Knox County, TN

WBIR

More East Tennessee students are chronically absent compared to 2019

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee say more students are missing class compared to three years ago. A 10News analysis of a state report card for local school districts shows the increase in students missing class, between 2019 and 2022. The rates of absenteeism for several school districts are listed below.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Celebrity chef takes over Knoxville elementary school’s cafeteria

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebrity chef stopped by a Knoxville elementary school to celebrate the school’s cafeteria workers. Carla Hall, the cohost of The Chew, stopped by Blue Grass Elementary Friday morning. According to Knox County Schools, Hall celebrated the Blue Grass nutrition team with a special meal, showing them how to bake her […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game

Many agencies in Morgan County conducted a major drug bust Friday morning, according to a post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee provides coats to every elementary student in Scott County

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee on Monday (Oct. 24) began distributing new coats to every elementary student in Scott and Morgan counties — more than 4,000 in all. Tennessee Serves, an initiative of the First Lady, is partnering with nonprofit Operation Warm to deliver coats to every elementary school in the two counties. A total of 4,776 coats will be distributed to students at Burchfield, Fairview, Huntsville, Oneida, Robbins and Winfield in Scott County, as well as to Coalfield, Oakdale, Petros-Joyner, Sunbright and Wartburg in Morgan County.
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Anderson County Master Gardener applications available, training starts in January

The Anderson County Master Gardener applications are now available! You can find all information here at: tiny.utk.edu/AndersonMG and applications are due no later than December 16th, 2022. The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program trains and certifies volunteers to provide community service through the local county Extension office. The program seeks...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Morgan Co. authorities conduct drug bust

United States Forest Service officials also urged visitors to remain cautious if near the campground and be on the lookout for black bears. Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. Knoxville mayor makes bet with Lexington mayor on outcome of UT-UK game.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central

CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Maryville vs. Bradley Central. Maryville wins the region. The team has won the region 22 years in a row. The Bears finish 4th. The Bears will open the playoffs on the road at Science Hill in Johnson City on Friday.
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Parents turn to safe trick-or-treating alternative for Halloween

Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Updated: 11 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Knox Co. warns of letter being sent to property owners seeking payment for free documents

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Register of Deeds is warning property owners about a letter sent to people in Knox County and Knoxville. The letter advertises that the company can send a copy of the property's deed if the victim pays $90. However, records associated with properties in Knox County are already available online, for free. People can go to KGIS and type in the property's address if they want to see its records.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Keep garbage out of Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to cut down on plastics and garbage in the Tennessee River. The Tennessee River is one of the most plastic-polluted rivers in the country, and officials said most of the garbage in the water actually washed in from land.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC

Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to...
MORRISTOWN, TN

