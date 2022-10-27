ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Lake City shooting leaves 3 people hurt, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In the latest instance of gunfire in Lake City, three people were hurt during a shooting on Tuesday night. Lake City Police Department officers say people reported gunfire in the area of the intersection of Northwest Early Street and Northwest Georgia Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Swamp buggy crash in Dixie County leaves one dead, four hurt

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it broke down on the road. A pickup also heading north crashed into...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Prayers pouring out on social media for motorcyclist injured in crash in The Villages

Prayers are pouring out on social media for a motorcyclist airlifted to the hospital after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Ocala, was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager at 12:22 p.m. on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Dogs rescued after Bradford County home catches fire

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County family is left without a home after their house caught fire on Tuesday. Bradford County Fire Rescue crews say a house fire was reported on Northwest 32nd Place in Lawtey. When the crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Ocala after collision with SUV in The Villages

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Ocala after a collision with a sport utility vehicle in The Villages. The 20-year-old Lady Lake man had been riding a Honda motorcycle at 12:22 p.m. Monday eastbound on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a 2022 Honda SUV driven by a 71-year-old Villager, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

FDLE arrests Lake Butler man in connection to gunfire in Suwannee County

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man in Union County accused of shooting into a home in Live Oak. Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen, 19, on Tuesday after surrounding the Union County Housing Authority building where he lived.
UNION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman killed in early morning Columbia County crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake City woman has died after her vehicle crashed early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the crash report, the woman was traveling north on County Road 133 near Charmont Street. For unknown reasons, she then veered off the road and drove into a chain-link fence. The vehicle traveled through a yard and stopped at the fence in the northern part of the yard.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two Levy County men arrested during search of ‘drug house’

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Some apparent UF and FSU fans were arrested during the search of a “drug house” in Levy County on Tuesday after guns, money, and drugs were found inside. According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched a suspected drug house located at 10091...
LEVY COUNTY, FL

