Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Nebraskan
Annual State of Diversity report leaves room for growth for UNL
UNL officials said Wednesday they remain optimistic about their efforts toward improving diversity, despite growing racial and economic disparities shown in the 2022 State of Diversity report. The 2022 State of Diversity, hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Office of Diversity and Inclusion, analyzed the Office’s annual diversity report in...
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways and a question from Nebraska’s loss to Illinois
Despite starting strong, Nebraska football fell flat Saturday in a 26-9 loss to No. 17 Illinois. The Huskers dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play, quashing any lingering whispers of Big Ten West title chances. Here are three takeaways and a question from the loss:. Thompson is...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball bounces back with sweep of Maryland
Nebraska defeated Maryland (25-16, 25-9, 25-19), to get back on track just three days after being defeated in straight sets by No. 5 Wisconsin. The match was the second meeting between the two teams this season. In the first contest, the Huskers managed a four-set victory in College Park, Maryland. Saturday’s match not only constituted a rematch, but a showcase of two of the nation’s best defenses.
Daily Nebraskan
STRUVE: Nebraska loses chance at rare ranked win and perhaps its quarterback
Halloween weekend brought few treats for Nebraska. That much was true, at least for the end of the first half and the entirety of the second, as a once-close game suddenly felt out of reach after a few plays. The taste of an upset — and the Huskers’ first win...
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s and women’s cross country teams race at Big Ten Championships
The Husker men and women ventured north to Ann Arbor, Michigan to contest the Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Friday morning. The Nebraska women finished 10th of 14 teams, a one-spot improvement from last year. Meanwhile, the men finished 11 of 12 teams, a downgrade from the past few years.
Daily Nebraskan
GALLERY: Nebraska Football vs. Illinois
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5) fell to the No. 17 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) with a final score of 26-9. Despite having a short lead in the first half, Husker's junior quarterback Casey Thompson's injury lead to the Huskers not scoring in the second half of the game and ultimately their fifth loss of the season.
Comments / 0