Allen Dale Cunningham, 69, of Davie, Florida, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. He was born Oct. 29, 1952, in Murray, Kentucky, to Guy and June Cunningham. He proudly served in the US Army and US Army Reserve (USAR), achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He graduated from Murray State University as a Distinguished Military Graduate (DMG) with a bachelor's degree in industrial design and from Webster University, while on active duty, with a master's degree in counseling. He volunteered to serve in Desert Storm and was part of the 100th Div. USAR until he retired. He was an engineer at Ethicon-Johnson & Johnson Surgical Technologies and an independent project manager and consultant. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his wife of 30 years, Julia, riding motorcycles, fishing, and working in his wood shop, creating treasures and keepsakes for family and friends.

DAVIE, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO