WCJB
Driver charged after semi-truck crashes into Levy County school bus seriously injuring students
YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver has been charged many months after children were seriously injured when a semi-truck driver crashed into the back of a school bus in Levy County. Charges were filed against Frederick Campbell, 35, of Seffner on Oct. 24. He was driving the semi-truck at the...
WCJB
Lake City shooting leaves 3 people hurt, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In the latest instance of gunfire in Lake City, three people were hurt during a shooting on Tuesday night. Lake City Police Department officers say people reported gunfire in the area of the intersection of Northwest Early Street and Northwest Georgia Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
WCJB
Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
villages-news.com
Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages
Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
3 seriously injured in crash on West Beaver Street near US 301, JFRD says
BALDWIN, Fla. – Four people were transported to a hospital, three with serious injuries, after a crash Monday morning on West Beaver Street near U.S. 301, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. As of around 7:55 a.m., West Beaver Street was shut down in the area of Baldwin,...
wuft.org
43-year-old High Springs cold case reopened after body is identified
Although investigators finally have a name to go with the remains of a man found more than 40 years ago, they have plenty of questions about how Ralph Tufano’s body ended up in the woods near High Springs. In the winter of 1979, James Prince, a Florida Division of...
Mysuncoast.com
Dogs rescued after Bradford County home catches fire
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County family is left without a home after their house caught fire on Tuesday. Bradford County Fire Rescue crews say a house fire was reported on Northwest 32nd Place in Lawtey. When the crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were...
News4Jax.com
Lake City Police find woman reported missing earlier Wednesday morning
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City Police say they found the 39-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday morning. According to Lake City Police Department she had been last heard from on October 31st.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Ocala after collision with SUV in The Villages
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Ocala after a collision with a sport utility vehicle in The Villages. The 20-year-old Lady Lake man had been riding a Honda motorcycle at 12:22 p.m. Monday eastbound on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a 2022 Honda SUV driven by a 71-year-old Villager, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WCJB
FDLE arrests Lake Butler man in connection to gunfire in Suwannee County
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man in Union County accused of shooting into a home in Live Oak. Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen, 19, on Tuesday after surrounding the Union County Housing Authority building where he lived.
WCJB
‘I just want Demiah home’: Grandmother searches for missing Dixie County teenager
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The grandmother of a missing Dixie County teenager is hoping for her safe return. It’s been more than two weeks since Demiah Appling, 14, was last seen and the community is stepping up the search. Debra Appling, the missing teen’s grandmother, said Demiah’s demeanor...
News4Jax.com
Woman killed in early morning Columbia County crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake City woman has died after her vehicle crashed early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the crash report, the woman was traveling north on County Road 133 near Charmont Street. For unknown reasons, she then veered off the road and drove into a chain-link fence. The vehicle traveled through a yard and stopped at the fence in the northern part of the yard.
WCJB
Two Levy County men arrested during search of ‘drug house’
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Some apparent UF and FSU fans were arrested during the search of a “drug house” in Levy County on Tuesday after guns, money, and drugs were found inside. According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched a suspected drug house located at 10091...
Citrus Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of detective, friend
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Detective James West who passed away early Tuesday morning.
News4Jax.com
4 children among 7 passengers thrown from SUV in rollover crash that left 1 woman dead, FHP says
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and six others -- including four children -- were injured Friday night in a rollover crash off County Road 309 in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 60-year-old woman was killed, and a 27-year-old passenger was in...
60-year-old pronounced dead in Putnam County Crash, six injured after ejection in crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
Troopers arrest three for high-speed chase reaching speeds of 160 mph
Three people were arrested following a multi-county car chase that reached speeds of more than 160 mph and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Drivers encouraged to use caution in Baker County due to wildfire near SR-2
SANDERSON, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is currently monitoring a Saturday night wildfire in Baker County. Authorities said the 1/4-acre wildfire is near State Road 2, just west of Eddy Grade Road in Sanderson. FHP does not anticipate that SR-2 will be affected by smoke, but drivers are...
fox35orlando.com
Have you seen them? Florida couple accused of distracting elderly woman to steal purse at Publix
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Do you recognize these two people? The Marion County Sheriff's Office says they are suspected of using a distraction-style tactic to steal an elderly woman's purse at a Publix supermarket recently. According to deputies, the two people in the photo above entered the Publix on SW...
WCJB
Dixie County Sheriff, K9 units search last known location of missing teenager
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing teenage girl from Dixie County is stepping up as concerns grow for the child’s safety. According to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, K9 units were used to search for Demiah Appling, 14, of Old Town on Tuesday. Two other law enforcement agencies aided in the search in the area near Old Town.
