a vote on me." Oz has the support of former President Donald Trump, and that was enough for Stern to reassess his campaign. "I could inadvertently hurt democracy, and I believe Fetterman is the better man for it," he said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Crist, DeSantis clash in Florida's only gubernatorial debate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, met for their only scheduled debate on Monday, the first day of early voting across the state. One of the hot topics was whether DeSantis, who many believe will run for president in 2024, is paying more attention to getting his name known nationally than to the needs of Floridians. Recently, DeSantis flew Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard, a stunt that Crist called "inhumane." He pressed DeSantis to say whether he would finish his term if elected, and DeSantis would not answer the question. "His focus is not on Florida,"...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

13 alleged Chinese spies charged by DOJ

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday announced charges against two Chinese intelligence officers accused of attempting to interfere with a U.S. investigation into a Chinese global telecommunications company, multiple outlets have reported. Garland then unveiled two other criminal cases and charges pertaining to "efforts by the Chinese government to interfere in U.S. affairs," one in New Jersey and another in the Eastern District of New York, CNBC summarizes. Thirteen people were charged in total. The New Jersey case alleges that four people, including three Chinese intelligence officers, were conspiring to act as illegal agents in the U.S. on behalf of the Chinese government, NPR...
NEW YORK STATE
The Week

Pennsylvania Senate candidates Fetterman and Oz square off in only debate

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman — the state's Democratic lieutenant governor — and Republican Mehmet Oz — a doctor and former syndicated daytime talk show host — faced off on Tuesday night for their first and only debate. Fetterman had a stroke in May, and used closed captioning technology to read the questions being asked. Hitting back at Oz and Republicans who have questioned his health, Fetterman said his doctor "believes that I'm fit to be serving." He also brought up "the elephant in the room. I've had a stroke — [Oz] has never let me forget that — and I might...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

The Election Recap: Oct. 24, 2022

Welcome back to The Election Recap, your one-stop shop for the last seven days of midterms news. Let's get into it: Bill of health Democrat John Fetterman "has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office," the congressional candidate's primary care physician concluded in a medical report shared last week with The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke back in May, is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race to replace retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey (R). Physician Clifford Chen said Fetterman's physical exam, blood pressure, and heart rate were all normal, and that the candidate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola endorse each other's re-election bids

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) was asked on Friday whether she will vote for Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) in the November election, putting her first on the state's new ranked-choice ballot, and Murkowski hesitated then said yes, mumbling, "I'm going to get in so much trouble," The Washington Post reports. A "reporter from a national newspaper" asked Murkowski why a Republican senator would praise a Democratic congresswoman, the Anchorage Daily News reports, and Murkowski smiled and said, "You can tell she's a D.C. reporter." "In Alaska, I think it's still different. Mary is a friend," Murkowski said. "We have been friends for...
ALASKA STATE
The Week

Harvey Weinstein to face assault charges in California following conviction in New York

Embattled ex-film producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein is slated to appear in court Monday to face a new set of charges in Los Angeles, two years after being convicted of similar crimes in New York.  The trial will revolve around five women who have accused Weinstein, 70, of a series of sexual assaults that occurred between 2004 and 2013. According to Reuters, Weinstein is facing 11 charges related to these alleged assaults, and could potentially face life in prison in California if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.  The new trial is set to begin five years after investigations by The New York...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Week

Clarence Thomas grants Lindsey Graham's request to block subpoena for testimony in Georgia election probe

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas approved a temporary block on a subpoena requiring Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, CNBC reports. Thomas approved the hold days after Graham's legal team petitioned the Supreme Court to delay his appearance before the grand jury.
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

California officials denounce 'vile' antisemitic banners over L.A. freeway

Leaders in California have condemned an antisemitic hate group that stood above a busy Los Angeles freeway over the weekend with multiple banners, including one that read, "Kanye is right about the Jews." The banner referenced recent remarks made by rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye. After being criticized for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his YZY runway show in Paris, West tweeted, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." He has since had his Instagram and Twitter accounts locked. The banners were placed on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is sending signals it could erupt

On Hawaii's Big Island, officials are paying close attention to the Mauna Loa volcano, saying it's been in a state of "heightened unrest" since the middle of September. Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano, and the number of summit earthquakes has gone up from 10 to 20 per day to 40 to 50 per day, The Associated Press reports. It's believed that more earthquakes are happening because of an increase in magma flowing into the volcano's summit reservoir system. An eruption is not imminent, but officials are asking residents to prepare for a possible event, as lava could reach the houses closest to to the volcano's vents in just a few hours. Mauna Loa last erupted in 1984, and the Big Island's population has doubled since then. Frank Trusdell, research geologist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, told AP that residents should look at his agency's maps that show how fast lava may get to their neighborhood. "All you got to do is look up there and see the glow," Trusdell said. "You grab your stuff, throw it in the car, and drive. Go!"
HAWAII STATE
The Week

Rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

Pioneering rock 'n' roll star Jerry Lee Lewis died Friday at his home in Missouri, his publicist announced. Lewis was 87. The publicist, Zach Farnum, gave no cause of death, but The New York Times notes Lewis "had been in poor heath for some time." His seventh wife, Judith, was with him when he died, per CNN. Known for hits like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On", Lewis "was one of the leading figures of the 1950s rock era and a master showman – nicknamed 'The Killer' – whose raw, uninhibited performances drove young fans into spasmodic fits,"...
MISSOURI STATE
The Week

