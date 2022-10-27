Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Beshear announces over $217M for clean water projects, $2.2M for Calloway
FRANKFORT – More than $2 million for Calloway County was included Thursday when Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Beshear’s Cleaner...
Students learn hazards of substance abuse through simulation
MURRAY – Murray Independent School District celebrated Red Ribbon Week in a variety ways this week, including high school students wearing impairment simulation goggles to get a sense of why they should never drive or operate heavy machinery while intoxicated. The Murray Police Department’s Officer Mike Turman is the...
The election is here: Don’t vote for Biden
Mid-term elections are upon us, and I urge all my Murray and West Kentucky readers: Don’t vote for Joe Biden.
Online obituaries Oct. 28, 2022
Linda Wilson, 81, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Paris Healthcare Nursing and Rehab in Paris, Tennessee. Mrs. Wilson was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to William N. “Bill” Hurt and Treva L. Thurmond Hurt. She retired from the food service department...
Racer soccer advances past Drake in Valley tourney debut
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The last time a Murray State athletic team played in a postseason event on the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale campus was in 1969. That was when the Racers met Marquette in that year’s first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the still-new SIU Arena. It did not go well for Murray State as it was easily defeated by a much stronger ballclub coached by the legendary Al McGuire.
‘Glampground’ offers lake getaway
NEW CONCORD – KY Lake Glamping had a strong turnout for its grand opening and ribbon-cutting earlier this week, and the owners say they have been bringing in tourists from a very wide geographical area since opening in the spring. The idea of “glamping” has been quite trendy over...
Racers seek homecoming win
MURRAY — During this week’s “Hey Coach” radio program on FROGGY 103.7, Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood was asked about homecoming and what it means to a player. The subject fits this week’s preparations. It is, once again, homecoming at the campus referred to...
Murray State alum Gibson will umpire World Series
HOUSTON — When the World Series begins tonight between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, Murray State fans may want to pay attention. They may notice a familiar face. Murray State alum Tripp Gibson was named earlier this week by Major League Baseball as a member of the umpiring...
‘Getting behind pads’ was big reason Racers ran well at Lindenwood
MURRAY — If Murray State is to break its season-long losing streak Saturday against Ohio Valley Conference football foe Tennessee State, another rushing performance like it had in its last game will help. Even though the Racers lost last Saturday, 33-18, at OVC newcomer Lindenwood, Murray State Head Coach...
