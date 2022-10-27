Read full article on original website
Christmas Village to bring record number of vendors to Baltimore this year
With October coming to a close, Baltimore is gearing up for the holidays, and that means the Inner Harbor will see the return of the popular Christmas Village.
whatsupmag.com
Shore Cuisine at its Finest at Hunters’ Tavern
The roots of hospitality run deep at 101 East Dover Street, the home of the historic Tidewater Inn and its signature restaurant, Hunters’ Tavern. Over three hundred years ago, private homes at this location offered modest food and lodging to travelers or those conducting business in the county seat, Easton.
foxbaltimore.com
'Spook-tacular' decorations to see in the Baltimore area
(WBFF) — This spooky season has brought out some of the best spooky scenes around the Baltimore area this year. With 'Halloweekend' officially starting, neighbors have pulled out all the stops to spook and scare, but still treat, their trick-or-treaters. You can see some of the 'spook-tacular' decorations right...
Parkville bakery celebrates its re-opening with world record for icing cupcakes
BALTIMORE -- A bakery in Parkville is hosting a celebration for its grand reopening at a new location. To mark the milestone, the bakery owner broke the world record for icing the most cupcakes in one minute.Enchanted Cakes and Treats in Parkville cut the ribbon to welcome its grand reopening after a year and a half of construction and remodeling.Those people who want to sink their teeth into something sweet don't have to look too far. The bakery moved down the street. It offers 26 cupcake flavors, brownies, cake pops and 30 different flavors of milkshakes."Tastes like an orange creamsicle,"...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Get Away: 134 Prince in Annapolis
Opened in 2021, boutique hotel 134 Prince occupies a meticulously transformed 1849 Dutch Colonial Revival home, just steps from Annapolis’ City Dock, restaurants, shops and two U.S. Naval Academy gates. Owners Clint Ramsden and Cody Monroe, both Naval Academy graduates, wanted to impart the kind of luxury sensibility one...
Where's Marty? Inside the haunted Spencer Silver Mansion, now a bed and breakfast
Hi Everyone! Today's subject for our "Where's Marty?"' "Creepy and haunted places week" was somewhat NEITHER. And that is an important place to start.This morning we were in Havre de Grace, a town with a more than average amount of old Victorian mansions. A few of which have become bread and breakfast. "Spence Silver" is a MAGNIFICENT old home - clean, beautiful and FULL Victorian inside. I am pointing all this out up top because I got the feeling from co-owner, and guest this AM, Carol Nemeth, that she was a bit apprehensive about this morning's segment. Matter of fact she kindly mentioned...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt Valley, MD
Hunt Valley in Baltimore County, Maryland, was once a land filled with shady hills. The McCormick Company moved into the area in 1962, and the city has then been known for its business district with its impressive roster of new businesses, industrial parks, and corporate centers. As this once-rural area...
Where's Marty? Exploring Edgar Allan Poe's gravesite
Hi Everyone!TGIF!!! (1000%THE TRUTH!) Today was the end of our "creepy and haunted week" and we went out with a bang. We went out with another paranormal event that no one participating could explain. The scene of today's segment was at the corner of Fayette and Green Streets downtown. That is where you will find Westminster Hall, the Westminster Burying Grounds and the grave of Edgar Allan Poe, his wife and daughter. Today we were joined again by three of Monday's guests - Vince Wilson, a paranormalist, plus the Eckharts Kat and Dan. They are celebrity occultists. All three were at the...
bethesdamagazine.com
Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery
For many new business owners, opening their doors can mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. But for Bernie Rousseau, starting her Olney eatery was fueled by a need to push through a family tragedy. The same day that Rousseau got her keys to her location for Scratch Kitchen...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Goatman and Chessie and Snally…oh my! Here are some of the cryptids that are said to call Maryland and D.C. home.
The national capital area is rumored to be home to a wide variety of unusual creatures. This is the Capital News Service Halloween guide to your local ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. Goatman. Prince George’s County’s own anthropomorphic night stalker, the Goatman, became a mainstream...
City leaders believe newly opened Topgolf will transform Baltimore
Now, city leaders are hoping spots like Topgolf get more people coming to Baltimore. Mayor Brandon Scott calls the area something he believes will transform the city.
tjchronicle.com
The Pauls take on The Great Frederick Fair
As the Great Frederick Fair opened its gates on September 15, many people of different ethnicities flooded its attractions and food vendors after the fair had to close due to the 2020-2021 Pandemic. Along with that there was also the incident with John Marvin Weed Jr, who sadly passed away after being assaulted by two teens. We went around to ask people about how they felt about this year’s fair. I first asked 12th grader Nico Truini about their overall experience to which they replied with, “it was a positive overall experience, I had fun.” I then asked if there was anything they felt could have been better about the fair. To this, they said, “I wish the games didn’t cost so much money, wish there were more activity for the flat broke people,” and then adding on that “last year I left with a lot more money, overall the majority was the same, there weren’t any lawn mowing roomba.” Moving on from the painful lack of roomba, I ended our interview asking if they had any advice for people who had gone yet. “Don’t play the games,” they said. Overall it seems that the fair can be quite expensive, but we wanted to ask more people to get a better understanding of how the fair was this year. Therefore, the co-author of this article, Paul Lian, did an interview of his own.
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
Baltimore Times
CLASSIC JAZZ ON THE EAST SIDE
It is me again. Believe it or not, there are a lot of events coming up during this fall weather. I hope that everything is going well with you and your family. I don’t know if you have heard or not that Timothy “Tiny Tim” Harris has passed away. He died on Friday, October 14, 2022. His funeral was held at Kingdom Covenant Ministries on Gwynn Oak Ave. He was a soulful singer who will always be remembered.
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
Off the Streets-Sleepout kicks off homeless awareness month in Harford Co.
Grab your tents, sleeping bags and fold out chairs, we're heading to Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium for the Off the Streets-Sleepout.
Slaughter on the water, Tug-Of-War returns
At the crack of noon on the bridge over the Spa Creek, they go toe to toe and nose to nose, the upper nose to Annapolis.
Aldo's Ristorante closes in Baltimore's Little Italy
A longtime restaurant in the heart of Baltimore's Little Italy has closed. Mackenzie Commercial confirmed that Aldo's Ristorante, on South High Street near Fawn Street, was sold today.
baltimoremagazine.com
At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day
Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
interviewmagazine.com
Baltimore Photographer Steven Cuffie Shows Black Women in Their Multitudes
New York Life Gallery, housed in the downtown studio space of the photographer and emerging gallerist Ethan James Green, opened a window onto black womanhood in Baltimore for its inaugural show, Women, a collection of photographs by the late artist Steven Cuffie, who spent his career as a photographer for the city of Baltimore. Cuffie’s extensive body of work has been scrupulously archived and curated by his youngest child, the artist and stylist Marcus Cuffie, who recognized in their father’s intimate portraits a vivid and varied picture of black women in Baltimore, a majority-black city that has been segregated and stereotyped to its residents’ detriment for decades. Both Cuffies, however, are interested in portraying Baltimore and its residents more fully than shows like The Wire, and the curator seeks to understand their father better through the female subjects he so tenderly photographed. As Women opened to considerable fanfare last week at New York Life’s Canal Street location, we spoke to Cuffie about the diversity of experience in Baltimore, what it means to live as—and be raised by—an artist, and how the show functions as a portal into their mother and father’s younger selves.—CLAUDIA BUCCINO.
