Nebraska defeated Maryland (25-16, 25-9, 25-19), to get back on track just three days after being defeated in straight sets by No. 5 Wisconsin. The match was the second meeting between the two teams this season. In the first contest, the Huskers managed a four-set victory in College Park, Maryland. Saturday’s match not only constituted a rematch, but a showcase of two of the nation’s best defenses.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO