Las Vegas, NV

Man fatally stabbed at 'homeless encampment' in east valley, police say

By KTNV Staff
 6 days ago
A man was found dead in a homeless encampment after being stabbed to death in east Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the homicide in the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near the intersection with Sloan Lane.

Officers were canvassing the area for an unrelated incident when they discovered what police described as a homeless encampment behind a business.

After approaching the encampment, officers discovered the body of a man who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times. Medical personnel were called and declared the man dead at the scene.

Police said there appeared to be only one person living in the encampment.

Update: Detectives have identified 37-year-old Armando Padron as the suspect in this crime. Padron was arrested on October 27 on unrelated charges and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He has since been rebooked for Open Murder.

LAS VEGAS, NV
