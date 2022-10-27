Read full article on original website
WESH
Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
Action News Jax
Marion County Sheriff’s Office locates missing endangered 2-year-old
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that 2-year-old Leiah has been located safely. ORIGINAL: The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has requested help finding a missing endangered 2-year-old girl last seen with her parents. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a pickup order obtained...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women in parking lot
A 44-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of exposing himself to two women in a parking lot. On Tuesday, October 25, an MCSO deputy responded to the Lowe’s home improvement store located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two female victims who advised that Christopher Todd Piscitelli had exposed himself to them.
WCJB
VIDEO: Drunk driver blames ‘paranormal activity’ for damaged car, assaults Marion County deputy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a traffic stop where a DUI suspect threatened deputies and blamed his impairment on “paranormal activity.”. According to the sheriff’s office, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 23, they spotted a car in the area...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested after being accused of stealing a/c units from Lowe’s in Ocala
A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of stealing several air conditioning units from a Lowe’s home improvement store in Ocala. On July 6, 2022, MCSO deputies responded to the Lowe’s located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference...
WCJB
Marion County Sheriff’s Office tries to find out who brought firearm into Forest High School
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are still working to track down the individual who brought a gun into Forest High School causing the school to be put in lockdown. Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a stolen gun was found in a restroom at the high school last Friday. After the weapon was found, deputies locked down the school until it was determined the campus was safe.
click orlando
Tavares man arrested for DUI, cocaine possession in Lake County crash that critically injures child, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Tavares man faces charges of DUI with serious bodily injury and possession of cocaine after a crash that critically injured a child and sent another person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa...
pasconewsonline.com
Man found dead after trying to leave gang; 5 suspects arrested
HERNANDO COUNTY, FLa.- Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway in July of 2021. According to detectives at the Hernando County Sheriff's office, the suspects allegedly beat the victim to death to...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County K-9 aids deputies in capture of alleged truck thief
A Lake County sheriff’s deputy’s K-9 assisted in capturing a suspected truck thief. Deputies had been advised to look out for a white GMC Sierra which had been stolen Tuesday from a local business. A Lake County deputy spotted the truck driving northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 early Wednesday morning. When the truck accelerated to get away from the deputy, he radioed for assistance. Deputies deployed stop sticks near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 441 and County Road 44 in Leesburg. The stolen truck ran over the stop sticks, puncturing all the trucks tires. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Barry Earl Wilbanks, continued to drive the truck even though the tires came off the wheels.
click orlando
Emotional support mini-horse becomes newest Ocala police officer
OCALA, Fla. – A 2-foot-tall miniature horse became the newest addition to the Ocala police force, according to the police department. In a release Thursday, police said the horse — dubbed “Magic” — was the first mini horse to be sworn in as an honorary police officer for the city of Ocala.
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office announces upcoming dates for Teen Driver Challenge
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. and his team are excited to announce the upcoming available dates for our Teen Driver Challenge program, which is held at the Institute for Public Safety from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022. Sunday, November 6, 2022. Saturday,...
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s remembers decades-old cold case of a Micanopy store murder
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are remembering Pearle Bartley, 72,. October 27th marks the 53rd anniversary of the death of Pearle Bartley. In 1969, Bartley was found dead in her Micanopy store called Pearle’s Place. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help...
Deputies investigate thousands of dollars reportedly missing from Lake County art gallery
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of missing money at the Leesburg Center for the Arts. The gallery is located downtown on West Magnolia Street. New board members reported what they said were inconsistencies in some financial documents. The sheriff’s office said...
mycbs4.com
Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
click orlando
70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
foxwilmington.com
Florida 17-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting 5-Year-Old Following Argument With Child’s Parent: Authorities
On Tuesday, Jaelin Tito Hope, 17, was arrested after a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured, according to a press release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. According to the release, shots were fired following an argument Tuesday night between the 17-year-old and the 5-year-old’s father.
ocala-news.com
MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
click orlando
Police ID woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant
DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the DeLand Police Department. Officers said the woman’s body was found after police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. In an...
villages-news.com
Michigan trio nabbed after high-speed pursuit begins on I-75 in Sumter County
A Michigan trio was nabbed after a high-speed pursuit which ultimately reached the speed of 160 miles per hour began Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango, traveling northbound on I-75 in Sumter County were being tracked by their owner who contacted law enforcement. A short time later, the owner advised that the Dodge Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County. About 45 minutes later, a Florida Department of Agriculture law officer spotted the Grand Cherokee northbound on I-75. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Hamilton County. Both vehicles fled north into Georgia, where the Grand Cherokee was abandoned.
villages-news.com
‘Nervous’ driver arrested after K-9 alerts on pickup on Historic Side of The Villages
A “nervous” driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her pickup during a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. Margaret Ann Milatz, 52, of Port Orange, was at the wheel of a black Toyota pickup on Monday afternoon when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jason Drive and East Schwartz Boulevard in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
