Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
Check out this Halloween-Themed House!
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Check out this spooktacular house in Meridian! CBS2 got to view it live last night and there were all sorts of creepy things from the spiders to the teeth over the garage. The residents of 451 W. Maple Ave. in Meridian went all out. It's...
Post Register
Meridian Olive Garden restaurant closer to completion
Meridian, Idaho (CBS2) - Construction on the newest Olive Garden in the Treasure Valley is continuing. The restaurant, best-known for its salad and breadsticks, is being built in Orchard Park. This is near the intersection of Linder and Chinden across from the Eagle Island Fred Meyer in North Meridian. Olive...
Idaho’s #1 Thai Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
So, I’m perusing online yesterday, and I see a list of each state’s most loved Thai restaurant by Lovefood. Of course I was curious to know what Idaho's "most loved" Thai Restaurant is... Sure enough, I saw that Boise’s very own Mai Thai Restaurant was on the list...
Post Register
Meridian apartment fire sobering reminder about kitchen safety
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Fire Department reported responding to an apartment fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, around 11:00 p.m. The structure fire was located in an apartment building on N. Webb Way in Meridian, Idaho. Crews determined the cause of the fire as an unattended cooking accident and...
Post Register
Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal
Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
Post Register
Fruitland ends Snake River's season, 27-14
THOMAS -- The Snake River Panthers' 2022 football season ended Friday night with a 27-14 loss to the Fruitland Grizzlies in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs. But Snake River didn't go down without a fight.
Post Register
July stabbing suspect arrested in California
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A suspect, Ryan McCabe, wanted in Boise in relation to a stabbing that occurred in July was arrested on Tuesday, October 18th, in Chico, California. McCabe was taken into custody by authorities in Chico related to a traffic stop after investigators learned that McCabe has a Felony warrant from Boise for aggravated battery. McCabe was booked into the Butte County Jail in California and is awaiting extradition to Idaho.
Post Register
Deputy coroners resign over Roberts allegations
BLACKFOOT — Three Bingham County deputy coroners have resigned as a result of allegations of sexual battery filed last week in Ada County against interim Bingham County Coroner James “Jimmy” Roberts, according to an East Idaho News report. The resignations reportedly take effect Nov. 10, and it...
Post Register
Nampa man killed in shooting
A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. On October 28, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
Post Register
Three hurt after shooting in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Three people were hurt after a shooting in Caldwell. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Caldwell Police responded to a home in the 3000 block of S. Illinois Avenue where a very large Halloween party was taking place. According to police, two of the attendees...
Post Register
Boise State throttles Colorado State
Boise State is bowl eligible following a 49-10 demolition of Colorado State. The Broncos came into the game heavy favorites, with most sportsbooks favoring BSU by 25. Oddmakers were proven right, with the Broncos quickly jumping out to a 14-3 lead after Q1 and a 28-10 lead going into the locker room at half.
Comments / 0