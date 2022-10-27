ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Deranged diners, inflation and staff shortages: American restaurants are struggling

By Rachel Sugar
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uplgn_0ioDtfxC00

By any concrete rubric, restaurants in New York City are the same as they’ve always been. All the pieces are intact – there are new, exciting restaurants; there are old, exciting restaurants. According to New York Magazine, this fall is “ the busiest opening season in years”.

Since the city’s vaccine mandate was lifted back in February after nearly two years of no indoor dining and limited capacity, there are have been no formal rules at all. Things are normal. Better than normal. “Every single month is our strongest month ever,” Resy CEO, Alexander Lee, told the Atlantic; it had been true for all of 2022, he said, and he saw no signs demand for reservations would be slowing down.

It is incredible, I keep reminding myself, to talk and laugh inside a room of talking, laughing strangers, eating food I did not – probably could not – cook. So then why doesn’t it feel the same? There doesn’t seem to be any single thing that’s wrong, so much as the overarching sense that it used to be better and more fun. Didn’t it?

It’s largely a confluence of two factors – inflation and the ongoing labor shortage, two unsexy forces that are being felt in all kinds of industries. But in restaurants, they are so distinctly visible: prices are high, service is strapped. It is all almost normal. Fine. Good, even. It could go on like this forever! For diners, the experience feels – not bad, so much as limp. For chefs and servers, there is a sense of suspended animation. “We just don’t know where we’re at,” says Leah Cohen, a chef with two Manhattan restaurants – Pig & Khao , on the Lower East Side, and the newer Piggyback in Midtown. “We’re in this weird limbo phase.”

Related: Restaurants v the cost of living crisis: how will they cope?

In 2020, when the world shut down, restaurants became a beacon and a cause. Suddenly, everybody was talking about the service industry, about the undocumented workers who make up as much as 40% of the city’s kitchens. All at once, everyone seemed to understand the precarity of the industry, but also the transcendence of it: people love restaurants. They missed restaurants. They missed restaurants so much they made restaurants for chipmunks . There was a giddy magic in the first days of reopening, when diners were tipping wildly, and the people venturing out were just elated to be back.

“Customers went from being pains in the asses to being like, ‘We love you guys! You’re essential workers!’” laughs Cohen. “That was very short-lived.”

***

While Cohen’s staff are dealing with the return of demanding diners, Cohen, as an owner, is feeling the impact of inflation first-hand across the board : ingredients are more expensive, labor is more expensive, equipment is more expensive, and as a result, dinner out is more expensive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BOGy_0ioDtfxC00

Cohen reports that while once she charged “maybe $36” for the half-duck, the current price is $42. Recently, the New York Times broke down the increase in costs for a restaurant in North Carolina, and their reasons: Canola oil, up 159% (the war in Ukraine); a new hot water heater, up 25% (the cost of stainless steel). Diners feel the trickle-down effect.

“That’s the price we have to charge, because that’s how much stuff costs now,” Cohen says, and even knowing that as well as anyone, she understands: it’s a lot. “When I go out to eat, and I see the bill, it’s not a shock to me, but it’s something I have to process,” she says.

Paying more would hurt less if the dining experience was uniformly stellar. I would like that to be the case – everyone would like that to be the case! – but that is not the current world. “We have not come back in a form that looks anything like what we were before Covid,” one veteran server at an high-end Italian restaurant in Manhattan told me. (Like many of the restaurant workers interviewed for this story, he asked to remain anonymous to avoid potential repercussions.) “And I think the biggest reason for that is because it’s impossible to hire staff.”

We hire anyone, if you’re good or bad

Leah Cohen

The industry-wide labor shortage is old news: in January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics noted the restaurant industry’s year-over-year quit rate was more than any other job sector, even as the hiring rate remained the same. As of September, jobs in New York City food service were still at 87% of pre-pandemic levels . Many restaurants have increased wages and reworked benefits in an attempt to attract staff, but while the improvements are long overdue, alone, they haven’t been enough.

“I mean, we hire anyone, if you’re good or bad,” says Cohen. “We just don’t have the ability not to. At some point you hire for bodies and pray and hope that some of them are good.”

In dining rooms across the city, the shift is palpable. “We had to start over from near-scratch,” says Rashaad Jones, a former captain at Eleven Madison Park, one of the city’s fanciest restaurants. “We were always hiring and always had new people coming in,” he says, “but if you have 90 people that are seasoned veterans of the restaurant training one person who’s brand new, that’s a seamless transition, versus five seasoned veterans training 150 people.”

Jones left the restaurant this summer. “It was no longer good for my body or my mental health,” he says. He’s remained in the industry, consulting on a new restaurant, and working part-time in wine.

People whose experience might have got them a back waiter job before – an entry-level position clearing and setting tables – are skipping straight to front waiter posts, the server at the high-end Italian restaurant explains; one new colleague, who’d been hired as a captain – the absolute top of the front-of-house pyramid (“that’s where the buck stops if there’s a problem”) – had only ever answered phones.

Related: How a century-old bakery is weathering inflation in the US’s worst-hit city

The result is that everyone is scrambling to get the new generation up to speed. “It’s very stressful,” a longtime server at a popular Brooklyn pizza spot told me. “You’re already stretched thin because you’re understaffed, so people really aren’t getting the support and the training that they need,” she says. And at the same time, “you have a lot of the veterans burning out.” Meanwhile, the kitchen line is also new, understaffed and still in training, and food is often slow, and there isn’t necessarily anyone with the institutional memory to know what a dish is meant to look like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c24yg_0ioDtfxC00

“It really does change the way the restaurant works,” says Sophie, 30, a longtime server at a casual fine-dining restaurant in Lower Manhattan, who estimates that about a third of people working front of house are new since the pandemic. (To speak freely, she asked to be identified by her first name only.) “It changes the culture.” It is perhaps less united that it used to be, divided by default into an old guard and a new guard, “which is kind of the opposite of what I would want in a restaurant culture, which would be solidarity and inclusivity”, she says. Jones, a classical cellist by training, likens restaurants to orchestras. “There’s all these components, but there’s a collective as well,” he says. “That whole machine is what is able to accomplish things. No one part is more important.” Or as Sophie, whose restaurant pools tips, puts it, less romantically: “We’re all making each other’s money.

“People who didn’t work at the restaurant prior to the pandemic are more real about the job,” Sophie says. “This is a restaurant job, just like my other restaurant jobs.’ Whereas a lot of folks who were there before the pandemic, myself included, are like, this is different. This is the most special restaurant job you’ll ever have .”

“I think it’s this moment. I think it’s New York,” says the pizza server, who has been struggling to motivate new colleagues. People are “just in survival mode right now”, she says. “Nobody really feels excited in their current moment or place.” I deeply understand; I am struggling to think of anyone I know, in any industry, who is deeply excited about their current time and place.

Not having the same pre-pandemic solidarity behind the scenes “makes work less fun and more stressful”, Sophie agrees. “And that’s tough, because there are so many other factors that make work less fun and more stressful.”

***

It is not a secret that people are on edge. “Everyone is acting so weird!” the Atlantic observed this past spring, citing what seemed to be a general uptick in deranged public behavior. In October, NPR talked to researchers at Florida State University College of Medicine who’d found evidence that years two and three of the pandemic have left Americans with “significant declines in the traits that help us navigate social situations, trust others, think creatively and act responsibly”.

“I feel like anxiety is at a real high,” says Sophie. “And it’s resulting in people being wild, getting fucked up, getting aggressive,” and while it’s everywhere, “it feels heightened in the restaurant space”. What is a restaurant if not a distillation of the vibe? The other night, she says, a guest, apparently appalled at the service he’d received, had to be held back by his friend in a manner she describes as “joking, but not really”. There have always been unhappy diners, difficult people, off nights. “But that kind of extreme emotional response to bad service in a restaurant is new.”

Related: Why being rude to the waiter (or other staff) is the worst strategy

“There is an existential malaise that’s sort of blanketed everybody,” one Brooklyn expediter told me. “You just don’t know what the future holds. You don’t know what’s solid any more. You don’t know what you can hang your hat on. So why put in the effort if there’s no guarantee that it’s going to be there tomorrow?” He was talking about restaurant workers, but he could have been talking about diners, too. It is restaurants, but it is also everywhere: everything that felt permanent isn’t, and yet the world continues to go on, and nobody is exactly sure what happens now.

There are reasons to be hopeful. The longtime server at the high-end Italian restaurant, a 50-year veteran of the industry, is optimistic about the future. Even the staff turnover, he argues, has an upside. “There’s just an eagerness and an energy that people who are doing something that’s really new to them have. It brings a little more excitement than there might have been with more seasoned staff who’ve seen it and done it all.”

In just the last few weeks, Jones says, for the first time since 2020, he’s been able to go out and forget the last few years. “I think there’s been a marked change in how people are feeling in dining rooms,” he says. “It’s feeling better and better.” But it isn’t quite the same; of course, Sophie points out. It can’t be.

“The pandemic kind of pulled back the veil of the service industry,” says Sophie. “And now it’s hard, from both ends, to pull the veil back.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC

From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York Holiday Tradition Makes Ultimate Return Following 2 Year Hiatus

With Halloween almost upon us, it is almost time to start thinking about holiday plans and activities. So many of us have our annual traditions this time of year as we head into the thick of the holiday season, and lucky for us here in the Hudson Valley, we are so close to so many great holiday activities, including one New York tradition that is making a big comeback after being on hiatus for the past two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is

Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whatnowny.com

Kossar’s Bagels And Bialys Plans Third Expansion For Upper West Side

After over 85 years of producing some of Manhattan’s finest bialys, the legendary bagel shop is finally establishing an uptown outpost. Since 1936, the bakers at Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys have been hard at work feeding the fine people of the Lower East Side. The brand was established over 85 years ago when founders Isadore Mirsky and Morris Kossar established a popular bakery in the Lower East Side to help feed the thousands of Jewish immigrants who were fleeing the discrimination they faced in Poland and Eastern Europe. The immigrants from Bialystok, Poland in particular brought with them a traditional bread known as a “Bialystoker Kuchen”, and before too long the Bialy Boom was born.
MANHATTAN, NY
rew-online.com

Burke Rehabilitation Opens New Outpatient Facility at Simone Development’s Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx

Burke Rehabilitation announced the expansion of its therapy services with the opening of a new site at 1250 Waters Place at Simone Development Companies’ Hutchinson Metro Center in the Bronx. Burke held a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 18 to mark the relocation and expansion of services previously provided at 2826 Westchester Avenue, another Simone Development property, where Burke had been a tenant since 2007.
BRONX, NY
Commercial Observer

Extell Lands $425M Construction Loan for UES Medical Building

Extell Development has landed $425 million of construction financing to build a medical office building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side that is partially preleased to the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), Commercial Observer can first report. A consortium led by InterVest Capital Partners — formerly Wafra Capital Partners —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mymodernmet.com

Massive Sculpture With 1,600-Pound Moving Chains Examines the Long History of American Slavery

A pivotal figure in conceptual art for nearly 50 years, American artist Charles Gaines uses his art to challenge notions of aesthetics, politics, and philosophy. For his latest project, The American Manifest, he tackles one of America's most pressing problems—systematic racism and its historical roots—which have contributed to the country's current political divide. The American Manifest is broken down into several chapters with the latest—Moving Chains—opening on New York's Governors Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foodpoisonjournal.com

Campylobacter hits Brooklyn

According to press reports, city health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something that comes in contact with it, according to the Centers...
BROOKLYN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Bowman, Ex-Scarsdale Mayor in 16th Congressional District Matchup

Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Westchester pediatrician, medical director in the Bronxville School District and former Scarsdale mayor, is vying to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Yonkers) in the upcoming race for New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of southern Westchester, including White Plains, and a portion of the northern Bronx.
SCARSDALE, NY
The Fordham Observer

Central Park: An Accurate Reflection of New York’s Racist History

Manhattan in the early 1800s was an undeveloped land full of opportunity, a stark contrast to the overcrowded island we know today. Amid the racial prejudice rife in New York at that time, a predominantly Black community called Seneca Village sprouted up in 1825 in what is now Central Park along the Upper West Side. It was a safe haven from the crowded and racist downtown area of Manhattan. Seneca Village eventually developed into a thriving middle-class neighborhood, complete with 50 homes, three churches and a school for Black children. But in 1857, the Central Park was built over their land, and the community was forced to leave. What happened to cause such a drastic change?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Fire inspector stabbed in back in New York City subway station

Police in New York City report that a man stabbed in the back by a knife by an unknown suspect on a subway platform was identified as a New York City fire inspector. Taofeek Ajisegiri, 54, said in an interview with the New York Post that people in America don’t care about each other anymore. Ajisegiri, who was stabbed on Friday, said other passengers just sat and watched. Some even walked by as he was being stabbed. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and received 12 stitches on his wound. The attack appears to be unprovoked. The post Fire inspector stabbed in back in New York City subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

In NYC’s $30 Pastrami Era, Here Is Your Antidote

Halfway through lunch at S&P, a staffer in a white apron walked the length of the lunch counter with a metal sheet pan. In that pan was a side of beef so blackened and heady it took on the appearance of a fresh meteor, still steaming from its trip through the galaxy. “That’s the pastrami,” a worker told us. I instantly regretted my BLT order (it was fine), but what pained me even more is that when I returned a week later, the spiced meat was sold out by 2:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

NYC Subways & Buses Now Offer Half Price Option Via OMNY

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is still transitioning from the 30-year-old MetroCard payment system for buses and subways to the new OMNY contactless payment platform. All stations and buses now have both OMNY and MetroCard readers, but that will eventually change and the MetroCard will supposedly be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

The Guardian

489K+
Followers
111K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy