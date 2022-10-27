ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

3 men convicted of providing aid to terrorists in Whitmer kidnapping plot

By editor@murrayledger.com obits@murrayledger.com
Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago
fox2detroit.com

Judge dismisses part of assault suit against University of Michigan

MICHIGAN (AP) - A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by eight women alleging sexual harassment and assault by a former University of Michigan lecturer. Judge Thomas Cameron of the Michigan Court of Claims ruled Friday that the plaintiffs failed to file timely notices of intent to sue the University of Michigan, its board of regents and Bruce Conforth as required by law, The Detroit News reported.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

One injured in Eaton County shooting prompted by argument

EATON COUNTY, MI – One person was injured by a shooting Saturday morning in Eaton County, according to Michigan State Police. The person was transported to the hospital after the shooting around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 200 block of Quincy Street in Dimondale, southwest of Lansing. The victim, whose age and gender were not released, was alert and talking before being transported.
EATON COUNTY, MI
truecrimedaily

70-year-old youth referee accused of preying on child athlete in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (TCD) -- A 70-year-old youth referee stands accused of sexual conduct involving a male juvenile. The allegations against the suspect, Gerald Sutter, occurred from 2019 through 2021 in his home on the 700 block of Fitting Avenue, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sutter, who worked as a multisport official and traveled all over Michigan officiating athletic games, reportedly preyed on young athletes.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

For Michigan's pro-life movement, Prop 3 is a bellwether of the state's values

Christen Pollo was an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy. It was 1991 and her mother, 34 and single at the time, felt immediately pressured by others to have an abortion. "I wasn't in a relationship at the time and because they thought people would judge me for being single and pregnant," Pollo's mother Sharon Houck recalled of the time in her life. "One friend had an abortion and felt strongly that it was my only option given my circumstances."
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme

DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
WLNS

Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
LANSING, MI
Murray Ledger & Times

Kentucky’s fentanyl problem has spread to the Purchase

MURRAY – Talk to those in law enforcement and the criminal justice system in the region, and you will learn that substance use disorder is a major problem in the Purchase Area. While reports on the dangers of fentanyl are becoming more commonplace, they have not been prominent in extreme western Kentucky until very recently.
KENTUCKY STATE

