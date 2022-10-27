Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hoptown & Christian County Debut Bowling
While it was more of an intra-squad scrimmage with the bowlers from both programs intermingled, Hopkinsville and Christian County took to the lanes at Southern Lanes to kick off the bowling programs at both schools. With the schools sharing coaching staffs, it gave the coaches to get a look at their bowlers in a competitive situation ahead of a tournament next week in Mayfield. YourSportsEdge.Com was there Saturday and got these pics. Take a look.
Home Team Friday: Union County vs. Calloway County
MURRAY, Ky. (WPSD) Union County – 45 Calloway County – 15
KFVS12
Rubber ducky derby breaks fundraising record for Merryman House
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An annual fundraiser for the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center (MHDCC) was a success. The 8th Annual PaDucky Derby raised a record-setting $130,000 for the center, which helps survivors of domestic violence in the Purchase Region in western Kentucky. Participants of the derby raced 20,000 rubber...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers seek homecoming win
MURRAY — During this week’s “Hey Coach” radio program on FROGGY 103.7, Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood was asked about homecoming and what it means to a player. The subject fits this week’s preparations. It is, once again, homecoming at the campus referred to...
WBBJ
Weakley County Schools honor their principals with series of videos
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One local school district is spotlighting the hard work of their leaders. October marks National School Principals Month, an opportunity to celebrate and honor school principals for their visionary leadership and tireless pursuit of students’ success. Throughout October, Weakley County Schools released a series...
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah announces new inclusive playground for Robert Coleman Park
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah says Robert Coleman Park will soon benefit from the addition of a colorful, inclusive playground. The city said in a social media post they were able to purchase the equipment at a 50% discount thanks to a grant from the manufacturer, GameTime. According to GameTime's online product page for the equipment, the new playground will include several engaging activities:
radionwtn.com
UC Season Finale Disappointing; To Face Freedom Prep Next Wee
Union City, Tenn.–The final chapter of the regular season didn’t read well for Union City. But instead of closing the book, the Tornadoes can turn the page immediately. The second of UC’s three turnovers deep in its territory set up Huntingdon’s game-winning score with less than three minutes to play Friday, leaving the Twisters on the short end of a 27-20 final vs. the visiting Mustangs.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Patriots Region Champs After 47-0 Win
Henry County Patriots took care of business Friday night, defeating Portland by a score 47 to 0. The Patriots capitalized on two blocked punts and one interception leading to scoring opportunities for the Patriots. With the Victory the Patriots capture first place in the region and host the first round...
Murray Ledger & Times
Beshear announces over $217M for clean water projects, $2.2M for Calloway
FRANKFORT – More than $2 million for Calloway County was included Thursday when Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Beshear’s Cleaner...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State alum Gibson will umpire World Series
HOUSTON — When the World Series begins tonight between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, Murray State fans may want to pay attention. They may notice a familiar face. Murray State alum Tripp Gibson was named earlier this week by Major League Baseball as a member of the umpiring...
westkentuckystar.com
New pickleball courts coming to Noble Park
New pickleball courts will soon be coming to Noble Park in Paducah. The city said the design is done and it's now time to move into the bidding process for the courts. The plan is to construct eight pickleball courts across from the tennis courts. The City of Paducah shared...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police locate, interview Crittenden County man in connection to assault
Kentucky State Police located and interviewed Charles E. Walker in reference to an assault in Livingston County. KSP responded to a report of an assault on Oct. 20. Through investigation, troopers determined Walker, 54, of Marion, Kentucky, was the last person to have been seen with the assault victim. State police asked the public to help locate Walker after they were advised he left the area on foot.
Dawson Springs student tests positive for whooping cough
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Health officials say a grade school student at Dawson Springs Independent Schools has tested positive for Pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Superintendent Leonard Whalen made the announcement publicly Wednesday afternoon, noting info was sent home with all students the same day. School officials say the one positive to this […]
'Hasn't Kentucky had enough?': Team Rubicon continues disaster relief after Mayfield’s devastating year
The nonprofit, veteran-led organization arrived soon after the communities were devastated by weather events – and nearly a year later, many of their volunteers remain.
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
westkentuckystar.com
2020 Caldwell County murder case dismissed to feds
The murder case against a South Carolina man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in a shallow grave near Fredonia has been dismissed in Caldwell County. Joseph Florentine is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 36-year old Nicole Renee Florentine, whose body was found in Hill Cemetery in 2020.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 26, 2022
Allen Dale Cunningham, 69, of Davie, Florida, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. He was born Oct. 29, 1952, in Murray, Kentucky, to Guy and June Cunningham. He proudly served in the US Army and US Army Reserve (USAR), achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He graduated from Murray State University as a Distinguished Military Graduate (DMG) with a bachelor's degree in industrial design and from Webster University, while on active duty, with a master's degree in counseling. He volunteered to serve in Desert Storm and was part of the 100th Div. USAR until he retired. He was an engineer at Ethicon-Johnson & Johnson Surgical Technologies and an independent project manager and consultant. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife of 30 years, Julia, riding motorcycles, fishing, and working in his wood shop, creating treasures and keepsakes for family and friends.
whopam.com
Man arrested on fentanyl charge in justice center parking lot
A man who was caught allegedly snorting pills in the parking lot of the Christian County Justice Center Friday morning was arrested for a trafficking fentanyl charge. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 32-year old Tyler Scott Allen of Hopkinsville says he was observed snorting blue “M30” pills and a search of his vehicle allegedly turned up multiple pills that are known to contain fentanyl, which can be deadly.
Kentucky Restaurant Offering ‘Sensory Sensitive Sunday’ for Kids with Autism
The excitement for Halloween is at a fever pitch, but for some kids, it can be too much to handle. One Kentucky restaurant understands that and is offering "Sensory Sensitive Sunday" this weekend. 'SENSORY SENSITIVE SUNDAY' AT CHUCK E. CHEESE. There's a Chuck E. Cheese in Paducah that has teamed...
KFVS12
Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here.
