BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A suspect, Ryan McCabe, wanted in Boise in relation to a stabbing that occurred in July was arrested on Tuesday, October 18th, in Chico, California. McCabe was taken into custody by authorities in Chico related to a traffic stop after investigators learned that McCabe has a Felony warrant from Boise for aggravated battery. McCabe was booked into the Butte County Jail in California and is awaiting extradition to Idaho.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO