Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Farmers Working Hard During Fall Harvest
Farmers in Obion County appear to headed down the stretch for Fall harvest. Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumake told Thunderbolt News that local producers have taken advantage of the dry conditions to be in the fields.(AUDIO) Shumake also gave an update of the harvest for Obion County.(AUDIO) The Extension Director...
'Hasn't Kentucky had enough?': Team Rubicon continues disaster relief after Mayfield’s devastating year
The nonprofit, veteran-led organization arrived soon after the communities were devastated by weather events – and nearly a year later, many of their volunteers remain.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Patriots Region Champs After 47-0 Win
Henry County Patriots took care of business Friday night, defeating Portland by a score 47 to 0. The Patriots capitalized on two blocked punts and one interception leading to scoring opportunities for the Patriots. With the Victory the Patriots capture first place in the region and host the first round...
Murray Ledger & Times
Beshear announces over $217M for clean water projects, $2.2M for Calloway
FRANKFORT – More than $2 million for Calloway County was included Thursday when Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. The funding comes from the second round of Beshear’s Cleaner...
920wmok.com
Approximately 85 Acres Burned in Massac County on Monday Afternoon Amid Extended Dry Conditions
Massac County Emergency Management Director, Brian Horn tells WMOK that approximately 85 acres burned in Massac County on Monday afternoon. One fire that burned approximately 15 acres near the Massac-Johnson County lines and a second on Pell Road that burned approximately 70 acres. The first fire occurred on North Highway...
wsonradio.com
Colonels Look to Win Final Regular Season Game at Colonel Stadium on Senior Night against Class 5A Rival the Owensboro Red Devils
The Henderson County Colonels took down the McCracken County Mustangs 43-7 on the road at Marquette Stadium in Paducah in a big Class 6A District 1 matchup. This week the (8-1) Colonels are at Colonel Stadium in Henderson in a big rivalry game on Senior Night. Henderson County Colonel Head...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities release more details about Massac County brush fires that damaged a combined 85 acres of land
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The Massac County Emergency Management Agency has released more information about two fires that damaged dozens of acres of land in the southern Illinois county on Monday. The EMA says the first fire was reported around 4 p.m. The brush fire was reported along North...
Murray Ledger & Times
The Birds’ - still flocking after 43 years
MURRAY - All of us had good friends in high school or college we haven’t seen in years. But a half-dozen Murray State grads have been getting together with their spouses, kids and now grandkids annually since 1979. Phyllis Tucker Whitlock grew up in Arlington but lives in Fulgham,...
radionwtn.com
Obion, Weakley, Fulton Students Eligible For New UTM Scholarship
MARTIN, Tenn. – The family of Philip White has established the James Phillip White Memorial Scholarship for the University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Nursing. White, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, passed away April 7, 2021, at age 83. He was from Fulton. The $1,000-per-semester scholarship is...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer advances past Drake in Valley tourney debut
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The last time a Murray State athletic team played in a postseason event on the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale campus was in 1969. That was when the Racers met Marquette in that year’s first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the still-new SIU Arena. It did not go well for Murray State as it was easily defeated by a much stronger ballclub coached by the legendary Al McGuire.
whopam.com
HS Football Preview
After suffering another district loss last week hosting Bowling Green, the Colonels hope to get back in the win column before next week’s playoff game. McCracken County rolls into town also looking to pick up a much needed win as they are just 2-7 on the season. Last year the Mustangs trampled the Colonels 54-24, at McCracken. Zach Self having come to Christian County by way of the Mustangs, told us yesterday things are different this year though, here is our full interview…
wpsdlocal6.com
Support, opposition mixed for new solar panel project coming to Ragland community in McCracken County
PADUCAH — A new, 125-megawatt solar facility is planned in McCracken County near Paducah. BrightNight, the company spearheading the project, hosted an informational meeting where people in the community asked questions and shared their opinions about the project. Some approve of the panels, including the farmer leasing his land...
Murray Ledger & Times
‘Glampground’ offers lake getaway
NEW CONCORD – KY Lake Glamping had a strong turnout for its grand opening and ribbon-cutting earlier this week, and the owners say they have been bringing in tourists from a very wide geographical area since opening in the spring. The idea of “glamping” has been quite trendy over...
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
KFVS12
Shoplifting suspect arrested in Paducah
Record low water levels on the Mississippi River have unearthed some hidden treasures, as well as created a popular tourist attraction. But that's about to change. Winter is right around the corner, but it looks like a seasonal surge in viruses is already here. Illinois seeing increased high school graduation...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racers seek homecoming win
MURRAY — During this week’s “Hey Coach” radio program on FROGGY 103.7, Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood was asked about homecoming and what it means to a player. The subject fits this week’s preparations. It is, once again, homecoming at the campus referred to...
radionwtn.com
UC Season Finale Disappointing; To Face Freedom Prep Next Wee
Union City, Tenn.–The final chapter of the regular season didn’t read well for Union City. But instead of closing the book, the Tornadoes can turn the page immediately. The second of UC’s three turnovers deep in its territory set up Huntingdon’s game-winning score with less than three minutes to play Friday, leaving the Twisters on the short end of a 27-20 final vs. the visiting Mustangs.
Four-star PG Travis Perry talks official visits and updates his recruitment
Travis Perry, a four-star point guard in the 2024 class out of Lyon County (Ky.), has become a highly coveted high major recruit this year and has been busy this fall taking visits. He has taken official visits to Michigan and Purdue and unofficial visits to Vanderbilt and to Kentucky...
Murray Ledger & Times
‘Getting behind pads’ was big reason Racers ran well at Lindenwood
MURRAY — If Murray State is to break its season-long losing streak Saturday against Ohio Valley Conference football foe Tennessee State, another rushing performance like it had in its last game will help. Even though the Racers lost last Saturday, 33-18, at OVC newcomer Lindenwood, Murray State Head Coach...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commission Approves Repair List of Roads
The Obion County Commission has approved a list of roads that are in much need of repair. County Commissioners Danny Jowers and Eugene Hudgins spearheaded the move to address roads that were labeled the “worst of the worst”. At the latest commission meeting, board members approved a list...
Comments / 0