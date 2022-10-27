3 men convicted of providing aid to terrorists in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Christen Pollo was an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy. It was 1991 and her mother, 34 and single at the time, felt immediately pressured by others to have an abortion. "I wasn't in a relationship at the time and because they thought people would judge me for being single and pregnant," Pollo's mother Sharon Houck recalled of the time in her life. "One friend had an abortion and felt strongly that it was my only option given my circumstances."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO